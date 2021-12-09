Readers are reminded that not only are all individuals listed below presumed innocent unless proven guilty, but there may also be multiple individuals who share the same name, even in the same town.
COURT HOUSE - A Cape May County grand jury handed up 24 indictments Dec. 7.
The abbreviation CDS below stands for controlled dangerous substance.
A "certain person" charge can be brought against individuals whose previous convictions bar them from having weapons.
Timothy Rodden faces two weapons charges for unlawful possession of a weapon, second degree, and possession of a prohibited weapon, hollow-point bullets.
Ronald Chiancone, Jillian Chiancone, and Ashley Salvatori were jointly indicted for conspiracy and criminal attempt, both counts in the third degree. The indictment states that they attempted to possess a CDS on various dates in September.
Paul N. Giordano was indicted on three third-degree counts for possession of a CDS, heroin, burglary, and theft.
William J. Lloyd faces a fourth-degree charge for failing to register as required by the contractor registration act before offering home improvements in Stone Harbor.
Malachi E. Davis was indicted on two counts of burglary in the third degree related to illegally entering two vehicles in Ocean City in October.
Amy L. McDevitt, Charles Rivera, Brittany J. Kosak, Duel Muniz-Rodriguez, and Ryan D. Teschner were each individually indicted for third-degree possession of a CDS. Kosak faces two counts.
Luis X. Rosario was named in a one-count indictment for third-degree burglary.
Nicholas S. Monte was indicted for second-degree unlawful possession of a weapon, a Walther handgun, and fourth-degree possession of a prohibited weapon, hollow-point bullets.
Erina J. McPeak was indicted for second-degree aggravated assault and fourth-degree assault by auto. The indictment states that McPeak was driving a vehicle under the influence.
Edwin Acosta-Velasquez faces two first-degree counts for aggravated sexual assault and one second-degree count for endangering the welfare of a child. Incidents of sexual assault date from April 2016, when the victim was under the age of 13, to April 2020.
Vincent Russo was named in a third-degree indictment for insurance fraud.
Randy M. Growalt was indicted for violation of community supervision for life, fourth degree. Growalt was convicted in 2002 in Atlantic County for sexual assault. The indictment states that Growalt was in possession of a porn DVD and failed on several occasions to report to his parole officer. It further states that Growalt failed to reside at his assigned address in Ocean City.
Kareem J. Wharton faces a four-count indictment. Two third-degree counts are for possession of a CDS, fentanyl and methamphetamine. The indictment also contains a third-degree count for possession of a CDS with intent to distribute, fentanyl, and a fourth-degree count for intent to distribute drug paraphernalia.
Matthew Ercolani and Jennifer Beck were indicted together on three counts, including second-degree aggravated assault, third-degree aggravated assault, and second-degree conspiracy.
Abass Toure faces two third-degree counts for theft and forgery, along with a fourth-degree count for uttering a forged instrument.
Alexander Smith was indicted on four counts for third-degree burglary and one count for fourth-degree theft.
Matthew D. Piotrowski faces a fourth-degree count for throwing bodily fluids at a North Wildwood police officer.
Jonathan R. Copson was indicted for first-degree attempted murder, second-degree aggravated assault, and third-degree possession of a weapon for unlawful purposes, a fixed blade knife.
Jahquees T. Johnson was named in a three-count indictment for third-degree possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose, a box cutter, along with fourth-degree counts for unlawful possession of a weapon and certain person. Johnson was convicted in 2019 of burglary in Cape May County.
Keith A. Bancroft and Glendaly Seda were each indicted for possession of a CDS, heroin and tramadol, respectively, along with a single count of second-degree eluding police for Bancroft alone.