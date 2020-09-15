MTPD Logo

NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

COURT HOUSE - During the week of Aug. 17-23, the members of the Middle Township Police Department responded to or initiated 590 calls for service, averaging 84 per day. During the week, a total of five adults were arrested for various offenses.

According to a release, he following is a list of some of the more serious calls for service which occurred during the week:

Monday, August 17, 2020:

Terroristic Threats - Sulloway Street, Whitesboro

Fire Call - Rio Grande Avenue, Rio Grande

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, Rio Grande

Criminal Mischief - Route 9 South, Rio Grande

Harassment - West Main Street, Whitesboro

Trespassing - Route 47 South, Rio Grande

Theft - Route 9 South, Rio Grande

Tuesday, August 18, 2020:

Fire Call - Saddle Wood Drive, CMCH

Motor Vehicle Crash - Stone Harbor Boulevard, CMCH

Motor Vehicle Crash - Avalon Boulevard, Swainton

Motor Vehicle Crash - Indian Trail, Burleigh

Motor Vehicle Crash - Linden Lane, Rio Grande

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Rio Grande

Theft - Fishing Creek Road, CMCH

Theft - Victory Drive, Rio Grande

Wednesday, August 19, 2020

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, Rio Grande

Theft - Route 47 South, CMCH

Fraud - Route 9 South, CMCH

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, Rio Grande

Thursday, August 20, 2020:

Motor Vehicle Crash - South Main Street, CMCH

Theft - Route 9 South, Rio Grande

Motor Vehicle Crash - North Wildwood Boulevard, Burleigh

Theft - Route 9 South, CMCH

Motor Vehicle Crash - Liberty Drive, Rio Grande

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, Rio Grande

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Rio Grande

Motor Vehicle Crash - North Main Street, CMCH

Motor Vehicle Crash - North Wildwood Boulevard, Burleigh

Friday, August 21, 2020:

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, Rio Grande

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Rio Grande

Theft - Route 9 South, CMCH

Shoplifting - Walmart, Rio Grande

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Green Creek

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, Rio Grande

Saturday, August 22, 2020:

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, Rio Grande

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Rio Grande

Motor Vehicle Crash - Stone Harbor Boulevard, CMCH

Motor Vehicle Crash - North Wildwood Boulevard, Burleigh

Sunday, August 23, 2020:

Motor Vehicle Crash - Stone Harbor Boulevard, CMCH

DWI - Route 47 South, CMCH

Criminal Mischief - Delaware Avenue, Del Haven

Motor Vehicle Crash - Cherry Street, Burleigh

Threats - Georgia Avenue, Burleigh

Middle Township Police Adult Weekly Arrest Report

Aug. 17-23

Brent D. Woods, 32, from Rio Grande, NJ was arrested on August 17th by Patrolman McInnis and charged with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Certain Persons Not to Have Weapons.

Timothy Donnelly, 33, from Cape May, NJ was arrested on August 21st by Patrolman Mihal on an Active Warrant and charged with Shoplifting, Possession of CDS and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Brittany M. Rush, 31, from Erma, NJ was arrested on August 22nd by Patrolman Reardon and charged with CDS, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Possession or Distribution of Hypodermic Needle or Syringe.

Christopher Hildebrandt, 58, from Cape May Court House, NJ was arrested on August 23rd by Patrolman Runyon and charged with Driving While Intoxicated.

Robin K. Devine, 48, from Cape May Court House, NJ was arrested on August 23rd by Patrolman Salvesen and charged with Driving While Intoxicated.

The above was received from a law enforcement agency. All persons named are innocent unless proven otherwise.

Tags

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments