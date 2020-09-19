VILLAS - The Lower Township Police Department responded to or initiated a total of 446 calls, averaging a total of 64 calls per day.
According to a release, police also made a total of 10 arrests during this period.
Below is a breakdown of incidents and arrests by date:
8-24-20
Non-Criminal Incidents - 4
Fire Related Calls - 4
Motor Vehicle Accidents - 3
Traffic Enforcement - 5
Public Services – 45
Domestic Violence Incidents - 3
Fraud – Brucker Dr., Fishing Creek
Criminal Mischief – Oregon Ave., Villas
Narcotic Drug Laws – Shore Dr. & Mallow Rd., Villas
8-25-20
Non-Criminal Incidents - 6
Fire Related Calls - 2
Motor Vehicle Accidents - 2
Traffic Enforcement - 4
Public Services - 17
Domestic Violence Incidents - 2
Theft – Bayshore Rd., North Cape May
Simple Assault – Bayshore Rd., Villas
8-26-20
Non-Criminal Incidents - 2
Fire Related Calls - 4
Motor Vehicle Accidents - 2
Traffic Enforcement - 0
Public Services - 32
Domestic Violence Incidents - 0
Theft – Beachhurst Dr., North Cape May
Fraud – Carol Ave., Erma
Fraud – Matthews Ave., Villas
Criminal Mischief – Bayshore Rd., Villas
Criminal Mischief – Bayshore Rd., Villas
8-27-20
Non-Criminal Incidents - 3
Fire Related Calls - 3
Motor Vehicle Accidents - 6
Traffic Enforcement - 2
Public Services - 14
Domestic Violence Incidents - 2
None
8-28-20
Non-Criminal Incidents - 0
Fire Related Calls - 4
Motor Vehicle Accidents - 1
Traffic Enforcement - 9
Public Services - 19
Domestic Violence Incidents - 1
Simple Assault – Evergreen Ave., Villas
Narcotic Drug Laws – Seashore Rd., Erma
8-29-20
Non-Criminal Incidents - 4
Fire Related Calls - 0
Motor Vehicle Accidents - 2
Traffic Enforcement - 7
Public Services - 44
Domestic Violence Incidents - 1
Criminal Mischief – Star Ave., Villas
8-30-20
Non-Criminal Incidents - 9
Fire Related Calls - 1
Motor Vehicle Accidents - 2
Traffic Enforcement - 16
Public Services - 35
Domestic Violence Incidents - 1
Theft – Breakwater Rd., Erma
Narcotic Drug Laws – Shunpike Rd., Erma
Weekly Adult Arrest Report
8-25-20
- Matthew J. Hernandez/18, Erma, NJ - Theft
- Jason S. Wagner/40, Villas, NJ - Simple Assault, False Imprisonment
8-28-20
- Robert D. Davis/23, Villas, NJ - Possession of 50g or Less of Marijuana, Simple Assault
- Timothy M. Bynum/28, Collingdale, PA - Contempt of Court
- Edward R. Weiss Jr./33, Villas, NJ - Possession/Use Drug Paraphernalia
8-29-20
- Josue R. Rivera/36, North Cape May, NJ - Contempt of Court
8-30-20
- Thomas J. O’Connor/40, Villas, NJ - Criminal Trespass
The above was received from a law enforcement agency. All persons named are innocent unless proven otherwise.