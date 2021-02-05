ED. NOTE: Readers are reminded that not only are all individuals listed below presumed innocent unless proven guilty, but there may also be multiple individuals who share the same name, even in the same town.
COURT HOUSE - A Cape May County grand jury handed up 31 indictments Feb. 2.
The abbreviation CDS below stands for controlled dangerous substance.
A "certain person" charge can be brought against individuals whose previous convictions bar them from having weapons.
Anthony Dejesus was indicted on one count of second-degree sexual assault on an individual who was “13 but less than 16” years old. Two counts of second-degree endangering the welfare of a child were also part of the indictment, as was one fourth-degree count of criminal sexual contact.
William A. Booth faces a four-count indictment for possession of a CDS, methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute, and intent to distribute within 1,000 feet of a school, all three counts in the third degree. The final count was fourth-degree possession of a prohibited weapon, a switchblade.
Joseph P. Tyrrell and Lauren M. Carchidi were separately and independently charged with one count of second-degree endangering the welfare of a child.
Javier A. Santiago was indicted for third-degree aggravated assault in an incident in which his relationship to the victim met the definition of domestic violence.
Nicolas Love was convicted of aggravated assault in 2014. Six years later, Love faces an indictment for second-degree aggravated assault, second-degree robbery, third-degree possession of a weapon for unlawful purposes, a box cutter, and fourth-degree certain person.
Daniel V. Hart was named in a second-degree count of endangering the welfare of a child. The indictment states that Hart received or provided child pornography.
Herman Hansen faces a third-degree count for making terroristic threats to kill a female victim.
William Torres, Linda Garvey, Keith Patitucci, Ryan Stone, Michael J. Latimer, and Amanda S. Valentine were independently indicted for third-degree possession of a CDS. Valentine’s indictment contained two counts for possession.
Franscico W. Lopez and Arbye C. Collier were indicted together for robbery and conspiracy, both counts in the second degree.
Raymond J. Stacy faces third-degree burglary and fourth-degree contempt counts.
Andrew S. Fecynec was indicted for third-degree burglary.
Harold F. Verify, Rasheem T. Jones, Samuel V. Kotelnicki, and Kyle J. Williams were independently indicted on one count of third-degree aggravated assault.
Kelly L. Underwood faces one count of third-degree aggravated assault and two counts of fourth-degree criminal mischief.
Jeron E. Jackson was indicted for third-degree possession of a CDS, cocaine, and third-degree distribution of a CDS.
Andrew Wells was named in an indictment for third-degree possession of a CDS, methamphetamine, and second-degree possession with intent to distribute an amount over a one-half ounce.
Justine K. Holt faces a second-degree count for possession of a weapon for unlawful purposes, a rifle, and a third-degree count for terroristic threats.
Judith M. Bernard was indicted for second-degree eluding police in a motor vehicle and third-degree possession of a CDS, alprazolam.
Emily K. Gallagher was named in an indictment for making terroristic threats and possession of a weapon for unlawful purposes, a knife, each of the counts in the third degree, along with a fourth-degree count for unlawful possession of a weapon.
Joseph Unkle faces a multi-count indictment for incidents, in July 2020, in Middle and Upper townships. Middle Township counts include one count for second-degree aggravated assault, and two counts for third-degree possession of a CDS, methamphetamine and alprazolam.
Counts related to Upper Township include second-degree unlawful possession of a weapon, a handgun, third-degree possession of a CDS, cocaine, third-degree possession with intent to distribute, possession of a weapon while committing a CDS crime, second degree, and three fourth-degree counts for obstruction of the administration of law, possessing a prohibited weapon, large-capacity magazines, and possession of a CDS, marijuana.
Karlos G. Adams was indicted for third-degree receiving stolen property, a 2010 Honda CRV, and two fourth-degree counts for hindering apprehension and obstructing the administration of law.
Rene M. Acevedo was indicted on two second-degree counts for possession of a weapon, a handgun, while committing a CDS crime and certain person.
The indictment also lists three third-degree counts for unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a CDS, fentanyl, and possession with intent to distribute. The certain person count arises due to Acevedo’s previous conviction for burglary in Camden County.
Brianna Mountain-Graham faces a fourth-degree count for aggravated assault related to an injury caused when she was driving while intoxicated.