VILLAS - The Lower Township Police Department responded to or initiated a total of 895 calls, averaging a total of 128 calls per day.
According to a police department release, police also made a total of 16 arrests during this period.
Below is a breakdown of incidents and arrests by date:
8-16-21
Non-Criminal Incidents - 9
Fire Related Calls - 1
Motor Vehicle Accidents - 3
Traffic Enforcement - 18
Public Services – 99
Domestic Violence Incidents - 1
Fraud – Washington Ave., Villas
8-17-21
Non-Criminal Incidents - 3
Fire Related Calls - 2
Motor Vehicle Accidents - 1
Traffic Enforcement - 19
Public Services - 99
Domestic Violence Incidents - 1
Theft – Bayshore Rd., Villas
Criminal Mischief – E. Rochester Ave., Diamond Beach
8-18-21
Non-Criminal Incidents - 7
Fire Related Calls - 2
Motor Vehicle Accidents - 2
Traffic Enforcement - 10
Public Services - 76
Domestic Violence Incidents - 1
Burglary – Walnut Lane, Fishing Creek
Theft – Bay Ave., Villas
Narcotic Drug Laws – Bayshore Rd., North Cape May
DWI – Beechwood Ave., Villas
8-19-21
Non-Criminal Incidents - 4
Fire Related Calls - 1
Motor Vehicle Accidents - 1
Traffic Enforcement - 19
Public Services - 67
Domestic Violence Incidents - 1
Theft – Adriatic Ave., North Cape May
Theft – Bayshore Rd., Villas
Criminal Mischief - Croydon Dr., North Cape May
Criminal Mischief – E. Atlantic Ave., Villas
8-20-21
Non-Criminal Incidents - 2
Fire Related Calls - 3
Motor Vehicle Accidents - 2
Traffic Enforcement - 16
Public Services - 55
Domestic Violence Incidents - 2
Fraud – Pontaxit Ave., North Cape May
Criminal Mischief – E. New York Ave., Villas
DWI – Route 9, Erma
8-21-21
Non-Criminal Incidents - 9
Fire Related Calls - 3
Motor Vehicle Accidents - 2
Traffic Enforcement - 29
Public Services - 100
Domestic Violence Incidents - 0
Criminal Mischief – Bayshore Rd., Villas
Criminal Mischief – Ocean Dr., Diamond Beach
DWI – Bayshore Rd., North Cape May
DWI – George St. & Shunpike Rd., Erma
8-22-21
Non-Criminal Incidents - 5
Fire Related Calls - 1
Motor Vehicle Accidents - 1
Traffic Enforcement - 13
Public Services - 83
Domestic Violence Incidents - 0
DWI – Route 109, Cold Spring
DWI – Higbee Beach, Cold Spring
Weekly Adult Arrest Report
8-18-21
- Steven R. Harpel/34, Millville, NJ - Defiant Trespasser
- Vindra S. Williams/28, Villas, NJ - DWI, Driving After License Suspended/Revoked
- Glenn R. Haviland/56, Columbus, NJ - Simple Assault
- Christopher M. Calverley/34, Villas, NJ – Terroristic Threats, Possession/Use Drug Paraphernalia
8-19-21
- April L. Wyatt/30, Burleigh, NJ - Contempt of Court
- Robert J. Matthews/48, Port Elizabeth, NJ - Contempt of Court
8-20-21
- Jeri L. Adams/36, Gloucester City, NJ - Simple Assault
- Raul Mendezruiz/27, Villas, NJ – Aggravated Assault
- Diane Wareham/41, Villas, NJ - Contempt of Court
- Keith E. Petrella/48, Stroudsburg, PA - DWI
8-21-21
- Charles Guhr III/63, Cape May, NJ - DWI
- Andrea L. McVay/66, Cape May Court House, NJ - DWI
8-22-21
- Jacob D. Huston/19, Villas, NJ – DWI
- Tremain L. Langford/27, Egg Harbor Twp., NJ - DWI
The above is based on information received from a law enforcement agency. The persons named are innocent unless proven otherwise.