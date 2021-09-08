LTPD LOGO-USE THIS ONE

VILLAS - The Lower Township Police Department responded to or initiated a total of 895 calls, averaging a total of 128 calls per day.

According to a police department release, police also made a total of 16 arrests during this period. 

Below is a breakdown of incidents and arrests by date:

8-16-21  

Non-Criminal Incidents - 9

Fire Related Calls - 1

Motor Vehicle Accidents - 3

Traffic Enforcement - 18

Public Services – 99

Domestic Violence Incidents - 1

Fraud – Washington Ave., Villas

8-17-21  

Non-Criminal Incidents - 3

Fire Related Calls - 2

Motor Vehicle Accidents - 1

Traffic Enforcement - 19

Public Services - 99

Domestic Violence Incidents - 1

Theft – Bayshore Rd., Villas

Criminal Mischief – E. Rochester Ave., Diamond Beach

8-18-21  

Non-Criminal Incidents - 7

Fire Related Calls - 2

Motor Vehicle Accidents - 2

Traffic Enforcement - 10

Public Services - 76

Domestic Violence Incidents - 1

Burglary – Walnut Lane, Fishing Creek

Theft – Bay Ave., Villas

Narcotic Drug Laws – Bayshore Rd., North Cape May

DWI – Beechwood Ave., Villas

8-19-21  

Non-Criminal Incidents - 4

Fire Related Calls - 1

Motor Vehicle Accidents - 1

Traffic Enforcement - 19

Public Services - 67

Domestic Violence Incidents - 1

Theft – Adriatic Ave., North Cape May

Theft – Bayshore Rd., Villas

Criminal Mischief - Croydon Dr., North Cape May

Criminal Mischief – E. Atlantic Ave., Villas

8-20-21  

Non-Criminal Incidents - 2

Fire Related Calls - 3

Motor Vehicle Accidents - 2

Traffic Enforcement - 16

Public Services - 55

Domestic Violence Incidents - 2

Fraud – Pontaxit Ave., North Cape May

Criminal Mischief – E. New York Ave., Villas

DWI – Route 9, Erma

8-21-21  

Non-Criminal Incidents - 9

Fire Related Calls - 3

Motor Vehicle Accidents - 2

Traffic Enforcement - 29

Public Services - 100

Domestic Violence Incidents - 0

Criminal Mischief – Bayshore Rd., Villas

Criminal Mischief – Ocean Dr., Diamond Beach

DWI – Bayshore Rd., North Cape May

DWI – George St. & Shunpike Rd., Erma

8-22-21  

Non-Criminal Incidents - 5

Fire Related Calls - 1

Motor Vehicle Accidents - 1

Traffic Enforcement - 13

Public Services - 83

Domestic Violence Incidents - 0

DWI – Route 109, Cold Spring

DWI – Higbee Beach, Cold Spring

Weekly Adult Arrest Report

8-18-21

  • Steven R. Harpel/34, Millville, NJ - Defiant Trespasser
  • Vindra S. Williams/28, Villas, NJ - DWI, Driving After License Suspended/Revoked
  • Glenn R. Haviland/56, Columbus, NJ - Simple Assault
  • Christopher M. Calverley/34, Villas, NJ – Terroristic Threats, Possession/Use Drug Paraphernalia

8-19-21

  • April L. Wyatt/30, Burleigh, NJ - Contempt of Court
  • Robert J. Matthews/48, Port Elizabeth, NJ - Contempt of Court 

8-20-21

  • Jeri L. Adams/36, Gloucester City, NJ - Simple Assault
  • Raul Mendezruiz/27, Villas, NJ – Aggravated Assault
  • Diane Wareham/41, Villas, NJ - Contempt of Court
  • Keith E. Petrella/48, Stroudsburg, PA - DWI 

8-21-21

  • Charles Guhr III/63, Cape May, NJ - DWI
  • Andrea L. McVay/66, Cape May Court House, NJ - DWI 

8-22-21

  • Jacob D. Huston/19, Villas, NJ – DWI
  • Tremain L. Langford/27, Egg Harbor Twp., NJ - DWI

The above is based on information received from a law enforcement agency. The persons named are innocent unless proven otherwise.

