LTPD LOGO-USE THIS ONE

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

VILLAS - The Lower Township Police Department responded to or initiated a total of 1,019 calls, averaging a total of 146 calls per day.

According to a police department release, police also made a total of 10 arrests during this period. 

Below is a breakdown of incidents and arrests by date:

9-13-21  

Non-Criminal Incidents - 10

Fire Related Calls - 1

Motor Vehicle Accidents - 1

Traffic Enforcement - 18

Public Services – 96

Domestic Violence Incidents - 2

Fraud – Bayshore Rd., Villas

Fraud – Norwood Rd, Town Bank

Criminal Mischief – W. New York Ave., Villas

Narcotic Drug Laws – Bayshore Rd., Villas

9-14-21  

Non-Criminal Incidents - 1

Fire Related Calls - 0

Motor Vehicle Accidents - 0

Traffic Enforcement - 14

Public Services - 117

Domestic Violence Incidents - 0

Criminal Mischief – Terminal Dr., Erma

9-15-21  

Non-Criminal Incidents - 5

Fire Related Calls - 2

Motor Vehicle Accidents - 2

Traffic Enforcement - 11

Public Services - 109

Domestic Violence Incidents - 2

Burglary – Light House Ave., Cape May Point

Criminal Mischief – Bayshore Rd., North Cape May

Narcotic Drug Laws – Bayshore Rd., Villas

9-16-21  

Non-Criminal Incidents - 5

Fire Related Calls - 1

Motor Vehicle Accidents - 0

Traffic Enforcement - 7

Public Services - 114

Domestic Violence Incidents -  

Burglary – Bayshore Rd., Villas

Criminal Mischief – Bayshore Rd., Villas

Criminal Mischief – E. Tampa Ave., Villas

9-17-21  

Non-Criminal Incidents - 3

Fire Related Calls - 1

Motor Vehicle Accidents - 2

Traffic Enforcement - 5

Public Services - 98

Domestic Violence Incidents - 0

Motor Vehicle Theft – Bayshore Rd., Villas

Fraud – Leaming Ave., Cape May

Fraud – Bayshore Rd., North Cape May

9-18-21  

Non-Criminal Incidents - 6

Fire Related Calls - 2

Motor Vehicle Accidents - 3

Traffic Enforcement - 7

Public Services - 83

Domestic Violence Incidents - 4

Theft – Douglass Park, North Cape May

Fraud – Broadway Ave., Villas

9-19-21  

Non-Criminal Incidents - 4

Fire Related Calls - 2

Motor Vehicle Accidents - 3

Traffic Enforcement - 13

Public Services - 105

Domestic Violence Incidents - 1

Burglary (2 incidents) – Carol Ave., Erma

Burglary – Erma Lane, Erma

Burglary – Willow Dr., Erma

Theft – Keyport Rd., North Cape May

Fraud – Garfield Ave., Villas

Fraud – Ellery Rd., Villas

Fraud – Nevada Ave., Villas

Criminal Mischief – Breakwater Rd., Erma

Weekly Adult Arrest Report

9-13-21

  • Thomas R. Hagans/56, Villas, NJ - Hindering Own Prosecutions - False Information to Law Enforcement Officers 

9-14-21

  • Michael J. Pearson/30, North Cape May, NJ - Contempt of Court 

9-16-21

  • Nicole E. Johnson/43, Rio Grande, NJ - Contempt of Domestic Violence Order
  • Jason S. Wagner/41, Erma, NJ - Contempt of Domestic Violence Order
  • Anthony F. Fox/34, Ardmore, PA - Possession of CDS, Possession/Use Drug Paraphernalia, DWI 

9-17-21

  • Kristen E. Delano/37, Pottstown, PA - Unlawful Possession of a Weapon
  • Shane J. Delano/38, Pottstown, PA - Aggravated Assault, Assault by Automobile, Endangering the Welfare of a Child, Eluding Law Enforcement Officer
  • Charles M. Oglesby/20, Villas, NJ - Possession of CDS, Simple Assault

9-19-21

  • Stephen D. Morley/18, North Cape May, NJ - Theft
  • Michelle A. Turicik/31, North Cape May, NJ - Simple Assault

The above is based on information received from a law enforcement agency. The persona named are innocent unless proven otherwise.

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments