AVALON - At 1:33 a.m. Nov. 3, Avalon patrol units were dispatched to the west block of 22nd Street, for the report of vandalism to a motor vehicle.
According to a release, upon canvassing the area, patrol officers located eight more cars that had substantial damage. This information was passed to the oncoming shift who continued to investigate.
At 8:33 a.m., Patrolman James Savini observed a suspicious person exiting a residence, later identified as Ryan P. Quinn, 20, of Summit. Quinn was immediately determined to be a suspect.
After an investigation, Quinn was charged with burglary (third degree) and criminal trespass (fourth degree) of a residence and eight counts of criminal mischief to motor vehicles. The charges were placed on a summons complaint, and Quinn was released, in accordance with New Jersey Bail Reform Guidelines.
Those with additional information are encouraged to call the Avalon Police Department, at (609) 967-3411.
The above was received from a law enforcement agency. The person named is innocent unless proven otherwise.