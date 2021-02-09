COURT HOUSE - Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey Sutherland and Chief Christopher Leusner, of the Middle Township Police Department, announced the arrests of 26-year-old Bradford Artis and 38-year-old Shannon Artis, both of Middle Township.
According to a release, Bradford and Shannon Artis Feb. 6 were each charged with two counts of endangering the welfare of a child (second degree), two counts of aggravated assault (third degree), and one count of possession of a weapon for unlawful purposes (third degree).
The charges were a result of an investigation conducted by the Middle Township Police Department and the Prosecutor Office's Special Victims Unit involving the abuse of two juvenile victims. Bradford and Shannon Artis were processed on the listed charges and are currently being lodged at the Cape May County Correctional Center.
Sutherland advises persons convicted of a second-degree crime are subject to a term of imprisonment of five to 10 years in a New Jersey state prison. Person convicted of a third-degree crime are subject to a term of imprisonment of three to five years in a New Jersey state prison.
Sutherland advises that this is an ongoing investigation, and urges anyone with additional information relating to this incident to contact the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office, at 609-465-1135, the Middle Township Police Department, at 609-465-8700, report it anonymously through the Cape May County Sheriff’s Tip Line, at cmcsheriff.net and click on anonymous tip, or through the Cape May County Crime Stoppers, at 609-889-3597.
The above was received from a law enforcement agency. The person named is innocent unless proven otherwise.