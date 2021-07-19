VILLAS - The Lower Township Police Department responded to or initiated a total of 1,085 calls, averaging a total of 155 calls per day.
According to a Lower Township Police Department release, police also made a total of 13 arrests during this period.
Below is a breakdown of incidents and arrests by date:
6-14-21
Non-Criminal Incidents - 6
Fire Related Calls - 3
Motor Vehicle Accidents - 3
Traffic Enforcement - 27
Public Services – 100
Domestic Violence Incidents - 2
Simple Assault – Beachhurst Dr., North Cape May
6-15-21
Non-Criminal Incidents - 3
Fire Related Calls - 2
Motor Vehicle Accidents - 2
Traffic Enforcement - 47
Public Services - 156
Domestic Violence Incidents - 0
Motor Vehicle Theft – Ferry Rd., North Cape May
Narcotic Drug Laws – Bayshore Rd., North Cape May
6-16-21
Non-Criminal Incidents - 4
Fire Related Calls - 2
Motor Vehicle Accidents - 1
Traffic Enforcement - 22
Public Services - 101
Domestic Violence Incidents - 1
Theft – Seashore Rd., Erma
Simple Assault – Bayshore Rd., Villas
Criminal Mischief – Bayshore Rd., North Cape May
6-17-21
Non-Criminal Incidents - 6
Fire Related Calls - 3
Motor Vehicle Accidents - 2
Traffic Enforcement - 22
Public Services - 85
Domestic Violence Incidents - 1
Criminal Mischief – Tulip Ave., Villas
DWI – Town Bank & Seashore Rds., North Cape May
6-18-21
Non-Criminal Incidents - 4
Fire Related Calls - 3
Motor Vehicle Accidents - 3
Traffic Enforcement - 11
Public Services - 79
Domestic Violence Incidents - 5
Simple Assault – Town Bank Rd., North Cape May
Criminal Mischief – Ocean Dr., Diamond Beach
6-19-21
Non-Criminal Incidents - 4
Fire Related Calls - 4
Motor Vehicle Accidents - 4
Traffic Enforcement - 17
Public Services - 91
Domestic Violence Incidents - 0
None
6-20-21
Non-Criminal Incidents - 6
Fire Related Calls - 1
Motor Vehicle Accidents - 2
Traffic Enforcement - 5
Public Services - 84
Domestic Violence Incidents - 1
Criminal Mischief – Pontaxit Ave., North Cape May
DWI – Bayshore Rd., Villas
Weekly Adult Arrest Report
6-14-21
- Arielle E. Forest/18, North Cape May, NJ – Simple Assault
6-16-21
- Austin F. Vaccaro/43, Villas, NJ - Assault, False Imprisonment, Criminal Restraint
- Marcos L. Aponte/50, Mays Landing, NJ - Contempt of Domestic Violence Order
6-17-21
- Peter A. Pytrysson/49, Villas, NJ - DWI
- Diana M. McDermott/43, Shiloh, NJ - Lewdness
- Lauren M. Delafuente-O’Neill/19, Villas, NJ - Obstruction, Eluding Law Enforcement Officer
6-18-21
- Michael Fanning/55, Phila., PA – Simple Assault
- William A. Cole/75, Wildwood, NJ - Sexual Assault, Endangering the Welfare of a Child
- William A. Cole/75, Wildwood, NJ - Lewdness Observed by Children, Promotes/Procures Prostitution
6-20-21
- Joseph E. Williams/56, Villas, NJ - DWI
- Eric A. Homan/30, Sicklerville, NJ - Robbery, Burglary, Aggravated Assault, Conspiracy, Criminal Restraint
- Brant J. Henley/38, Villas, NJ - Fugitive from Justice, Disorderly Conduct
- Johnmac E. Labaco/18, Villas, NJ - Disorderly Conduct
The above is based on information received from a law enforcement agency. The persons named are innocent unless proven otherwise.