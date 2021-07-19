LTPD LOGO-USE THIS ONE

VILLAS - The Lower Township Police Department responded to or initiated a total of 1,085 calls, averaging a total of 155 calls per day.

According to a Lower Township Police Department release, police also made a total of 13 arrests during this period. 

Below is a breakdown of incidents and arrests by date:

6-14-21  

Non-Criminal Incidents - 6

Fire Related Calls - 3

Motor Vehicle Accidents - 3

Traffic Enforcement - 27

Public Services – 100

Domestic Violence Incidents - 2

Simple Assault – Beachhurst Dr., North Cape May

6-15-21  

Non-Criminal Incidents - 3

Fire Related Calls - 2

Motor Vehicle Accidents - 2

Traffic Enforcement - 47

Public Services - 156

Domestic Violence Incidents - 0

Motor Vehicle Theft – Ferry Rd., North Cape May

Narcotic Drug Laws – Bayshore Rd., North Cape May

6-16-21  

Non-Criminal Incidents - 4

Fire Related Calls - 2

Motor Vehicle Accidents - 1

Traffic Enforcement - 22

Public Services - 101

Domestic Violence Incidents - 1

Theft – Seashore Rd., Erma

Simple Assault – Bayshore Rd., Villas

Criminal Mischief – Bayshore Rd., North Cape May

6-17-21  

Non-Criminal Incidents - 6

Fire Related Calls - 3

Motor Vehicle Accidents - 2

Traffic Enforcement - 22

Public Services - 85

Domestic Violence Incidents - 1

Criminal Mischief – Tulip Ave., Villas

DWI – Town Bank & Seashore Rds., North Cape May

6-18-21  

Non-Criminal Incidents - 4

Fire Related Calls - 3

Motor Vehicle Accidents - 3

Traffic Enforcement - 11

Public Services - 79

Domestic Violence Incidents - 5

Simple Assault – Town Bank Rd., North Cape May

Criminal Mischief – Ocean Dr., Diamond Beach

6-19-21  

Non-Criminal Incidents - 4

Fire Related Calls - 4

Motor Vehicle Accidents - 4

Traffic Enforcement - 17

Public Services - 91

Domestic Violence Incidents - 0

None

6-20-21  

Non-Criminal Incidents - 6

Fire Related Calls - 1

Motor Vehicle Accidents - 2

Traffic Enforcement - 5

Public Services - 84

Domestic Violence Incidents - 1

Criminal Mischief – Pontaxit Ave., North Cape May

DWI – Bayshore Rd., Villas

Weekly Adult Arrest Report

6-14-21

  • Arielle E. Forest/18, North Cape May, NJ – Simple Assault

6-16-21

  • Austin F. Vaccaro/43, Villas, NJ - Assault, False Imprisonment, Criminal Restraint
  • Marcos L. Aponte/50, Mays Landing, NJ - Contempt of Domestic Violence Order 

6-17-21

  • Peter A. Pytrysson/49, Villas, NJ - DWI
  • Diana M. McDermott/43, Shiloh, NJ - Lewdness
  • Lauren M. Delafuente-O’Neill/19, Villas, NJ - Obstruction, Eluding Law Enforcement Officer 

6-18-21

  • Michael Fanning/55, Phila., PA – Simple Assault
  • William A. Cole/75, Wildwood, NJ - Sexual Assault, Endangering the Welfare of a Child
  • William A. Cole/75, Wildwood, NJ - Lewdness Observed by Children, Promotes/Procures Prostitution 

6-20-21

  • Joseph E. Williams/56, Villas, NJ - DWI
  • Eric A. Homan/30, Sicklerville, NJ - Robbery, Burglary, Aggravated Assault, Conspiracy, Criminal Restraint
  • Brant J. Henley/38, Villas, NJ - Fugitive from Justice, Disorderly Conduct
  • Johnmac E. Labaco/18, Villas, NJ - Disorderly Conduct

 The above is based on information received from a law enforcement agency. The persons named are innocent unless proven otherwise.

