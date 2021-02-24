WILDWOOD - At approximately 12:15 a.m. Feb. 21, the Wildwood Police Department received a 911 call reporting a large disturbance within the Commissioner’s Court Housing Authority Complex, located in the 3700 block of New Jersey Avenue.
Upon arrival, officers learned that at least one subject involved in the disturbance was in possession of a handgun.
As a part of their initial investigation, patrol officers detained Nick McNeal, 21, and Alexander Williams, 28, both of Whitesboro.
During the continuing investigation conducted by the Wildwood Police Department Detective Division, video surveillance of the incident was obtained, which showed Williams discard a firearm as police arrived on scene. The firearm, a loaded .40 caliber Kahr semi-automatic handgun, was ultimately recovered and secured as evidence.
In addition, two vehicles were secured that were deemed to have a connection to the investigation. Court authorized search warrants were executed on the vehicles, resulting in the recovery of distribution quantities of suspected cocaine in one of the cars.
As a result of the investigation, McNeal was charged with obstruction, a disorderly persons offense. The charge was placed on a summons complaint and he was released with a court date.
Williams was charged with unlawful possession of a handgun, second degree, possession of a handgun for unlawful purpose, second degree, certain person not to possess a handgun, second degree, possession of controlled dangerous substance (CDS) - cocaine, third degree, possession of CDS - cocaine with the intent to distribute, third degree, and possession of CDS - cocaine with the intent to distribute within 500 feet of a certain public place - housing authority property, second degree.
Williams was lodged in the Cape May County Correctional Center in accordance with New Jersey Criminal Justice Reform guidelines.
The above was received from a law enforcement agency. The persons named are innocent unless proven otherwise.