COURT HOUSE - Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey Sutherland and Chief of County Detectives Paul Skill announced the arrest of John Ferry, a 57-year-old building contractor, from Wildwood Crest, for a theft-related offense.
According to a Cape May County Prosecutor's Office release, multiple complaints regarding Ferry were received by the Cape May County Department of Consumer Affairs. These complaints were then passed on to the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office, and an investigation was subsequently initiated.
Ferry was arrested and charged Aug. 18 with theft in excess of $200,000, for taking funds from three separate victims and never completing construction work that was agreed upon. Ferry was processed and released on a summons, pending court proceedings.
Sutherland stated his office will continue to work hand in hand with local and state officials to investigate allegations of theft by contractors, and these cases will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.
Sutherland urges any who may have information relating to this investigation or any alleged theft by a building contractor to report the information to the Cape May County Department of Consumer Affairs, at 609-886-2903, or to the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office, at 609-465-1135, or the information can be reported anonymously through the Cape May County Sheriff's Tip Line, at cmcsheriff.net and click on anonymous tip, or through the Cape May County Crime Stoppers, at 609-889-3597.
The above is based on information received from a law enforcement agency. The person named is innocent unless proven otherwise.