VILLAS - The Lower Township Police Department responded to or initiated a total of 446 calls, averaging a total of 64 calls per day.

According to a release, police also made a total of 10 arrests during this period. 

Below is a breakdown of incidents and arrests by date:

8-24-20  

Non-Criminal Incidents - 4

Fire Related Calls - 4

Motor Vehicle Accidents - 3

Traffic Enforcement - 5

Public Services – 45

Domestic Violence Incidents - 3

Fraud – Brucker Dr., Fishing Creek

Criminal Mischief – Oregon Ave., Villas

Narcotic Drug Laws – Shore Dr. & Mallow Rd., Villas

8-25-20  

Non-Criminal Incidents - 6

Fire Related Calls - 2

Motor Vehicle Accidents - 2

Traffic Enforcement - 4

Public Services - 17

Domestic Violence Incidents - 2

Theft – Bayshore Rd., North Cape May

Simple Assault – Bayshore Rd., Villas

8-26-20  

Non-Criminal Incidents - 2

Fire Related Calls - 4

Motor Vehicle Accidents - 2

Traffic Enforcement - 0

Public Services - 32

Domestic Violence Incidents - 0

Theft – Beachhurst Dr., North Cape May

Fraud – Carol Ave., Erma

Fraud – Matthews Ave., Villas

Criminal Mischief – Bayshore Rd., Villas

Criminal Mischief – Bayshore Rd., Villas

8-27-20  

Non-Criminal Incidents - 3

Fire Related Calls - 3

Motor Vehicle Accidents - 6

Traffic Enforcement - 2

Public Services - 14

Domestic Violence Incidents - 2

None

8-28-20  

Non-Criminal Incidents - 0

Fire Related Calls - 4

Motor Vehicle Accidents - 1

Traffic Enforcement - 9

Public Services - 19

Domestic Violence Incidents - 1

Simple Assault – Evergreen Ave., Villas

Narcotic Drug Laws – Seashore Rd., Erma

8-29-20  

Non-Criminal Incidents - 4

Fire Related Calls - 0

Motor Vehicle Accidents - 2

Traffic Enforcement - 7

Public Services - 44

Domestic Violence Incidents - 1

Criminal Mischief – Star Ave., Villas

8-30-20  

Non-Criminal Incidents - 9

Fire Related Calls - 1

Motor Vehicle Accidents - 2

Traffic Enforcement - 16

Public Services - 35

Domestic Violence Incidents - 1

Theft – Breakwater Rd., Erma

Narcotic Drug Laws – Shunpike Rd., Erma

Weekly Adult Arrest Report

8-25-20

  • Matthew J. Hernandez/18, Erma, NJ - Theft
  • Jason S. Wagner/40, Villas, NJ - Simple Assault, False Imprisonment

 8-28-20

  • Robert D. Davis/23, Villas, NJ - Possession of 50g or Less of Marijuana, Simple Assault
  • Timothy M. Bynum/28, Collingdale, PA - Contempt of Court
  • Edward R. Weiss Jr./33, Villas, NJ - Possession/Use Drug Paraphernalia

 8-29-20

  • Josue R. Rivera/36, North Cape May, NJ - Contempt of Court

8-30-20

  • Thomas J. O’Connor/40, Villas, NJ - Criminal Trespass

The above was received from a law enforcement agency. All persons named are innocent unless proven otherwise.

