CAPE MAY - Chief Dekon Fashaw announced the arrest of four men Sept. 16, in connection with an early morning incident that took place Sept. 4.
According to a Cape May Police Department release, at approximately 12:08 a.m., in the area of Perry Street, police say a victim and four suspects were engaged in an argument after the hat the victim was wearing was removed from his head by one of the perpetrators. While the victim was attempting to get his hat back from the perpetrators, the victim was struck in the left side of his face, causing him to lose consciousness.
As a result, the victim fell to the ground, striking the back of his head on the pavement. All four perpetrators then fled the scene on foot.
The victim was transported to Cape Regional Medical Center and later airlifted to Atlantic City Medical Center Trauma Unit because of his injuries.
The Cape May Police Department’s Patrol Division and the Cape May Police Department’s Detective Division conducted interviews and completed their investigation, which resulted in the arrest of four individuals and multiple charges.
Grant Peden, of Downingtown, Pennsylvania, was charged with aggravated assault, second degree, conspiracy to commit robbery, second degree, endangering an injured victim, third degree, and disorderly conduct, a disorderly persons offense.
Brian Dignen, of Chester Springs, Pennsylvania, was charged with robbery, second degree, conspiracy to commit robbery, second degree, and disorderly conduct, a disorderly persons offense.
David Reimold, of Chester Springs, Pennsylvania, was charged with robbery, second degree, conspiracy to commit robbery, second degree, and disorderly conduct, a disorderly persons offense.
William Castoldi, of West Chester, Pennsylvania, was charged with robbery, robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery, second degree, and disorderly conduct, a disorderly persons offense.
Peden was placed on a warrant, while Dignen, Reimold and Castoldi were all processed and released on summonses.
The above is based on information received from a law enforcement agency. The persons named are innocent unless proven otherwise.