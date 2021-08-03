MTPD Logo

COURT HOUSE - During the month of May 2021, the members of the Middle Township Police Department responded to or initiated 3,538 calls for service, averaging 505 per day. 

According to a Middle Township Police Department release, during the month, a total of 37 adults were arrested for various offenses.

The following is a list of some of the more serious calls for service which occurred during the month:

Saturday, May 1, 2021:

Assault - Route 9 South, Rio Grande

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Rio Grande

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Rio Grande

Trespassing - Route 47 North, CMCH

Fire Call - Route 9 South, Rio Grande

Sunday, May 2, 2021:

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 North, CMCH

Fire Call - South Railroad Avenue, Rio Grande

Fire Call - Route 47 South, Rio Grande

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, CMCH

Motor Vehicle Crash - Court House South Dennis Road, CMCH

Monday, May 3, 2021:

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 North, CMCH

Motor Vehicle Crash - North Wildwood Boulevard, Burleigh

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, Rio Grande

Harassment - Route 47 South, Rio Grande

Harassment - Siegtown Road, Swainton

Aggravated Assault - Stone Harbor Boulevard, CMCH

Tuesday, May 4, 2021:

Criminal Mischief - West Anna Street, Whitesboro

Trespassing - Route 9 South, Rio Grande

Trespassing - George Avenue North, Whitesboro

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, Rio Grande

Criminal Mischief - Route 9 South, CMCH

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, Mayville

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Rio Grande

Shoplifting - Walmart, Rio Grande

Wednesday, May 5, 2021:

Burglary - Mechanic Street, CMCH

Theft - Turnberry Court, Swainton

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, Edgewood

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, Rio Grande

Shoplifting - Walmart, Rio Grande

Motor Vehicle Crash - Allen Street, Whitesboro

Theft - Lafayette Avenue, Del Haven

Theft - Route 47 South, Rio Grande

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, Whitesboro

Burglary - Indian Trail, Burleigh

Thursday, May 6, 2021:

Harassment - West Pacific Avenue, CMCH

Threats - Route 47 South, Rio Grande

Assault - East Lena Street, Whitesboro

Fraud - Woodview Lane, CMCH

Fire Call - Indian Trail, Burleigh

Fire Call - Indian Trail, Burleigh

Missing Person - Stagecoach Road, CMCH

Friday, May 7, 2021:

Theft - Route 9 South, Rio Grande

Harassment - West Pacific Avenue, CMCH

Motor Vehicle Crash - Garden State Parkway, CMCH

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, Rio Grande

Theft - Stone Harbor Boulevard, CMCH

DWI - Route 47 South, Rio Grande

Theft - Church Road, Rio Grande

Theft - New River Road, CMCH

DWI - Hand Avenue, CMCH

Saturday, May 8, 2021:

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Rio Grande

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, Burleigh

Harassment - Acorn Lane, CMCH

Burglary - Walton Street, Rio Grande

Fire Call - Route 47 South, Rio Grande

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Rio Grande

Motor Vehicle Crash - Stone Harbor Boulevard, CMCH

Fire Call - Linda Lane, Green Creek

Sunday, May 9, 2021:

Theft - Route 9 South, Rio Grande

Theft - Court House South Dennis Road, CMCH

Motor Vehicle Crash - Indian Trail, Burleigh

Shoplifting - M and K Farmers Market, Goshen

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, Rio Grande

Theft - Route 9 North, CMCH

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, Rio Grande

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, Whitesboro

Fire Call - Priest Boulevard, Rio Grande

DWI - Court House South Dennis Road, CMCH

Missing Person - Stagecoach Road, CMCH

Fire Call - Blackburne Avenue, Burleigh

Monday, May 10, 2021:

Motor Vehicle Crash - North Main Street, CMCH

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Rio Grande

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 North, CMCH

Theft - North Wildwood Boulevard, Burleigh

Fire Call - Shunpike Road

Tuesday, May 11, 2021:

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Rio Grande

Fire Call - Route 47 North, CMCH

Theft - Julia Court, CMCH

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 North, CMCH

Motor Vehicle Crash - Stone Harbor Boulevard, CMCH

Fraud - Rutledge Road, Del Haven

Trespassing - Burleigh Avenue, Green Creek

Missing Person - Stagecoach Road, CMCH

Theft - Route 9 South, Rio Grande

Shoplifting - Walmart, Rio Grande

Shoplifting - Bed Bath and Beyond, Rio Grande

Shoplifting - Ross, Rio Grande

Wednesday, May 12, 2021:

Fire Call - Siegtown Road, Swainton

Weapons Offense - East Lena Street, Whitesboro

Theft - Route 9 South, Rio Grande

Harassment - Stagecoach Road, CMCH

Thursday, May 13, 2021:

Fraud - South Main Street, CMCH

Theft - Route 47 South, Rio Grande

Theft - Route 9 South, Rio Grande

Fire Call - West Beaver Dam Road, Swainton

Friday, May 14, 2021:

Harassment - East Pacific Avenue, CMCH

Motor Vehicle Crash - Stone Harbor Boulevard, CMCH

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, Rio Grande

MV Burglary - Route 47 South, Rio Grande

Theft - Route 9 South, Rio Grande

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Rio Grande

Theft - Indian Trail, Burleigh

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Rio Grande

Saturday, May 15, 2021:

Theft - Maurice Boulevard, Rio Grande

Fire Call - Chestnut Avenue, Burleigh

Motor Vehicle Crash - Brighton Road, CMCH

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 North, CMCH

DWI - Garden State Parkway, CMCH

Sunday, May 16, 2021:

Fire Call - Route 9 South, Rio Grande

Harassment - Route 47 North, CMCH

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Rio Grande

Harassment - Hand Avenue, CMCH

Fire Call - Route 47 South, Rio Grande

Assault - Route 47 South, Rio Grande

Monday, May 17, 2021:

Motor Vehicle Crash - Maryland Avenue, Rio Grande

Theft - Holly Drive, Rio Grande

Weapons Offense - Savannah Street, Whitesboro

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, Rio Grande

Theft - Route 47 South, Rio Grande

Aggravated Assault - Maurice Boulevard, Rio Grande

Tuesday, May 18, 2021:

Motor Vehicle Crash - Indian Trail, Burleigh

Motor Vehicle Crash - Court House South Dennis Road, CMCH

Fraud - Woodview Lane, CMCH

Fire Call - Route 9 South, Rio Grande

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, Rio Grande

Fire Call - Lomurno Lane, Green Creek

Theft - South Railroad Avenue, Rio Grande

Motor Vehicle Crash - Fulling Mill Road, Rio Grande

Burglary - Route 47 South, Rio Grande

Wednesday, May 19, 2021:

Assault - Stone Harbor Boulevard, CMCH

Missing Person - Indian Trail, Burleigh

Theft - Swainton Goshen Road, Swainton

Shoplifting - Walmart, Rio Grande

Theft - Route 47 South, Rio Grande

Harassment - Route 47 North, CMCH

Motor Vehicle Crash - Court House South Dennis Road, CMCH

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, Rio Grande

Motor Vehicle Crash - Indian Trail, Burleigh

Theft - Route 9 South, Rio Grande

Theft - Route 9 South, Rio Grande

Theft - Route 9 South, Rio Grande

Thursday, May 20, 2021:

DWI - Route 47 South, Rio Grande

Theft - Route 47 South, Rio Grande

Harassment - Route 47 North, CMCH

Motor Vehicle Crash - South Main Street, CMCH

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, Rio Grande

Theft - Indian Trail, Burleigh

Trespassing - Route 9 South, Rio Grande

Theft - Pershing Avenue, Burleigh

Trespassing - Route 9 South, Rio Grande

Trespassing - Route 47 South, Rio Grande

Friday, May 21, 2021:

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 North, Swainton

Fire Call - East Main Street, Whitesboro

Motor Vehicle Crash - Garden State Parkway, CMCH

Weapons Offense - Mechanic Street, CMCH

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, Rio Grande

Harassment - Route 9 North, CMCH

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Rio Grande

Trespassing - Route 9 South, Rio Grande

Saturday, May 22, 2021:

Theft - Route 9 South, Rio Grande

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, CMCH

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Rio Grande

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Rio Grande

Missing Person - Shady Lane, Green Creek

Motor Vehicle Crash - Court House South Dennis Road, CMCH

Shoplifting - Walmart, Rio Grande

Fire Call - Indian Trail, Burleigh

Sunday, May 23, 2021:

