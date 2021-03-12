ED. NOTE: Readers are reminded that not only are all individuals listed below presumed innocent unless proven guilty, but there may also be multiple individuals who share the same name, even in the same town.
COURT HOUSE - A Cape May County grand jury handed up 17 indictments March 9.
The abbreviation CDS below stands for controlled dangerous substance.
A "certain person" charge can be brought against individuals whose previous convictions bar them from having weapons.
Christopher J. Jones was indicted for burglary and theft, both in the third degree. The indictments relate to an illegal entry into a Middle Township motel room, in November 2020.
Kathleen Gonzalez faces two third-degree counts of making terroristic threats.
Fatima E. Stouffer and Delexas T. Williams face a second-degree count for the unlawful possession of a weapon, a Smith & Wesson handgun, along with two fourth-degree counts for possession of a prohibited weapon, hollow-point bullets, and large-capacity magazines.
Williams was also named in a fourth-degree count for hindering apprehension. A previous 2017 conviction for Williams, for a North Carolina burglary, led to his final second-degree certain person count.
Horus I. Garcia-Gonzalez was indicted for third-degree theft.
Frederick J. Collins was indicted for absconding in the third degree. The indictment states that Collins, while on parole, went into hiding or left the state.
Katrina M. Fabio was indicted for third-degree possession of a CDS, PCP.
Sebastian B. Ramagosa and Kevin L. Sparks were named in separate counts in the same indictment. Ramagosa faces a third-degree count for burglary, while Sparks faces fourth-degree resisting arrest.
Gina M. Robinson was indicted for throwing bodily fluids at a Wildwood police officer. The count is in the fourth degree.
Kevin T. Finnegan and Jamie M. Arrington were named in a 12-count indictment. Arrington faces one count for third-degree possession of a CDS, amphetamine.
Finnegan faces three counts of third-degree possession of a CDS, heroin, alprazolam and buprenorphine, along with one third-degree count for possession of a prescription legend drug.
He is also accused of three counts of possession with intent to distribute and three counts of intent within 1,000 feet of a school. All six counts of intent to distribute are third degree.
Lastly, Finnegan was named in a fourth-degree count for unlawful possession of a weapon, an expandable baton.
Nicolas Sessa was indicted for third-degree burglary of a Wildwood restaurant, on Rio Grande Avenue.
Brian D. Flanders was indicted for fourth-degree criminal mischief and third-degree endangering the welfare of a child.
Christopher J. Eggermont faces a first-degree charge for aggravated sexual assault of a 15-year-old, as well as a second count for sexual assault of the same victim.
The indictment contains two additional third-degree and two fourth-degree counts for aggravated criminal sexual contact and criminal sexual contact.
The final count in the indictment is for second-degree endangering the welfare of a child.
Christopher E. Pond was indicted for fourth-degree cruelty and neglect of children.
Kevin Longshore faces a third-degree charge for theft by failure to make a required disposition, along with fourth-degree violation of the contractor registration system.
James J. Ryba was named in a fourth-degree count for making a false report to a law enforcement agency.
Christopher L. Fitzpatrick was indicted for fourth-degree bail jumping for failure to show in Superior Court to face charges from a 2019 incident of operating a motor vehicle on a second license suspension.