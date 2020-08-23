MTPD Logo

COURT HOUSE - During the week of Monday, July 2 2020 the members of the Middle Township Police Department responded to or initiated 548 calls for service, averaging 78 per day. During the week a total of 9 adults were arrested for various offenses.

The following is a list of some of the more serious calls for service which occurred during the week:

Monday, July 27, 2020:

DWI - Route 47 South, Green Creek

Missing Person - Maryland Avenue, Rio Grande

Theft - Whippoorwill Lane, Dias Creek

Motor Vehicle Crash - North Main Street, CMCH

Assault - Burleigh Avenue, Green Creek

Motor Vehicle Crash - North Wildwood Boulevard, Burleigh

Fire Call - Route 9 South, Rio Grande

Fire Call - School Lane, Rio Grande

Tuesday, July 28, 2020:

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Rio Grande

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, Rio Grande

Wednesday, July 29, 2020

Criminal Mischief - Route 47 North, CMCH

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, Rio Grande

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, Rio Grande

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Rio Grande

Fraud - South Main Street, CMCH

Theft - Mechanic Street, CMCH

Theft - Route 9 South, CMCH

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Rio Grande

Harassment - South 5th Avenue, Edgewood

Fire Call - Ridge Road, Green Creek

Threats - Route 9 South, Rio Grande

Thursday, July 30, 2020:

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Green Creek

Resisting Arrest - 4th Avenue, CMCH

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Rio Grande

Motor Vehicle Crash - Mechanic Street, CMCH

Shoplifting - Marshalls, Rio Grande

Fire Call - Route 47 South, Green Creek

Friday, July 31, 2020:

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Rio Grande

Fire Call - Stagecoach Road, CMCH

Motor Vehicle Crash - Swainton Goshen Road, Swainton

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Rio Grande

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, CMCH

Motor Vehicle Crash - Court House South Dennis Road, CMCH

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Rio Grande

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, Rio Grande

Obstruction of Justice - North Wildwood Boulevard, Burleigh

Saturday, August 1, 2020:

Missing Person - North Wildwood Boulevard, Burleigh

Fire Call - Swainton Goshen Road, Swainton

Motor Vehicle Crash - North Wildwood Boulevard, Burleigh

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, CMCH

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, Rio Grande

Fire Call - Route 9 North, CMCH

Harassment - Mechanic Street, CMCH

Theft - Stagecoach Road, CMCH

Theft - West Shellbay Avenue, CMCH

Sunday, August 2, 2020:

DWI - Route 47 South, Rio Grande

Motor Vehicle Crash - North Wildwood Boulevard, Burleigh

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Rio Grande

Middle Township Police Adult Weekly Arrest Report 

July 27-Aug. 2, 2020

Barbara J. Bennett, 20, from Sea Isle City, NJ was arrested on July 27th by Patrolman Sunderhauf and charged with Driving While Intoxicated.

Eric R. Osmundsen, 27, from Dias Creek, NJ was arrested on July 27th by Patrolman Vendetta and charged with Receiving Stolen Property.

James E. Gartner, 24, from North Cape May, NJ was arrested on July 28th by Patrolman Cuomo and charged with Possession of Prescription Legend Drugs, Possession of CDS, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Possession or Distribution of Hypodermic Needle or Syringe.

Nequan D. Bennett, 23, from Wildwood, NJ was arrested on July 28th by Patrolman Karge on Active Warrants.

Joseph A. Unkle, 38, from Woodbine, NJ was arrested on July 29th by Patrolman Reardon on an Active Warrant and charged with Possession of Marijuana under 50 Grams.

Raymond D. Bailey III, 22, from Cape May Court House, NJ was arrested on July 30th by Patrolman Mihal on an Active Warrant and charged with Resisting Arrest and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Dominic A. Catarcio Jr, 32, from Burleigh, NJ was arrested on July 30th by Patrolman Dececco and charged with Shoplifting and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Christopher M. Clegg, 32, from Villas, NJ was arrested on August 1st by Patrolman Martindale on an Active Warrant and charged with Obstruction and Hindering Apprehension or Prosecution of Self.

Kwame C. Prelow, 42, from Rio Grande, NJ was arrested on August 2nd by Patrolman Cuomo and charged with Possession of Marijuana under 50 Grams.

The above was received from a law enforcement agency. The person(s) named is innocent unless proven otherwise.

