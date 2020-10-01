COURT HOUSE - During the week of Sept. 7-13, the members of the Middle Township Police Department responded to or initiated 481 calls for service, averaging 68 per day. During the week a total of 6 adults were arrested for various offenses.
The following is a list of some of the more serious calls for service which occurred during the week:
Monday, September 7, 2020:
Harassment - Georgia Avenue, Burleigh
Motor Vehicle Crash - North Main Street, CMCH
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Rio Grande
Threats - Route 9 North, Swainton
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 North, CMCH
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Green Creek
Tuesday, September 8, 2020:
Harassment - Route 47 South, Rio Grande
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Rio Grande
Fire Call - 3rd Avenue, CMCH
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, Rio Grande
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, Rio Grande
Fire Call - Cooks Beach Road, Dias Creek
Fire Call - Route 47 North, CMCH
Wednesday, September 9, 2020
Criminal Mischief - Crest Haven Road, CMCH
Theft - Route 9 South, CMCH
Fraud - Route 9 South, Rio Grande
Thursday, September 10, 2020:
Weapons Offense - North Wildwood Boulevard, Burleigh
Fire Call - Route 9 North, CMCH
Fraud - Bucknell Avenue, Del Haven
Fraud - Ocean Drive, Grassy Sounds
Criminal Mischief - Indian Trail, Burleigh
Motor Vehicle Crash - Swainton Goshen Road, Swainton
Missing Person - Crest Haven Road, CMCH
Friday, September 11, 2020:
Theft - Hand Avenue, CMCH
Trespassing - Route 9 South, Rio Grande
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Rio Grande
Terroristic Threats - West Main Street, Whitesboro
Motor Vehicle Crash - Schoolhouse Lane, CMCH
Saturday, September 12, 2020:
Motor Vehicle Crash - Stone Harbor Boulevard, CMCH
Theft - Secluded Hollow Road, CMCH
DWI - Route 47 South, CMCH
Motor Vehicle Crash - South Main Street, CMCH
Motor Vehicle Crash - Stone Harbor Boulevard, CMCH
Theft - Route 9 South, Rio Grande
Sunday, September 13, 2020:
Theft - Indian Trail, Burleigh
Shoplifting - Dollar General, Burleigh
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Green Creek
DWI - East Shellbay Avenue, CMCH
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, CMCH
Middle Township Police Department Weekly Adult Arrest Report
Sept. 7-13, 2020
Herman R. Frame III, 19, from Cape May Court House, NJ was arrested on September 7th by Sergeant Murphy and charged with Eluding Officer.
Ian A. Bosna, 19, from Cape May, NJ was arrested on September 7th by Sergeant Murphy and charged with Eluding Officer.
Elijah Y. Money, 25, from Bridgeton, NJ was arrested on September 10th by Corporal Miller on Active Warrants.
Jonathan J. Duerr, 26, from Cape May Court House, NJ was arrested on September 10th by Patrolman McInnis on an Active Warrant and charged with Resisting Arrest.
Melanie Norbury, 35, from Port Norris, NJ was arrested on September 12th by Patrolman Cuomo and charged with Driving While Intoxicated.
Judith M. Bernard, 56, from Cape May Court House, NJ was arrested on September 13th by Patrolman Karge and charged with Driving While Intoxicated, Eluding Officer and Possession of Prescription Legend Drugs.
The above was received from a law enforcement agency. The person named is innocent unless proven otherwise.