BURLEIGH - Middle Township Police Officers responded to a domestic dispute around 1:55 p.m. April 21, in Burleigh.
According to a release, the parties, upon arrival, were separated, with one officer speaking inside a residence with the victim and Cpl. James D’Alonzo standing outside with the accused party, 35-year-old John Paulsen.
While speaking with Paulsen, he attempted to strike D’Alonzo with a pair of boots he was holding and then attacked D’Alonzo by punching him and taking him to the ground. Class II Officer Christian Quaranta came outside of the residence to assist as the struggle continued and was able to get Paulsen off D’Alonzo.
Paulsen and D’Alonzo went back down to the ground again, when Paulsen attempted to take D’Alonzo’s handgun from his holster. Pepper spray was used, and Quaranta again pushed Paulsen off D’Alonzo. Paulsen was then given commands to comply and was then placed under arrest.
Paulsen was charged with one count of aggravated assault on a domestic violence victim, third degree, two counts of aggravated assault on a police officer, third degree, one count of attempting to disarm a law enforcement officer, second degree, and one count of resisting arrest, third degree. He was lodged in the Cape May County Correctional Center.
D’Alonzo was treated at Cape Regional Medical Center for minor injuries.
It should be noted that the above individual is only charged with the above mentioned offenses and is presumed innocent until proven guilty. This report only contains an individual arrested based on complaints signed by law enforcement personnel, not private citizen signed complaints or ordinance violations.