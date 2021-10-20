SOUTH DENNIS - A Millville man has since been charged with multiple offenses after being severely injured in an Oct. 18 motor vehicle crash on Route 47, near Route 83, in South Dennis.
Mark Hoffman, 19, was charged with driving under the influence and assault by auto after New Jersey State Police Sgt. Philip Curry said his vehicle, a BMW X3, crossed the highway’s centerline and struck an Audi head-on around 7:37 p.m.
The motorist operating the Audi, whom police did not immediately identify, was treated at a local hospital for minor injuries and was released, Curry said. Hoffman was airlifted to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center’s Trauma Center for serious injuries, Curry added.
Emergency personnel closed that portion of Route 47 for nearly two hours to investigate and clear the scene, according to an initial report from the Dennisville Volunteer Fire Company.
The above is based on information received from a law enforcement agency. The person named is innocent unless proven otherwise.