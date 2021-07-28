COURT HOUSE - During the month of July, members of the Middle Township Police Department received a citizen complaint that marijuana was being sold illegally from the Enlightened Smoke and Specialty Shop, located at 14 South Main St., in Court House.
According to a Middle Township Police Department release, an investigation was conducted by the Middle Township Police Department and the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office. This investigation resulted in the execution of a court-authorized search warrant at the Enlightened Smoke and Specialty Shop July 26, at approximately 3:30 p.m.
As a result of the execution, Jamy Lennon, 40, and Anthony Albano III, 21, both of Court House, were arrested, and several pounds of marijuana and over $4,000 were seized.
Lennon and Albano were charged with distribution of marijuana over one ounce, conspiracy to distribute a controlled dangerous substance (CDS), and distribution of a CDS within 1,000 feet of school property (Middle Township Elementary No. 1). All three charges are crimes of the third degree.
In accordance with bail reform guidelines, both Lennon and Albano were placed on summons and released.
The Enlightened Smoke and Specialty Shop did not immediately return a request for comment.
The above is based on information received from a law enforcement agency. The persons named are innocent unless proven otherwise.