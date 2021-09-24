ED. NOTE: Readers are reminded that not only are all individuals listed below presumed innocent unless proven guilty, but there may also be multiple individuals who share the same name, even in the same town.
COURT HOUSE - A Cape May County grand jury handed up 24 indictments Sept. 21.
The abbreviation CDS below stands for controlled dangerous substance.
A "certain person" charge can be brought against individuals whose previous convictions bar them from having weapons.
Carly E. Barrett, Christine Bernsteel, and Zachary M. Bernsteel were jointly indicted on four second-degree counts - two for conspiracy and one each for burglary and robbery.
Raymond C. Bouchaud faces two counts of aggravated assault, one in the second degree and one in the third degree.
Trevor E. Rivera was indicted for third-degree burglary and third-degree conspiracy involving an unindicted codefendant.
Jenna M. Antonelli was named in a first-degree count for drug-induced death and a second-degree count for manslaughter.
Heather T. Reece faces a fourth-degree count for bail jumping after allegedly failing to appear for legal proceedings related to a burglary charge.
Keith R. Press was indicted on two counts of theft, one third and one fourth degree.
Deyaneira Brito-Arroyo faces a fourth-degree count for shoplifting at the Rio Grande Walmart. The merchandise taken was valued at more than $200.
Stephen L. Ratty was indicted on two counts of aggravated assault, both in the third degree.
Michael Gillen faces second-degree eluding police, as well as fourth-degree obstructing the administration of law.
Brittany T. Wodock was indicted on two third-degree counts of aggravated assault.
Laureen D. Birmingham allegedly violated a restraining order and faces two fourth-degree counts for contempt and criminal trespass.
Jacqueline Maxwell was indicted for false public alarm in the fourth degree.
Christopher J. McGowan was named in two third-degree counts for burglary and attempted theft.
Nicole E. Moyer was indicted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon - a metal pipe - along with possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose. Both counts are third degree. She also faces a fourth-degree count for unlawful possession of a weapon.
Shelby Labar faces a third-degree count for possession of a CDS, fentanyl.
Nathaniel R. Richardson was indicted for third-degree aggravated assault.
Arthur Hoyle, Jorge Goicochea, Edwin Rivera, Vilma Ayala, Miguel Rivera, Charlotte Reynolds, Timothy E. Hurley, Luis G. Sierra-Colon, and Enrique M. Pella were all named in a 13-count indictment.
Goicochea alone faces a first-degree count for leader of narcotics trafficking network.
He, Hoyle, Edwin Rivera, Miguel Rivera, and Ayala together are named in two counts for first-degree distribution of a CDS, two counts of second-degree conspiracy, and one count of third-degree possession of a CDS - cocaine.
The same five individuals also face third-degree conspiracy and money laundering counts. Hoyle, Edwin, Miguel Rivera, and Ayala were named in a count for fourth-degree possession with intent to distribute drug paraphernalia.
Goicochea, Edwin, and Miguel Rivera also face a second-degree count for unlawful possession of a weapon - a handgun.
Both Goicochea and Edwin Rivera were indicted on separate second-degree certain person counts based on possession of a gun when previously convicted of indictable offenses that bar them from possessing weapons.
Reynolds, Hurley, Sierra-Colon, and Pella were named in a third-degree count for conspiracy to possess a CDS.
Caressa L. Aleman was indicted on five counts, including three third-degree counts for aggravated assault, making terroristic threats, and possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose - a metal chair. The final two counts in the indictment were in the fourth degree for criminal mischief and unlawful possession of a weapon.
Joseph J. Cuoco allegedly engaged in child pornography and faces an indictment for second-degree endangering the welfare of a child, along with third-degree counts for invasion of privacy and endangering the welfare of a child.
Hashid N. Rex faces a fourth-degree count for possession of a prohibited weapon - brass knuckles.
Jonathan W. Hiddeman was indicted for first-degree sexual assault and second-degree endangering the welfare of a child. The child was listed as less than 13.
Austin F. Vaccaro was named in a single count of third-degree criminal restraint.
Stacey L. Dritsas was indicted for endangering the welfare of a child in the second degree.
Lucas E. Wallace faces two second-degree counts for unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose. The weapon was a 9mm Glock handgun.