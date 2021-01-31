MTPD Logo

COURT HOUSE - During the week of Dec. 7-13, the members of the Middle Township Police Department responded to or initiated 540 calls for service, averaging 77 per day. During the week a total of 7 adults were arrested for various offenses.

According to a release, the following is a list of some of the more serious calls for service which occurred during the week:

Monday, December 7, 2020:

Theft – Secluded Lane, Rio Grande

Threats – East Pacific Avenue, CMCH

Motor Vehicle Crash – Route 47 South, Rio Grande

Missing Person – Lafayette Avenue, Del Haven

Fire Call – Matthews Street, Whitesboro

Tuesday, December 8, 2020:

Shoplifting – CVS, CMCH

Motor Vehicle Crash – Route 9 North, CMCH

Motor Vehicle Crash – Route 9 South, Rio Grande

Theft – Route 9 South, Burleigh

Theft – Route 47 South, Rio Grande

Theft – Avalon Blvd, Swainton

Motor Vehicle Crash – Route 9 North, Swainton

Fire Call – Garden State Parkway, CMCH

Wednesday, December 9, 2020:

Motor Vehicle Crash – Route 47 South, Rio Grande

Theft – West Atlantic Avenue, CMCH

Theft – Stites Avenue, CMCH

Motor Vehicle Crash – Route 47 South, Rio Grande

Thursday, December 10, 2020:

Threats – Mimosa Drive, Rio Grande

Friday, December 11, 2020:

Fraud – Route 47 South, Rio Grande

Theft – Solar Way, CMCH

Driving Under the Influence – Route 9 South, Green Creek

Motor Vehicle Crash – Stone Harbor Blvd, CMCH

Fire Call – Route 9 South, CMCH

Saturday, December 12, 2020:

Harassment – Route 9 South, Rio Grande

Motor Vehicle Crash – Court House South Dennis Road, CMCH

Harassment – Route 47 South, Rio Grande

Motor Vehicle Crash – Indian Trail, Burleigh

Driving Under the Influence – Route 47 South, Green Creek

Motor Vehicle Crash – Indian Trail, Burleigh

Aggravated Assault – Stone Harbor Blvd, CMCH

Sunday, December 13, 2020:

Motor Vehicle Crash – Indian Trail, Burleigh

Threats – Park Avenue, Del Haven

Middle Township Police Adult Weekly Arrest Report

Dec. 7-13

Laura B. Turner, 57, from Wildwood Crest, NJ was arrested on December 7th by Patrolman Bradley on an active warrant

Shawn C. Winter, 50, from Villas, NJ was arrested on December 7th by Patrolman MacCormack and charged with Possession of CDS.

Alea A. Davis, 37, from Burleigh, NJ was arrested on December 8th by Detective Saettler and charged with Hindering Apprehension or Prosecution of Self, Possession of CDS, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Jeffrey B. Gibson, 46, from Villas, NJ was arrested on December 10th by Patrolman Martindale and charged with Possession of Weapons for Unlawful Purposes and Unlawful Possession of Weapons.

Theresa Wyatt, 60, from Burleigh, NJ was arrested on December 11th by Patrolman Runyon and charged with Driving While Intoxicated and Possession of CDS.

Katrina M. Fabio, 30, from Del Haven, NJ was arrested on December 11th by Patrolman Ritterhoff and charged with Driving While Intoxicated and Possession of CDS.

David J. Lowery, 36, from Somers Point, NJ was arrested on December 12th by Patrolman McInnis and charged with Driving While Intoxicated.

The above was received from a law enforcement agency. All suspects are innocent unless proven otherwise.

