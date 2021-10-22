ED. NOTE: Readers are reminded that not only are all individuals listed below presumed innocent unless proven guilty, but there may also be multiple individuals who share the same name, even in the same town.
COURT HOUSE - A Cape May County grand jury handed up 25 indictments Oct. 19.
The abbreviation CDS below stands for controlled dangerous substance.
A "certain person" charge can be brought against individuals whose previous convictions bar them from having weapons.
Howard Caverley Jr. was indicted for first-degree drug-induced death and second-degree reckless manslaughter.
Jose M. Perez and Victoria A. Bull were independently indicted for escape in the third degree. Each of them allegedly removed themselves from official detention on the same day, July 1.
Kevin W. Vandergrift faces two counts of burglary and one count of attempted burglary, all three in the third degree. The indictment also contains two fourth-degree counts for criminal trespass and theft.
Anthony A. Young was named in a two-count indictment for third-degree burglary and theft.
April Wyatt, Gale Millen, Ashley Ankney, and Dominic Catarcio were indicted together for fourth-degree criminal trespass.
Jillian H. Vogelman was indicted on one count of third-degree burglary.
Ricard Irons, Joshua Zysk, Nicholas Bakley, Duel Muniz-Rodriguez, Frank Alfe, William Cortes, Riley Griffin, Angelo R. Lapalomento, and William C. Holly were all independently and separately indicted on one count each of possession of a CDS in the third degree.
Kristin Saduk was indicted on four counts of possession of a CDS in the third degree. The four drugs were clonazepam, buprenorphine, fentanyl, and methamphetamine.
John Robinson faces a fourth-degree count for aggravated assault.
Nathaniel R. Richardson was indicted for contempt in the fourth degree. Richardson allegedly violated the terms of a pretrial release order. He awaits trial at the Cape May County Correctional Facility.
Mark Ferrari was named in a four-count indictment. He faces third-degree burglary, two counts of third-degree possession of a CDS, and one count of fourth-degree criminal mischief.
Clifford L. Kellogg was indicted on six counts. He faces a first-degree count for kidnapping, two counts for aggravated assault, one in the second degree and one in the third degree, along with third-degree criminal restraint, and two counts of third-degree resisting arrest.
Evan J. Foulke faces a fourth-degree count of throwing bodily fluids.
John F. Eck was named in a two-count indictment for first-degree false report of an impending disaster and third-degree terroristic threats.
Arturio N. Fleuristal was indicted on two third-degree counts of possession with intent to distribute a CDS, two second-degree counts of intent to distribute within 500 feet of public property, and two counts of third-degree possession of a CDS.
Joseph Lebron, Demonte R. Harris, and Hadith A. Hicks were jointly named in a 29-count indictment. All three were indicted for first-degree distribution of a CDS, second-degree conspiracy, first-degree possession with intent to distribute a CDS, three counts of possession of a CDS in the third degree, three third-degree counts for possession with intent to distribute, an additional count for second-degree conspiracy, five additional counts of conspiracy in the third degree, two counts of second-degree possession of a weapon while committing a CDS crime, possession of a prohibited weapon, and two counts of third-degree money laundering.
Hicks independently faces a first-degree count for leader of a narcotics trafficking network, witness tampering in the third degree, two counts of second-degree certain person and one of fourth-degree certain person.
Hicks and Lebron together were named in a first-degree count for drug-induced death and a second-degree count for manslaughter. Lebron is also charged with fourth-degree obstructing the administration of law.
Hicks and Harris together are named in a first-degree count for maintaining and operating a CDS production facility for methamphetamine.
The certain person charges stem from Hick’s possession of a handgun and hollow-point bullets. Hicks was convicted, in 2012, of intent to distribute a CDS, in Pennsylvania.