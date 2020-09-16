VILLAS - At approximately 10:40 a.m. Sept. 15, the Lower Township Police Department’s Patrol Division was dispatched to the Jersey Shore Motel, located at 1400 Bayshore Rd., in Villas, for a report of a gunshot possibly being fired from one apartment through another and into an outside wall.
According to a release, witnesses on scene pointed out a hole in the outside wall, consistent with a bullet hole. The scene was secured and several people were evacuated from the motel. The apartment where the bullet originated from was secured and officers were able to confirm no one was inside.
Lower Township police detectives contacted the person who lives in the apartment, 23-year-old Brian Britton Jr., at his place of employment. Britton responded to police headquarters to give a statement regarding the incident. During the statement, he admitted to firing the weapon through the wall prior to leaving for work.
The Superior Court of Cape May County approved search warrants for both the apartment, at 1400 Bayshore Rd., in Villas, and a lockbox that was recovered as part of the investigation.
At that location, several items were seized, including suspected marijuana, MDMA and LSD tabs. Several items were also located inside the lockbox, including a 9mm Ruger handgun, 9mm handgun ammunition, money, mushrooms and marijuana.
Britton Jr. was charged on a warrant with the following:
- Possession of Weapon for Unlawful Purpose
- Unlawful Possession of a Weapon
- Possession of Weapons and CDS Offenses
- Possession of LSD
- Possession of Marijuana
- Marijuana Distribution
- Possession of MDMA
- Possession of Mushrooms
- Possession of Paraphernalia
- Money Laundering
Britton was remanded to the Cape May County Correctional Center, awaiting a detention hearing. The incident was investigated with the assistance from the Cape May County Sheriff’s Office and Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office.
The above was received from a law enforcement agency. All persons named are innocent unless proven otherwise.