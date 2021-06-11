Court Gavel Image (2020) - USE THIS ONE
ED. NOTE: Readers are reminded that not only are all individuals listed below presumed innocent unless proven guilty, but there may also be multiple individuals who share the same name, even in the same town.  

COURT HOUSE - A Cape May County grand jury handed up 15 indictments June 8.  

The abbreviation CDS below stands for controlled dangerous substance.    

A "certain person" charge can be brought against individuals whose previous convictions bar them from having weapons.  

Deyaneira Brito-Deyaneriawas indicted for second-degree sexual assault of a 14-year-old childAlso part of the indictment was a count for third-degree endangering the welfare of a child. 

Steven J. Petrondifaces three third-degree counts, two for aggravated assault and one for making terroristic threats.  

Kathleen A. Gonzaleswas named in a third-degree count for aggravated assault and a fourth-degree count for throwing bodily fluids. 

Ashley Smithwas indicted for second-degree aggravated assault, third-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, third-degree hindering apprehension, and fourth-degree unlawful possession of a weapon, a knife. 

Stephen K. O’Shields faces a second-degree count of unlawful possession of a weapon, a .45 caliber handgun. 

Wayne J. Alexanderwas indicted on a fourth-degree count for contempt of a pretrial release order. 

Colin Frances and Nick K. McNealwere indicted in a second-degree count of eluding police in a motor vehicle. They also shared a second-degree count for conspiracy. 

Larry O. Holland, Donald R. Lee, Christopher Ross, William Essick, and Robert C. Coffeywere individually indicted on third-degree counts of possession of a CDS. Ross was named in two separate counts. 

Robert Dilkswas indicted for defrauding the administration of a drug test in Sea Isle City while on parole, third degree. He also faces a fourth-degree count for possession of a device for defrauding a drug test. 

James A. Murrayfaces a fourth-degree count of harassment while on parole. 

Michael A. Ruggwasnamed in a 12-count indictment, including one for first-degree attempted murder and two counts of second-degree aggravated assault.   

The indictment contains six third-degree counts: two for aggravated assault, two for possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, a stick and a piece of wood with a nail in it, terroristic threats, and aggravated assault on a police officer.  

The final three fourth-degree counts were two for unlawful possession of a weapon and one for aggravated assault. 