Fire Call - Holly Drive, Rio Grande

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, CMCH

Motor Vehicle Crash - Shunpike Road, CMCH

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Rio Grande

Missing Person - Route 9 South, Rio Grande

Fire Call - East Pacific Avenue, CMCH

Monday, May 24, 2021:

Trespassing - Route 9 South, Rio Grande

Theft - Route 47 South, Rio Grande

Trespassing - Route 9 South, Rio Grande

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Rio Grande

Trespassing - Route 9 South, Rio Grande

Trespassing - Route 9 South, Rio Grande

Tuesday, May 25, 2021:

Trespassing - Route 9 South, Rio Grande

Motor Vehicle Crash - Stone Harbor Boulevard, CMCH

Theft - Hawks Landing, Swainton

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Rio Grande

Motor Vehicle Crash - Dias Creek Road, CMCH

Wednesday, May 26, 2021:

Theft - Route 9 North, CMCH

Theft - Maurice Boulevard, Rio Grande

Motor Vehicle Crash - North Main Street, CMCH

Theft - Hidden Lake Drive, Burleigh

Thursday, May 27, 2021:

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Dias Creek

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, CMCH

Motor Vehicle Crash - Garden State Parkway, CMCH

Theft - Route 47 South, Rio Grande

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, CMCH

Motor Vehicle Crash - Avalon Boulevard, Swainton

Trespassing - Route 9 North, Swainton

Friday, May 28, 2021:

Trespassing - Route 9 South, Rio Grande

Fire Call - Fulling Mill Road, Rio Grande

Trespassing - Route 47 North, CMCH

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, Rio Grande

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Rio Grande

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, Rio Grande

Fire Call - Court House South Dennis Road, CMCH

Fraud - South Main Street, CMCH

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Rio Grande

Motor Vehicle Crash - Bayshore Road, Del Haven

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Rio Grande

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, Rio Grande

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Rio Grande

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, Whitesboro

Assault - West Main Street, Whitesboro

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Rio Grande

Trespassing - Route 9 South, Rio Grande

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, Rio Grande

Saturday, May 29, 2021:

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, CMCH

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, Rio Grande

Motor Vehicle Crash - North Wildwood Boulevard, Burleigh

Aggravated Assault - South Railroad Avenue, Rio Grande

Sunday, May 30, 2021:

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 North, CMCH

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Rio Grande

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 North, CMCH

Trespassing - Route 47 South, Rio Grande

Aggravated Assault - Court House South Dennis Road, Goshen

Monday, May 31, 2021:

Trespassing - Stone Harbor Boulevard, CMCH

Trespassing - Route 47 South, Rio Grande

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, Rio Grande

Motor Vehicle Crash - North Main Street, CMCH

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, Rio Grande

Shoplifting - Walmart, Rio Grande

Theft - Route 9 South, Rio Grande

Middle Township Police Department May 2021 Arrest Report

Osmaro Ruiz-Blanco, 38, from Pembroke Pines, FL was arrested on May 2nd by Patrolman Vitola on an Active Warrant.

Daniel P. DeSimone, 45, from Rio Grande, NJ was arrested on May 4th by Corporal Norton and charged with False Reports to Law Enforcement.

Regina Demalavez, 35, from Villas, NJ was arrested on May 4th by Patrolman Baczek and charged with Shoplifting.

Henry E. Tingle, 65, from Philadelphia, PA was arrested on May 6th by Detective Martin and charged with Criminal Mischief and Unlicensed Entry of Structures.

Douglas S. Pierce, 57, from Cape May, NJ was arrested on May 7th by Patrolman Reardon and charged with Driving While Intoxicated.

Keith C. Wagner, 51, from Cape May, NJ was arrested on May 8th by Patrolman Reardon and charged with Driving While Intoxicated.

Michael R. Veselka, 57, from Cape May Court House, NJ was arrested on May 9th by Officer Jones and charged with Driving While Intoxicated.

Richard F. Maddox, 57, from Morehead City, NC was arrested on May 11th by Patrolman Quaranta on an Active Warrant.

Christopher Starynski, 43, from Rio Grande, NJ was arrested on May 11th by Patrolman Vendetta and charged with Shoplifting.

Mark A. Jones, 54, from Burleigh, NJ was arrested on May 12th by Patrolman MacCormack and charged with Receiving Stolen Property, Distribution of Prescription Legend Drugs and Unlawful Possession of Weapons.

