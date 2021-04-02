ED. NOTE: Readers are reminded that not only are all individuals listed below presumed innocent unless proven guilty, but there may also be multiple individuals who share the same name, even in the same town.
COURT HOUSE - A Cape May County grand jury handed up 16 indictments March 30.
The abbreviation CDS below stands for controlled dangerous substance.
A "certain person" charge can be brought against individuals whose previous convictions bar them from having weapons.
Kanon J. Daniels and Onika A. Palmer were named in a nine-count indictment. The two face counts for theft by deception and conspiracy, both in the third degree, attempted theft by deception, second degree, impersonation, third degree, and auto theft trafficking, second degree.
Daniels was named in counts for third-degree resisting arrest, and possession of a fake government ID, along with hindering apprehension, both fourth degree.
Palmer was indicted on one count of knowingly exhibiting a fake government ID, third degree.
The incident, in Middle Township, involved an attempt to obtain by deception a 2019 Cadillac Escalade valued at greater than $75,000.
Cory M. Martinelli was indicted for possession of a prohibited weapon, large-capacity magazines.
Julie M. McElfresh faces two counts of possession of a CDS, methamphetamine and ADB-Butinaca, both counts in the third degree.
Anthony B. Voegtlin was indicted for possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose, resisting arrest, and two counts of aggravated assault, all four counts in the third degree. He also faces a fourth-degree count for unlawful possession of a weapon.
David A. Young was indicted for third-degree theft.
Brian M. Stankiewicz was named in a five-count indictment that included two counts of aggravated assault, one count each of resisting arrest and possession of a CDS, cocaine, and one count of criminal mischief. All counts were in the third degree, except the fourth-degree count for criminal mischief.
Kevin C. McNeil was indicted for third-degree attempted burglary and fourth-degree theft.
Eric F. Blazejewski faces four third-degree counts, two for possession of a CDS, para-flourofentanyl and cocaine, along with two for possession with intent to distribute.
Joseph W. Narciso was named on two counts of fourth-degree criminal mischief.
Pedro R. Plasencia-Gonzalez, Patrick J. McMichael, David Fessler, Jahkime Blake, and Markwell Soto-Sotomayor were individually and separately indicted for one count of third-degree possession of a CDS. Blake was the exception. He faces two counts of possession.
Andrew P. Clark was indicted for hindering apprehension in the fourth degree.
Theodore P. Roman faces counts of third-degree burglary and fourth-degree criminal trespass.