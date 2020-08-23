COURT HOUSE - During the week of Monday, July 2 2020 the members of the Middle Township Police Department responded to or initiated 548 calls for service, averaging 78 per day. During the week a total of 9 adults were arrested for various offenses.
The following is a list of some of the more serious calls for service which occurred during the week:
Monday, July 27, 2020:
DWI - Route 47 South, Green Creek
Missing Person - Maryland Avenue, Rio Grande
Theft - Whippoorwill Lane, Dias Creek
Motor Vehicle Crash - North Main Street, CMCH
Assault - Burleigh Avenue, Green Creek
Motor Vehicle Crash - North Wildwood Boulevard, Burleigh
Fire Call - Route 9 South, Rio Grande
Fire Call - School Lane, Rio Grande
Tuesday, July 28, 2020:
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Rio Grande
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, Rio Grande
Wednesday, July 29, 2020
Criminal Mischief - Route 47 North, CMCH
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, Rio Grande
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, Rio Grande
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Rio Grande
Fraud - South Main Street, CMCH
Theft - Mechanic Street, CMCH
Theft - Route 9 South, CMCH
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Rio Grande
Harassment - South 5th Avenue, Edgewood
Fire Call - Ridge Road, Green Creek
Threats - Route 9 South, Rio Grande
Thursday, July 30, 2020:
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Green Creek
Resisting Arrest - 4th Avenue, CMCH
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Rio Grande
Motor Vehicle Crash - Mechanic Street, CMCH
Shoplifting - Marshalls, Rio Grande
Fire Call - Route 47 South, Green Creek
Friday, July 31, 2020:
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Rio Grande
Fire Call - Stagecoach Road, CMCH
Motor Vehicle Crash - Swainton Goshen Road, Swainton
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Rio Grande
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, CMCH
Motor Vehicle Crash - Court House South Dennis Road, CMCH
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Rio Grande
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, Rio Grande
Obstruction of Justice - North Wildwood Boulevard, Burleigh
Saturday, August 1, 2020:
Missing Person - North Wildwood Boulevard, Burleigh
Fire Call - Swainton Goshen Road, Swainton
Motor Vehicle Crash - North Wildwood Boulevard, Burleigh
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, CMCH
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, Rio Grande
Fire Call - Route 9 North, CMCH
Harassment - Mechanic Street, CMCH
Theft - Stagecoach Road, CMCH
Theft - West Shellbay Avenue, CMCH
Sunday, August 2, 2020:
DWI - Route 47 South, Rio Grande
Motor Vehicle Crash - North Wildwood Boulevard, Burleigh
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Rio Grande
Middle Township Police Adult Weekly Arrest Report
July 27-Aug. 2, 2020
Barbara J. Bennett, 20, from Sea Isle City, NJ was arrested on July 27th by Patrolman Sunderhauf and charged with Driving While Intoxicated.
Eric R. Osmundsen, 27, from Dias Creek, NJ was arrested on July 27th by Patrolman Vendetta and charged with Receiving Stolen Property.
James E. Gartner, 24, from North Cape May, NJ was arrested on July 28th by Patrolman Cuomo and charged with Possession of Prescription Legend Drugs, Possession of CDS, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Possession or Distribution of Hypodermic Needle or Syringe.
Nequan D. Bennett, 23, from Wildwood, NJ was arrested on July 28th by Patrolman Karge on Active Warrants.
Joseph A. Unkle, 38, from Woodbine, NJ was arrested on July 29th by Patrolman Reardon on an Active Warrant and charged with Possession of Marijuana under 50 Grams.
Raymond D. Bailey III, 22, from Cape May Court House, NJ was arrested on July 30th by Patrolman Mihal on an Active Warrant and charged with Resisting Arrest and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
Dominic A. Catarcio Jr, 32, from Burleigh, NJ was arrested on July 30th by Patrolman Dececco and charged with Shoplifting and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
Christopher M. Clegg, 32, from Villas, NJ was arrested on August 1st by Patrolman Martindale on an Active Warrant and charged with Obstruction and Hindering Apprehension or Prosecution of Self.
Kwame C. Prelow, 42, from Rio Grande, NJ was arrested on August 2nd by Patrolman Cuomo and charged with Possession of Marijuana under 50 Grams.
The above was received from a law enforcement agency. The person(s) named is innocent unless proven otherwise.