Tyler O'Toole, whose last known address is in Cleveland, Ohio, is wanted by the FBI for being a suspect in several bank robberies and may be hiding in southern New Jersey or Eastern Pennsylvania, according to the bureau.

NEWARK - The FBI is cautioning the public to be on the lookout for a wanted man who may be in southern New Jersey or eastern Pennsylvania.

According to a release, Tyler James O'Toole, whose last known address is in Cleveland, Ohio, is wanted for his alleged involvement in a series of bank robberies. Beginning in September 2020, O'Toole is thought to have committed at least six bank robberies in New Jersey and is a suspect in over a dozen other robberies in Connecticut and Pennsylvania.  

A federal arrest warrant was issued for O'Toole in the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey, in Newark, Nov. 4 after he was charged with bank robbery. In addition, O'Toole is wanted for his alleged involvement in a previous bank robbery in Glenview, Illinois. 

O'Toole is described as a white man, with black hair and brown eyes, 5 foot, 7 inches tall, roughly 140 pounds, and has slight facial scarring and facial hair. 

Those with information on the case are asked to contact the FBI's Newark Field Office, at (973) 792-3000. A local FBI office, the nearest American Embassy or Consulate can also be contacted, or a tip can be submitted online, at tips.fbi.gov. 

