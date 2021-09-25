LTPD LOGO-USE THIS ONE

VILLAS - The Lower Township Police Department responded to or initiated a total of 887 calls, averaging a total of 127 calls per day.

According to a Lower Township Police Department release, police also made a total of five arrests during this period. 

Below is a breakdown of incidents and arrests by date:

8-23-21  

Non-Criminal Incidents - 6

Fire Related Calls - 2

Motor Vehicle Accidents - 0

Traffic Enforcement - 12

Public Services – 106

Domestic Violence Incidents - 2

Fraud – Mimosa Dr., North Cape May

8-24-21  

Non-Criminal Incidents - 1

Fire Related Calls - 3

Motor Vehicle Accidents - 0

Traffic Enforcement - 15

Public Services - 78

Domestic Violence Incidents - 0

Fraud – Morris Ave., Villas

8-25-21  

Non-Criminal Incidents - 8

Fire Related Calls - 1

Motor Vehicle Accidents - 0

Traffic Enforcement - 10

Public Services - 46

Domestic Violence Incidents - 2

Burglary – Shunpike Rd., Cold Spring

8-26-21  

Non-Criminal Incidents - 7

Fire Related Calls - 1

Motor Vehicle Accidents - 1

Traffic Enforcement - 20

Public Services - 101

Domestic Violence Incidents - 3

Simple Assault – E. Bates Ave., Villas

Criminal Mischief – Seapointe Blvd., Diamond Beach

Narcotic Drug Laws – E. Greenwood Ave., Villas

8-27-21  

Non-Criminal Incidents - 5

Fire Related Calls - 2

Motor Vehicle Accidents - 2

Traffic Enforcement - 23

Public Services - 91

Domestic Violence Incidents - 2

Fraud – Idaho Ave., Villas

8-28-21  

Non-Criminal Incidents - 0

Fire Related Calls - 0

Motor Vehicle Accidents - 2

Traffic Enforcement - 15

Public Services - 72

Domestic Violence Incidents - 3

Fraud – Main St., Erma

Criminal Mischief – Wayne Ave., North Cape May

8-29-21  

Non-Criminal Incidents - 2

Fire Related Calls - 3

Motor Vehicle Accidents - 2

Traffic Enforcement - 34

Public Services - 86

Domestic Violence Incidents - 3

Fraud – Arbor Rd., Villas

DWI – Fulling Mill Rd., & Runways, Villas

Weekly Adult Arrest Report

8-25-21

  • Michael P. Lorusso-McGraw/28, Villas, NJ - Burglary, Theft

8-26-21

  • Joseph F. Dejames/57, Villas, NJ - Simple Assault 

8-27-21

  • Miguel A. Castillo-Hernandez/33, Wildwood, NJ - Contempt of Court, Driving Without Driver's License, Exam Etc. 

8-29-21

  • Joseph E. Orlip/60, Villas, NJ - DWI

The above is based on information received from a law enforcement agency. The persons named are innocent unless proven otherwise.

