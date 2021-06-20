VILLAS - The Lower Township Police Department responded to or initiated a total of 1,094 calls, averaging a total of 157 calls per day.
According to a release, police also made a total of four arrests during this period.
Below is a breakdown of incidents and arrests by date:
5-31-21
Non-Criminal Incidents - 2
Fire Related Calls - 1
Motor Vehicle Accidents - 42
Traffic Enforcement - 19
Public Services – 138
Domestic Violence Incidents - 2
None
6-1-21
Non-Criminal Incidents - 6
Fire Related Calls - 4
Motor Vehicle Accidents - 0
Traffic Enforcement - 26
Public Services - 139
Domestic Violence Incidents - 0
None
6-2-21
Non-Criminal Incidents - 1
Fire Related Calls - 2
Motor Vehicle Accidents - 0
Traffic Enforcement - 38
Public Services - 125
Domestic Violence Incidents - 0
Burglary – West Florida Ave., Villas
Fraud – East Jacksonville Rd., Villas
6-3-21
Non-Criminal Incidents - 1
Fire Related Calls - 1
Motor Vehicle Accidents - 2
Traffic Enforcement - 11
Public Services - 72
Domestic Violence Incidents - 2
Theft – Seashore Rd., Cold Spring
Motor Vehicle Theft – Fishing Creek Rd., Fishing Creek
Fraud – Cloverdale Ave., Villas
Fraud – Timber Lane, Erma
Narcotic Drug Laws – East Pacific Ave., Villas
6-4-21
Non-Criminal Incidents - 8
Fire Related Calls - 0
Motor Vehicle Accidents - 2
Traffic Enforcement - 36
Public Services - 74
Domestic Violence Incidents - 0
Fraud – Montauk Ct., Cape May
6-5-21
Non-Criminal Incidents - 6
Fire Related Calls - 2
Motor Vehicle Accidents - 2
Traffic Enforcement - 15
Public Services - 81
Domestic Violence Incidents - 0
Theft – Kentucky Ave., Villas
6-6-21
Non-Criminal Incidents - 4
Fire Related Calls - 2
Motor Vehicle Accidents - 1
Traffic Enforcement - 33
Public Services - 60
Domestic Violence Incidents - 2
DWI – Bayshore Rd., North Cape May
Weekly Adult Arrest Report
6-3-21
- Daniel J. Renye/27, Bellmawr, NJ - Contempt of Domestic Violence Order, Harassment
6-5-21
- Luis D. Rodriguez/35, Villas, NJ - Contempt of Domestic Violence Order, Simple Assault
- Andrew S. Fecynec/30, Cape May, NJ - Contempt of Court
6-6-21
- Mark M. Koehler/32, North Cape May, NJ – DWI, Revocation for Refusal to Submit to Breath Test
The above is based on information received from a law enforcement agency. The person(s) named are innocent unless proven otherwise.