VILLAS - The Lower Township Police Department responded to or initiated a total of 1,094 calls, averaging a total of 157 calls per day.

According to a release, police also made a total of four arrests during this period. 

Below is a breakdown of incidents and arrests by date:

 5-31-21  

Non-Criminal Incidents - 2

Fire Related Calls - 1

Motor Vehicle Accidents - 42

Traffic Enforcement - 19

Public Services – 138

Domestic Violence Incidents - 2

6-1-21  

Non-Criminal Incidents - 6

Fire Related Calls - 4

Motor Vehicle Accidents - 0

Traffic Enforcement - 26

Public Services - 139

Domestic Violence Incidents - 0

6-2-21  

Non-Criminal Incidents - 1

Fire Related Calls - 2

Motor Vehicle Accidents - 0

Traffic Enforcement - 38

Public Services - 125

Domestic Violence Incidents - 0

Burglary – West Florida Ave., Villas

Fraud – East Jacksonville Rd., Villas

6-3-21  

Non-Criminal Incidents - 1

Fire Related Calls - 1

Motor Vehicle Accidents - 2

Traffic Enforcement - 11

Public Services - 72

Domestic Violence Incidents - 2

Theft – Seashore Rd., Cold Spring

Motor Vehicle Theft – Fishing Creek Rd., Fishing Creek

Fraud – Cloverdale Ave., Villas

Fraud – Timber Lane, Erma

Narcotic Drug Laws – East Pacific Ave., Villas

6-4-21  

Non-Criminal Incidents - 8

Fire Related Calls - 0

Motor Vehicle Accidents - 2

Traffic Enforcement - 36

Public Services - 74

Domestic Violence Incidents - 0

Fraud – Montauk Ct., Cape May

6-5-21  

Non-Criminal Incidents - 6

Fire Related Calls - 2

Motor Vehicle Accidents - 2

Traffic Enforcement - 15

Public Services - 81

Domestic Violence Incidents - 0

Theft – Kentucky Ave., Villas

6-6-21  

Non-Criminal Incidents - 4

Fire Related Calls - 2

Motor Vehicle Accidents - 1

Traffic Enforcement - 33

Public Services - 60

Domestic Violence Incidents - 2

DWI – Bayshore Rd., North Cape May

Weekly Adult Arrest Report

6-3-21

  • Daniel J. Renye/27, Bellmawr, NJ - Contempt of Domestic Violence Order, Harassment                                                          

6-5-21

  • Luis D. Rodriguez/35, Villas, NJ - Contempt of Domestic Violence Order, Simple Assault
  • Andrew S. Fecynec/30, Cape May, NJ - Contempt of Court 

6-6-21

  • Mark M. Koehler/32, North Cape May, NJ – DWI, Revocation for Refusal to Submit to Breath Test

The above is based on information received from a law enforcement agency. The person(s) named are innocent unless proven otherwise.

