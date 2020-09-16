BURLEIGH - Between 12-8 p.m. Sept. 15, the Middle Township Police Department received several calls for service, in Burleigh, for the report of a suspicious individual.
According to a release, this individual was observed walking through the yards of and attempting to gain entry into several residences on Joffre Avenue, Central Avenue, Wildwood Avenue and Cedar Meadow Drive.
The individual, identified as William Atkinson, 37, was located and taken into custody for several criminal offenses, including possession of a controlled dangerous substance and being under the influence of a controlled dangerous substance.
The incident is still under investigation, as of Sept. 16, and additional charges may be pending.
The above was received from a law enforcement agency. All persons named are innocent unless proven otherwise.