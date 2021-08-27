WILDWOOD - At approximately 2:30 p.m. Aug. 26, the Wildwood Police Department Uniform Patrol and Detective divisions responded to the 100 west block of Poplar Avenue, in Wildwood, in reference to a residential burglary in progress.
According to a Wildwood Police Department release, the response was a direct result of the owner of the property receiving notification from an interior/exterior security surveillance system, reporting a breach into the interior of the structure. The property owner also provided a physical and clothing description of the individual responsible for the unlawful entry.
Shortly thereafter, responding police units established an exterior security perimeter in the immediate vicinity of the property specific to the incident. This was followed by a tactical entry into the interior of the residence.
As the interior search of the building was being accomplished, an unidentified individual wearing a hooded sweatshirt and wearing a mask covering his face attempted to exit the residence by means of a side door located in the rear of the property.
This individual was taken into custody without incident and subsequently identified as Naishon Price, 18, of Wildwood.
As a result of the totality of the circumstances surrounding the aforementioned actions specific to the residential burglary, Price was charged with burglary, third degree. Accordingly, Price was incarcerated at the Cape May County Correctional Center, in accordance with the Attorney General Guidelines, promulgated in connection with the Criminal Justice Bail Reform Policies and Directives.
The above is based on information received from a law enforcement agency. The person named is innocent unless proven otherwise.