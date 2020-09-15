COURT HOUSE - During the week of Aug. 17-23, the members of the Middle Township Police Department responded to or initiated 590 calls for service, averaging 84 per day. During the week, a total of five adults were arrested for various offenses.
According to a release, he following is a list of some of the more serious calls for service which occurred during the week:
Monday, August 17, 2020:
Terroristic Threats - Sulloway Street, Whitesboro
Fire Call - Rio Grande Avenue, Rio Grande
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, Rio Grande
Criminal Mischief - Route 9 South, Rio Grande
Harassment - West Main Street, Whitesboro
Trespassing - Route 47 South, Rio Grande
Theft - Route 9 South, Rio Grande
Tuesday, August 18, 2020:
Fire Call - Saddle Wood Drive, CMCH
Motor Vehicle Crash - Stone Harbor Boulevard, CMCH
Motor Vehicle Crash - Avalon Boulevard, Swainton
Motor Vehicle Crash - Indian Trail, Burleigh
Motor Vehicle Crash - Linden Lane, Rio Grande
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Rio Grande
Theft - Fishing Creek Road, CMCH
Theft - Victory Drive, Rio Grande
Wednesday, August 19, 2020
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, Rio Grande
Theft - Route 47 South, CMCH
Fraud - Route 9 South, CMCH
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, Rio Grande
Thursday, August 20, 2020:
Motor Vehicle Crash - South Main Street, CMCH
Theft - Route 9 South, Rio Grande
Motor Vehicle Crash - North Wildwood Boulevard, Burleigh
Theft - Route 9 South, CMCH
Motor Vehicle Crash - Liberty Drive, Rio Grande
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, Rio Grande
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Rio Grande
Motor Vehicle Crash - North Main Street, CMCH
Motor Vehicle Crash - North Wildwood Boulevard, Burleigh
Friday, August 21, 2020:
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, Rio Grande
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Rio Grande
Theft - Route 9 South, CMCH
Shoplifting - Walmart, Rio Grande
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Green Creek
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, Rio Grande
Saturday, August 22, 2020:
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, Rio Grande
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Rio Grande
Motor Vehicle Crash - Stone Harbor Boulevard, CMCH
Motor Vehicle Crash - North Wildwood Boulevard, Burleigh
Sunday, August 23, 2020:
Motor Vehicle Crash - Stone Harbor Boulevard, CMCH
DWI - Route 47 South, CMCH
Criminal Mischief - Delaware Avenue, Del Haven
Motor Vehicle Crash - Cherry Street, Burleigh
Threats - Georgia Avenue, Burleigh
Middle Township Police Adult Weekly Arrest Report
Aug. 17-23
Brent D. Woods, 32, from Rio Grande, NJ was arrested on August 17th by Patrolman McInnis and charged with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Certain Persons Not to Have Weapons.
Timothy Donnelly, 33, from Cape May, NJ was arrested on August 21st by Patrolman Mihal on an Active Warrant and charged with Shoplifting, Possession of CDS and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
Brittany M. Rush, 31, from Erma, NJ was arrested on August 22nd by Patrolman Reardon and charged with CDS, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Possession or Distribution of Hypodermic Needle or Syringe.
Christopher Hildebrandt, 58, from Cape May Court House, NJ was arrested on August 23rd by Patrolman Runyon and charged with Driving While Intoxicated.
Robin K. Devine, 48, from Cape May Court House, NJ was arrested on August 23rd by Patrolman Salvesen and charged with Driving While Intoxicated.
The above was received from a law enforcement agency. All persons named are innocent unless proven otherwise.