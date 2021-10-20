245912176_10160210703364386_7323503875235335220_n.jpg

First responders were called to the scene of a two-car motor vehicle crash Oct. 18 that left one occupant partially ejected from their vehicle. The crash remained under investigation by the New Jersey State Police, as of Oct. 19.

 Courtesy of the Dennisville Volunteer Fire Company

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

SOUTH DENNIS - A Millville man has since been charged with multiple offenses after being severely injured in an Oct. 18 motor vehicle crash on Route 47, near Route 83, in South Dennis.

Mark Hoffman, 19, was charged with driving under the influence and assault by auto after New Jersey State Police Sgt. Philip Curry said his vehicle, a BMW X3, crossed the highway’s centerline and struck an Audi head-on around 7:37 p.m.

The motorist operating the Audi, whom police did not immediately identify, was treated at a local hospital for minor injuries and was released, Curry said. Hoffman was airlifted to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center’s Trauma Center for serious injuries, Curry added.

Emergency personnel closed that portion of Route 47 for nearly two hours to investigate and clear the scene, according to an initial report from the Dennisville Volunteer Fire Company.

The above is based on information received from a law enforcement agency. The person named is innocent unless proven otherwise.

Tags

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments