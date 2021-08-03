COURT HOUSE - During the month of May 2021, the members of the Middle Township Police Department responded to or initiated 3,538 calls for service, averaging 505 per day.
According to a Middle Township Police Department release, during the month, a total of 37 adults were arrested for various offenses.
The following is a list of some of the more serious calls for service which occurred during the month:
Saturday, May 1, 2021:
Assault - Route 9 South, Rio Grande
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Rio Grande
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Rio Grande
Trespassing - Route 47 North, CMCH
Fire Call - Route 9 South, Rio Grande
Sunday, May 2, 2021:
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 North, CMCH
Fire Call - South Railroad Avenue, Rio Grande
Fire Call - Route 47 South, Rio Grande
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, CMCH
Motor Vehicle Crash - Court House South Dennis Road, CMCH
Monday, May 3, 2021:
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 North, CMCH
Motor Vehicle Crash - North Wildwood Boulevard, Burleigh
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, Rio Grande
Harassment - Route 47 South, Rio Grande
Harassment - Siegtown Road, Swainton
Aggravated Assault - Stone Harbor Boulevard, CMCH
Tuesday, May 4, 2021:
Criminal Mischief - West Anna Street, Whitesboro
Trespassing - Route 9 South, Rio Grande
Trespassing - George Avenue North, Whitesboro
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, Rio Grande
Criminal Mischief - Route 9 South, CMCH
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, Mayville
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Rio Grande
Shoplifting - Walmart, Rio Grande
Wednesday, May 5, 2021:
Burglary - Mechanic Street, CMCH
Theft - Turnberry Court, Swainton
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, Edgewood
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, Rio Grande
Shoplifting - Walmart, Rio Grande
Motor Vehicle Crash - Allen Street, Whitesboro
Theft - Lafayette Avenue, Del Haven
Theft - Route 47 South, Rio Grande
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, Whitesboro
Burglary - Indian Trail, Burleigh
Thursday, May 6, 2021:
Harassment - West Pacific Avenue, CMCH
Threats - Route 47 South, Rio Grande
Assault - East Lena Street, Whitesboro
Fraud - Woodview Lane, CMCH
Fire Call - Indian Trail, Burleigh
Fire Call - Indian Trail, Burleigh
Missing Person - Stagecoach Road, CMCH
Friday, May 7, 2021:
Theft - Route 9 South, Rio Grande
Harassment - West Pacific Avenue, CMCH
Motor Vehicle Crash - Garden State Parkway, CMCH
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, Rio Grande
Theft - Stone Harbor Boulevard, CMCH
DWI - Route 47 South, Rio Grande
Theft - Church Road, Rio Grande
Theft - New River Road, CMCH
DWI - Hand Avenue, CMCH
Saturday, May 8, 2021:
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Rio Grande
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, Burleigh
Harassment - Acorn Lane, CMCH
Burglary - Walton Street, Rio Grande
Fire Call - Route 47 South, Rio Grande
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Rio Grande
Motor Vehicle Crash - Stone Harbor Boulevard, CMCH
Fire Call - Linda Lane, Green Creek
Sunday, May 9, 2021:
Theft - Route 9 South, Rio Grande
Theft - Court House South Dennis Road, CMCH
Motor Vehicle Crash - Indian Trail, Burleigh
Shoplifting - M and K Farmers Market, Goshen
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, Rio Grande
Theft - Route 9 North, CMCH
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, Rio Grande
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, Whitesboro
Fire Call - Priest Boulevard, Rio Grande
DWI - Court House South Dennis Road, CMCH
Missing Person - Stagecoach Road, CMCH
Fire Call - Blackburne Avenue, Burleigh
Monday, May 10, 2021:
Motor Vehicle Crash - North Main Street, CMCH
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Rio Grande
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 North, CMCH
Theft - North Wildwood Boulevard, Burleigh
Fire Call - Shunpike Road
Tuesday, May 11, 2021:
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Rio Grande
Fire Call - Route 47 North, CMCH
Theft - Julia Court, CMCH
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 North, CMCH
Motor Vehicle Crash - Stone Harbor Boulevard, CMCH
Fraud - Rutledge Road, Del Haven
Trespassing - Burleigh Avenue, Green Creek
Missing Person - Stagecoach Road, CMCH
Theft - Route 9 South, Rio Grande
Shoplifting - Walmart, Rio Grande
Shoplifting - Bed Bath and Beyond, Rio Grande
Shoplifting - Ross, Rio Grande
Wednesday, May 12, 2021:
Fire Call - Siegtown Road, Swainton
Weapons Offense - East Lena Street, Whitesboro
Theft - Route 9 South, Rio Grande
Harassment - Stagecoach Road, CMCH
Thursday, May 13, 2021:
Fraud - South Main Street, CMCH
Theft - Route 47 South, Rio Grande
Theft - Route 9 South, Rio Grande
Fire Call - West Beaver Dam Road, Swainton
Friday, May 14, 2021:
Harassment - East Pacific Avenue, CMCH
Motor Vehicle Crash - Stone Harbor Boulevard, CMCH
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, Rio Grande
MV Burglary - Route 47 South, Rio Grande
Theft - Route 9 South, Rio Grande
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Rio Grande
Theft - Indian Trail, Burleigh
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Rio Grande
Saturday, May 15, 2021:
Theft - Maurice Boulevard, Rio Grande
Fire Call - Chestnut Avenue, Burleigh
Motor Vehicle Crash - Brighton Road, CMCH
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 North, CMCH
DWI - Garden State Parkway, CMCH
Sunday, May 16, 2021:
Fire Call - Route 9 South, Rio Grande
Harassment - Route 47 North, CMCH
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Rio Grande
Harassment - Hand Avenue, CMCH
Fire Call - Route 47 South, Rio Grande
Assault - Route 47 South, Rio Grande
Monday, May 17, 2021:
Motor Vehicle Crash - Maryland Avenue, Rio Grande
Theft - Holly Drive, Rio Grande
Weapons Offense - Savannah Street, Whitesboro
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, Rio Grande
Theft - Route 47 South, Rio Grande
Aggravated Assault - Maurice Boulevard, Rio Grande
Tuesday, May 18, 2021:
Motor Vehicle Crash - Indian Trail, Burleigh
Motor Vehicle Crash - Court House South Dennis Road, CMCH
Fraud - Woodview Lane, CMCH
Fire Call - Route 9 South, Rio Grande
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, Rio Grande
Fire Call - Lomurno Lane, Green Creek
Theft - South Railroad Avenue, Rio Grande
Motor Vehicle Crash - Fulling Mill Road, Rio Grande
Burglary - Route 47 South, Rio Grande
Wednesday, May 19, 2021:
Assault - Stone Harbor Boulevard, CMCH
Missing Person - Indian Trail, Burleigh
Theft - Swainton Goshen Road, Swainton
Shoplifting - Walmart, Rio Grande
Theft - Route 47 South, Rio Grande
Harassment - Route 47 North, CMCH
Motor Vehicle Crash - Court House South Dennis Road, CMCH
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, Rio Grande
Motor Vehicle Crash - Indian Trail, Burleigh
Theft - Route 9 South, Rio Grande
Theft - Route 9 South, Rio Grande
Theft - Route 9 South, Rio Grande
Thursday, May 20, 2021:
DWI - Route 47 South, Rio Grande
Theft - Route 47 South, Rio Grande
Harassment - Route 47 North, CMCH
Motor Vehicle Crash - South Main Street, CMCH
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, Rio Grande
Theft - Indian Trail, Burleigh
Trespassing - Route 9 South, Rio Grande
Theft - Pershing Avenue, Burleigh
Trespassing - Route 9 South, Rio Grande
Trespassing - Route 47 South, Rio Grande
Friday, May 21, 2021:
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 North, Swainton
Fire Call - East Main Street, Whitesboro
Motor Vehicle Crash - Garden State Parkway, CMCH
Weapons Offense - Mechanic Street, CMCH
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, Rio Grande
Harassment - Route 9 North, CMCH
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Rio Grande
Trespassing - Route 9 South, Rio Grande
Saturday, May 22, 2021:
Theft - Route 9 South, Rio Grande
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, CMCH
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Rio Grande
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Rio Grande
Missing Person - Shady Lane, Green Creek
Motor Vehicle Crash - Court House South Dennis Road, CMCH
Shoplifting - Walmart, Rio Grande
Fire Call - Indian Trail, Burleigh
Sunday, May 23, 2021:
Fire Call - Holly Drive, Rio Grande
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, CMCH
Motor Vehicle Crash - Shunpike Road, CMCH
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Rio Grande
Missing Person - Route 9 South, Rio Grande
Fire Call - East Pacific Avenue, CMCH
Monday, May 24, 2021:
Trespassing - Route 9 South, Rio Grande
Theft - Route 47 South, Rio Grande
Trespassing - Route 9 South, Rio Grande
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Rio Grande
Trespassing - Route 9 South, Rio Grande
Trespassing - Route 9 South, Rio Grande
Tuesday, May 25, 2021:
Trespassing - Route 9 South, Rio Grande
Motor Vehicle Crash - Stone Harbor Boulevard, CMCH
Theft - Hawks Landing, Swainton
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Rio Grande
Motor Vehicle Crash - Dias Creek Road, CMCH
Wednesday, May 26, 2021:
Theft - Route 9 North, CMCH
Theft - Maurice Boulevard, Rio Grande
Motor Vehicle Crash - North Main Street, CMCH
Theft - Hidden Lake Drive, Burleigh
Thursday, May 27, 2021:
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Dias Creek
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, CMCH
Motor Vehicle Crash - Garden State Parkway, CMCH
Theft - Route 47 South, Rio Grande
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, CMCH
Motor Vehicle Crash - Avalon Boulevard, Swainton
Trespassing - Route 9 North, Swainton
Friday, May 28, 2021:
Trespassing - Route 9 South, Rio Grande
Fire Call - Fulling Mill Road, Rio Grande
Trespassing - Route 47 North, CMCH
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, Rio Grande
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Rio Grande
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, Rio Grande
Fire Call - Court House South Dennis Road, CMCH
Fraud - South Main Street, CMCH
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Rio Grande
Motor Vehicle Crash - Bayshore Road, Del Haven
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Rio Grande
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, Rio Grande
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Rio Grande
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, Whitesboro
Assault - West Main Street, Whitesboro
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Rio Grande
Trespassing - Route 9 South, Rio Grande
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, Rio Grande
Saturday, May 29, 2021:
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, CMCH
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, Rio Grande
Motor Vehicle Crash - North Wildwood Boulevard, Burleigh
Aggravated Assault - South Railroad Avenue, Rio Grande
Sunday, May 30, 2021:
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 North, CMCH
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Rio Grande
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 North, CMCH
Trespassing - Route 47 South, Rio Grande
Aggravated Assault - Court House South Dennis Road, Goshen
Monday, May 31, 2021:
Trespassing - Stone Harbor Boulevard, CMCH
Trespassing - Route 47 South, Rio Grande
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, Rio Grande
Motor Vehicle Crash - North Main Street, CMCH
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, Rio Grande
Shoplifting - Walmart, Rio Grande
Theft - Route 9 South, Rio Grande
Middle Township Police Department May 2021 Arrest Report
Osmaro Ruiz-Blanco, 38, from Pembroke Pines, FL was arrested on May 2nd by Patrolman Vitola on an Active Warrant.
Daniel P. DeSimone, 45, from Rio Grande, NJ was arrested on May 4th by Corporal Norton and charged with False Reports to Law Enforcement.
Regina Demalavez, 35, from Villas, NJ was arrested on May 4th by Patrolman Baczek and charged with Shoplifting.
Henry E. Tingle, 65, from Philadelphia, PA was arrested on May 6th by Detective Martin and charged with Criminal Mischief and Unlicensed Entry of Structures.
Douglas S. Pierce, 57, from Cape May, NJ was arrested on May 7th by Patrolman Reardon and charged with Driving While Intoxicated.
Keith C. Wagner, 51, from Cape May, NJ was arrested on May 8th by Patrolman Reardon and charged with Driving While Intoxicated.
Michael R. Veselka, 57, from Cape May Court House, NJ was arrested on May 9th by Officer Jones and charged with Driving While Intoxicated.
Richard F. Maddox, 57, from Morehead City, NC was arrested on May 11th by Patrolman Quaranta on an Active Warrant.
Christopher Starynski, 43, from Rio Grande, NJ was arrested on May 11th by Patrolman Vendetta and charged with Shoplifting.
Mark A. Jones, 54, from Burleigh, NJ was arrested on May 12th by Patrolman MacCormack and charged with Receiving Stolen Property, Distribution of Prescription Legend Drugs and Unlawful Possession of Weapons.
Juan Palacios, 52, from Wildwood, NJ was arrested on May 15th by Officer Schrader and charged with Driving While Intoxicated.
Thomas J. Furey, 36, from Cape May Court House, NJ was arrested on May 16th by Patrolman Stiefel and charged with Theft and Conspiracy.
Karelys Hernandez-Rodriguez, 26, from Wildwood, NJ was arrested on May 16th by Patrolman Quaranta and charged with Possession of CDS and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
Jeremia Quiles-Negron, 28, from Wildwood, NJ was arrested on May 16th by Patrolman Smith and charged with Possession of CDS, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Possession or Distribution of Hypodermic Needle or Syringe.
Osmaro Ruiz-Blanco, 38, from Rio Grande, NJ was arrested on May 18th by Patrolman Bakley and charged with Shoplifting.
John J. Jensen, 33, from Swainton, NJ was arrested on May 18th by Patrolman McInnis and charged with Possession of CDS, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession or Distribution of Hypodermic Needle or Syringe and Driving While Intoxicated.
Kelvin R. Claudio, 32, from Villas, NJ was arrested on May 18th by Patrolman Runyon on an Active Warrant.
Malcolm L. Talton, 66, from Villas, NJ was arrested on May 19th by Corporal Castellano and charged with Simple Assault.
Dominic Catarcio Sr, 53, from Wildwood, NJ was arrested on May 19th by Patrolman Salvesen and charged with Shoplifting.
Gregory W. Straub, 49, from Green Creek, NJ was arrested on May 19th by Patrolman Salvesen and charged with Theft and Credit Card Theft.
James E. Redman, 28, from Rio Grande, NJ was arrested on May 19th by Patrolman Eskander and charged with Possession of CDS, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession or Distribution of Hypodermic Needle or Syringe and Certain Persons Not to Have Weapons.
Arnold M. Jackson, 32, from Levittown, PA was arrested on May 20th by Officer Schrader and charged with Drivign While Intoxicated.
Henry Ginyard, 41, from Seaville, NJ was arrested on May 21st by Officer Cuomo on Active Warrants.
Matthew N. Sawyer, 30, from Del Haven, NJ was arrested on May 22nd by Patrolman Baczek and charged with Driving While Intoxicated.
Joseph A. Palm, 41, from Rio Grande, NJ was arrested on May 24th by Patrolman Smith and charged with Defiant Trespassing.
Benjamin L. Curtis III, 44, from Del Haven, NJ was arrested on May 24th by Patrolman Karge on an Active Warrant.
Joseph L. Mayr, 29, from Philadelphia, PA was arrested on May 24th by Patrolman Delgado and charged with Fugitive from Justice, Possession of CDS, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Possession or Distribution of Hypodermic Needle or Syringe.
David W. Felmey, 49, from Wildwood, NJ was arrested on May 25th by Corporal Miller and charged with Defiant Trespassing.
Andria S. Norton, 37, from Cape May Court House, NJ was arrested on May 26th by Corporal Norton and charged with Aggravated Assault, Endangering Welfare of Children and Possession of Weapons for Unlawful Purposes.
Dante Norton, 42, from Cape May Court House, NJ was arrested on May 26th by Corporal Norton and charged with Aggravated Assault, Endangering Welfare of Children and Possession of Weapons for Unlawful Purposes.
Christopher Rose, 28, from Cape May Court House, NJ was arrested on May 26th by Patrolman Reardon and charged with Possession of CDS.
Amanda E. Bove, 32, from Villas, NJ was arrested on May 27th by Patrolman Baczek and charged with Possession of CDS, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Possession of Hypodermic Needle or Syringe.
Juan A. Reyes-Aviles, 28, from Wildwood, NJ was arrested on May 27th by Officer Cuomo on an Active Warrant.
James E. Redman, 28, from Rio Grande, NJ was arrested on May 27th by Patrolman Martindale and charged with Theft.
Crystal McNesby, 40, from West Deptford, NJ was arrested on May 28th by Officer Schrader on an Active Warrant.
Michael M. Nehr, 21, from Atlantic City, NJ was arrested on May 28th by Patrolman Urquhart on an Active Warrant.
Eric D. Moyer, 42, from Collingdale, PA was arrested on May 29th by Patrolman Karge on an Active Warrant and charged with Possession of CDS.
The above is based on information received from a law enforcement agency. The persons named are innocent unless proven otherwise.