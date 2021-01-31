COURT HOUSE - During the week of Dec. 7-13, the members of the Middle Township Police Department responded to or initiated 540 calls for service, averaging 77 per day. During the week a total of 7 adults were arrested for various offenses.
According to a release, the following is a list of some of the more serious calls for service which occurred during the week:
Monday, December 7, 2020:
Theft – Secluded Lane, Rio Grande
Threats – East Pacific Avenue, CMCH
Motor Vehicle Crash – Route 47 South, Rio Grande
Missing Person – Lafayette Avenue, Del Haven
Fire Call – Matthews Street, Whitesboro
Tuesday, December 8, 2020:
Shoplifting – CVS, CMCH
Motor Vehicle Crash – Route 9 North, CMCH
Motor Vehicle Crash – Route 9 South, Rio Grande
Theft – Route 9 South, Burleigh
Theft – Route 47 South, Rio Grande
Theft – Avalon Blvd, Swainton
Motor Vehicle Crash – Route 9 North, Swainton
Fire Call – Garden State Parkway, CMCH
Wednesday, December 9, 2020:
Motor Vehicle Crash – Route 47 South, Rio Grande
Theft – West Atlantic Avenue, CMCH
Theft – Stites Avenue, CMCH
Motor Vehicle Crash – Route 47 South, Rio Grande
Thursday, December 10, 2020:
Threats – Mimosa Drive, Rio Grande
Friday, December 11, 2020:
Fraud – Route 47 South, Rio Grande
Theft – Solar Way, CMCH
Driving Under the Influence – Route 9 South, Green Creek
Motor Vehicle Crash – Stone Harbor Blvd, CMCH
Fire Call – Route 9 South, CMCH
Saturday, December 12, 2020:
Harassment – Route 9 South, Rio Grande
Motor Vehicle Crash – Court House South Dennis Road, CMCH
Harassment – Route 47 South, Rio Grande
Motor Vehicle Crash – Indian Trail, Burleigh
Driving Under the Influence – Route 47 South, Green Creek
Motor Vehicle Crash – Indian Trail, Burleigh
Aggravated Assault – Stone Harbor Blvd, CMCH
Sunday, December 13, 2020:
Motor Vehicle Crash – Indian Trail, Burleigh
Threats – Park Avenue, Del Haven
Middle Township Police Adult Weekly Arrest Report
Dec. 7-13
Laura B. Turner, 57, from Wildwood Crest, NJ was arrested on December 7th by Patrolman Bradley on an active warrant
Shawn C. Winter, 50, from Villas, NJ was arrested on December 7th by Patrolman MacCormack and charged with Possession of CDS.
Alea A. Davis, 37, from Burleigh, NJ was arrested on December 8th by Detective Saettler and charged with Hindering Apprehension or Prosecution of Self, Possession of CDS, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
Jeffrey B. Gibson, 46, from Villas, NJ was arrested on December 10th by Patrolman Martindale and charged with Possession of Weapons for Unlawful Purposes and Unlawful Possession of Weapons.
Theresa Wyatt, 60, from Burleigh, NJ was arrested on December 11th by Patrolman Runyon and charged with Driving While Intoxicated and Possession of CDS.
Katrina M. Fabio, 30, from Del Haven, NJ was arrested on December 11th by Patrolman Ritterhoff and charged with Driving While Intoxicated and Possession of CDS.
David J. Lowery, 36, from Somers Point, NJ was arrested on December 12th by Patrolman McInnis and charged with Driving While Intoxicated.
The above was received from a law enforcement agency. All suspects are innocent unless proven otherwise.