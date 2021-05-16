VILLAS - The Lower Township Police Department responded to or initiated a total of 996 calls, averaging a total of 143 calls per day.
According to a release, police also made a total of three arrests during this period.
Below is a breakdown of incidents and arrests by date:
5-3-21
Non-Criminal Incidents - 3
Fire Related Calls - 5
Motor Vehicle Accidents - 0
Traffic Enforcement - 15
Public Services – 134
Domestic Violence Incidents - 1
Burglary – Bayshore Rd., Villas
Theft – Fulling Mill Rd., Villas
Theft – Bayshore Rd., Villas
Criminal Mischief – Locust Rd., Villas
5-4-21
Non-Criminal Incidents - 1
Fire Related Calls - 2
Motor Vehicle Accidents - 0
Traffic Enforcement - 6
Public Services - 96
Domestic Violence Incidents - 1
Narcotic Drug Laws – E. Weber Ave., Villas
5-5-21
Non-Criminal Incidents - 1
Fire Related Calls - 0
Motor Vehicle Accidents - 0
Traffic Enforcement - 25
Public Services - 62
Domestic Violence Incidents - 1
Fraud – New England Rd., Cold Spring
Fraud – Bayshore Rd., North Cape May
Criminal Mischief – W. Weber Ave., Villas
Criminal Mischief – Bayshore Rd., Villas
5-6-21
Non-Criminal Incidents - 3
Fire Related Calls - 1
Motor Vehicle Accidents - 1
Traffic Enforcement - 17
Public Services - 107
Domestic Violence Incidents - 2
Fraud – Bayshore Rd., Villas
Narcotic Drug Laws – Wildwood Ave & Bay Dr., Villas
5-7-21
Non-Criminal Incidents - 3
Fire Related Calls - 1
Motor Vehicle Accidents - 3
Traffic Enforcement - 9
Public Services - 128
Domestic Violence Incidents -2
None
5-8-21
Non-Criminal Incidents - 4
Fire Related Calls - 1
Motor Vehicle Accidents - 2
Traffic Enforcement - 10
Public Services - 79
Domestic Violence Incidents - 1
Burglary – Route 9, Erma
Narcotic Drug Laws – Route 9, Erma
5-9-21
Non-Criminal Incidents - 1
Fire Related Calls - 3
Motor Vehicle Accidents - 1
Traffic Enforcement - 8
Public Services - 94
Domestic Violence Incidents - 0
Criminal Mischief – Franklin Ave., North Cape May
Weekly Adult Arrest Report
5-3-21
- Angela M. Wasyluk/32, Villas, NJ - Burglary, Criminal Mischief
5-4-21
- Daniel J. Renye/27, Bellmawr, NJ - Contempt of Domestic Violence Order, DWI
5-5-21
- James E. Newcomb/26, Prescott, AZ – Burglary
It should be noted that the above individuals are only charged with the above mentioned offenses and is presumed innocent until proven guilty. This report only contains individuals arrested based on complaints signed by law enforcement personnel, not private citizen signed complaints or ordinance violations.