Juan Palacios, 52, from Wildwood, NJ was arrested on May 15th by Officer Schrader and charged with Driving While Intoxicated.

Thomas J. Furey, 36, from Cape May Court House, NJ was arrested on May 16th by Patrolman Stiefel and charged with Theft and Conspiracy.

Karelys Hernandez-Rodriguez, 26, from Wildwood, NJ was arrested on May 16th by Patrolman Quaranta and charged with Possession of CDS and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Jeremia Quiles-Negron, 28, from Wildwood, NJ was arrested on May 16th by Patrolman Smith and charged with Possession of CDS, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Possession or Distribution of Hypodermic Needle or Syringe.

Osmaro Ruiz-Blanco, 38, from Rio Grande, NJ was arrested on May 18th by Patrolman Bakley and charged with Shoplifting.

John J. Jensen, 33, from Swainton, NJ was arrested on May 18th by Patrolman McInnis and charged with Possession of CDS, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession or Distribution of Hypodermic Needle or Syringe and Driving While Intoxicated.

Kelvin R. Claudio, 32, from Villas, NJ was arrested on May 18th by Patrolman Runyon on an Active Warrant.

Malcolm L. Talton, 66, from Villas, NJ was arrested on May 19th by Corporal Castellano and charged with Simple Assault.

Dominic Catarcio Sr, 53, from Wildwood, NJ was arrested on May 19th by Patrolman Salvesen and charged with Shoplifting.

Gregory W. Straub, 49, from Green Creek, NJ was arrested on May 19th by Patrolman Salvesen and charged with Theft and Credit Card Theft.

James E. Redman, 28, from Rio Grande, NJ was arrested on May 19th by Patrolman Eskander and charged with Possession of CDS, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession or Distribution of Hypodermic Needle or Syringe and Certain Persons Not to Have Weapons.

Arnold M. Jackson, 32, from Levittown, PA was arrested on May 20th by Officer Schrader and charged with Drivign While Intoxicated.

Henry Ginyard, 41, from Seaville, NJ was arrested on May 21st by Officer Cuomo on Active Warrants.

Matthew N. Sawyer, 30, from Del Haven, NJ was arrested on May 22nd by Patrolman Baczek and charged with Driving While Intoxicated.

Joseph A. Palm, 41, from Rio Grande, NJ was arrested on May 24th by Patrolman Smith and charged with Defiant Trespassing.

Benjamin L. Curtis III, 44, from Del Haven, NJ was arrested on May 24th by Patrolman Karge on an Active Warrant.

Joseph L. Mayr, 29, from Philadelphia, PA was arrested on May 24th by Patrolman Delgado and charged with Fugitive from Justice, Possession of CDS, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Possession or Distribution of Hypodermic Needle or Syringe.

David W. Felmey, 49, from Wildwood, NJ was arrested on May 25th by Corporal Miller and charged with Defiant Trespassing.

Andria S. Norton, 37, from Cape May Court House, NJ was arrested on May 26th by Corporal Norton and charged with Aggravated Assault, Endangering Welfare of Children and Possession of Weapons for Unlawful Purposes.

Dante Norton, 42, from Cape May Court House, NJ was arrested on May 26th by Corporal Norton and charged with Aggravated Assault, Endangering Welfare of Children and Possession of Weapons for Unlawful Purposes.

Christopher Rose, 28, from Cape May Court House, NJ was arrested on May 26th by Patrolman Reardon and charged with Possession of CDS.

Amanda E. Bove, 32, from Villas, NJ was arrested on May 27th by Patrolman Baczek and charged with Possession of CDS, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Possession of Hypodermic Needle or Syringe.

Juan A. Reyes-Aviles, 28, from Wildwood, NJ was arrested on May 27th by Officer Cuomo on an Active Warrant.

James E. Redman, 28, from Rio Grande, NJ was arrested on May 27th by Patrolman Martindale and charged with Theft.

Crystal McNesby, 40, from West Deptford, NJ was arrested on May 28th by Officer Schrader on an Active Warrant.

Michael M. Nehr, 21, from Atlantic City, NJ was arrested on May 28th by Patrolman Urquhart on an Active Warrant.

Eric D. Moyer, 42, from Collingdale, PA was arrested on May 29th by Patrolman Karge on an Active Warrant and charged with Possession of CDS.

The above is based on information received from a law enforcement agency. The persons named are innocent unless proven otherwise.

