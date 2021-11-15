COURT HOUSE - Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey H. Sutherland and Chief of Detectives Paul Skill Nov. 15 announced the arrest of West Wildwood police officer Dylan J. Keenan-Hannum, 30, of Del Haven.
According to a release from the Prosecutor's Office, Hannum Nov. 14 was charged by the Lower Township Police Department with burglary, a crime of the third degree, terroristic threats, a crime of the third degree, and simple assault, a disorderly persons offense.
Hannum was then lodged in the Cape May County Correctional Facility pending court proceedings.
According to Sutherland, this is an ongoing investigation and is being handled by detectives from the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office Professional Standards Unit.
Sutherland urged anyone who may have information regarding this investigation to contact the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office, at 609-465-1135, Lower Township Police Department, at 609-886-1619, or report the information anonymously through the Cape May County Sheriffs Tip Line at cmcsheriff.net and click on anonymous tip, or through the Cape May County Crime Stoppers, at 609-889-3597.
The above is based on information received from the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office. The person named is innocent unless proven otherwise.