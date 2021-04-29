CMPD Logo

CAPE MAY - Citizens of Cape May and the general public are being warned about a malware threat to the area. 

According to a release, an email could potentially be addressed from Cape May Fire Chief Alex Coulter. The Cape May Police Department is advising anyone who receives emails from Coulter to not open them. 

Numerous city employees and officials have received the email, as well as several businesses in our area.  

The police department urges anyone who receives an email from Coulter to delete it promptly.  

Those with questions are asked to contact the Cape May Police Department. 

