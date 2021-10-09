VILLAS - The Lower Township Police Department responded to or initiated a total of 1,019 calls, averaging a total of 146 calls per day.
According to a police department release, police also made a total of 10 arrests during this period.
Below is a breakdown of incidents and arrests by date:
9-13-21
Non-Criminal Incidents - 10
Fire Related Calls - 1
Motor Vehicle Accidents - 1
Traffic Enforcement - 18
Public Services – 96
Domestic Violence Incidents - 2
Fraud – Bayshore Rd., Villas
Fraud – Norwood Rd, Town Bank
Criminal Mischief – W. New York Ave., Villas
Narcotic Drug Laws – Bayshore Rd., Villas
9-14-21
Non-Criminal Incidents - 1
Fire Related Calls - 0
Motor Vehicle Accidents - 0
Traffic Enforcement - 14
Public Services - 117
Domestic Violence Incidents - 0
Criminal Mischief – Terminal Dr., Erma
9-15-21
Non-Criminal Incidents - 5
Fire Related Calls - 2
Motor Vehicle Accidents - 2
Traffic Enforcement - 11
Public Services - 109
Domestic Violence Incidents - 2
Burglary – Light House Ave., Cape May Point
Criminal Mischief – Bayshore Rd., North Cape May
Narcotic Drug Laws – Bayshore Rd., Villas
9-16-21
Non-Criminal Incidents - 5
Fire Related Calls - 1
Motor Vehicle Accidents - 0
Traffic Enforcement - 7
Public Services - 114
Domestic Violence Incidents -
Burglary – Bayshore Rd., Villas
Criminal Mischief – Bayshore Rd., Villas
Criminal Mischief – E. Tampa Ave., Villas
9-17-21
Non-Criminal Incidents - 3
Fire Related Calls - 1
Motor Vehicle Accidents - 2
Traffic Enforcement - 5
Public Services - 98
Domestic Violence Incidents - 0
Motor Vehicle Theft – Bayshore Rd., Villas
Fraud – Leaming Ave., Cape May
Fraud – Bayshore Rd., North Cape May
9-18-21
Non-Criminal Incidents - 6
Fire Related Calls - 2
Motor Vehicle Accidents - 3
Traffic Enforcement - 7
Public Services - 83
Domestic Violence Incidents - 4
Theft – Douglass Park, North Cape May
Fraud – Broadway Ave., Villas
9-19-21
Non-Criminal Incidents - 4
Fire Related Calls - 2
Motor Vehicle Accidents - 3
Traffic Enforcement - 13
Public Services - 105
Domestic Violence Incidents - 1
Burglary (2 incidents) – Carol Ave., Erma
Burglary – Erma Lane, Erma
Burglary – Willow Dr., Erma
Theft – Keyport Rd., North Cape May
Fraud – Garfield Ave., Villas
Fraud – Ellery Rd., Villas
Fraud – Nevada Ave., Villas
Criminal Mischief – Breakwater Rd., Erma
Weekly Adult Arrest Report
9-13-21
- Thomas R. Hagans/56, Villas, NJ - Hindering Own Prosecutions - False Information to Law Enforcement Officers
9-14-21
- Michael J. Pearson/30, North Cape May, NJ - Contempt of Court
9-16-21
- Nicole E. Johnson/43, Rio Grande, NJ - Contempt of Domestic Violence Order
- Jason S. Wagner/41, Erma, NJ - Contempt of Domestic Violence Order
- Anthony F. Fox/34, Ardmore, PA - Possession of CDS, Possession/Use Drug Paraphernalia, DWI
9-17-21
- Kristen E. Delano/37, Pottstown, PA - Unlawful Possession of a Weapon
- Shane J. Delano/38, Pottstown, PA - Aggravated Assault, Assault by Automobile, Endangering the Welfare of a Child, Eluding Law Enforcement Officer
- Charles M. Oglesby/20, Villas, NJ - Possession of CDS, Simple Assault
9-19-21
- Stephen D. Morley/18, North Cape May, NJ - Theft
- Michelle A. Turicik/31, North Cape May, NJ - Simple Assault
The above is based on information received from a law enforcement agency. The persona named are innocent unless proven otherwise.