VILLAS - The Lower Township Police Department responded to or initiated a total of 887 calls, averaging a total of 127 calls per day.
According to a Lower Township Police Department release, police also made a total of five arrests during this period.
Below is a breakdown of incidents and arrests by date:
8-23-21
Non-Criminal Incidents - 6
Fire Related Calls - 2
Motor Vehicle Accidents - 0
Traffic Enforcement - 12
Public Services – 106
Domestic Violence Incidents - 2
Fraud – Mimosa Dr., North Cape May
8-24-21
Non-Criminal Incidents - 1
Fire Related Calls - 3
Motor Vehicle Accidents - 0
Traffic Enforcement - 15
Public Services - 78
Domestic Violence Incidents - 0
Fraud – Morris Ave., Villas
8-25-21
Non-Criminal Incidents - 8
Fire Related Calls - 1
Motor Vehicle Accidents - 0
Traffic Enforcement - 10
Public Services - 46
Domestic Violence Incidents - 2
Burglary – Shunpike Rd., Cold Spring
8-26-21
Non-Criminal Incidents - 7
Fire Related Calls - 1
Motor Vehicle Accidents - 1
Traffic Enforcement - 20
Public Services - 101
Domestic Violence Incidents - 3
Simple Assault – E. Bates Ave., Villas
Criminal Mischief – Seapointe Blvd., Diamond Beach
Narcotic Drug Laws – E. Greenwood Ave., Villas
8-27-21
Non-Criminal Incidents - 5
Fire Related Calls - 2
Motor Vehicle Accidents - 2
Traffic Enforcement - 23
Public Services - 91
Domestic Violence Incidents - 2
Fraud – Idaho Ave., Villas
8-28-21
Non-Criminal Incidents - 0
Fire Related Calls - 0
Motor Vehicle Accidents - 2
Traffic Enforcement - 15
Public Services - 72
Domestic Violence Incidents - 3
Fraud – Main St., Erma
Criminal Mischief – Wayne Ave., North Cape May
8-29-21
Non-Criminal Incidents - 2
Fire Related Calls - 3
Motor Vehicle Accidents - 2
Traffic Enforcement - 34
Public Services - 86
Domestic Violence Incidents - 3
Fraud – Arbor Rd., Villas
DWI – Fulling Mill Rd., & Runways, Villas
Weekly Adult Arrest Report
8-25-21
- Michael P. Lorusso-McGraw/28, Villas, NJ - Burglary, Theft
8-26-21
- Joseph F. Dejames/57, Villas, NJ - Simple Assault
8-27-21
- Miguel A. Castillo-Hernandez/33, Wildwood, NJ - Contempt of Court, Driving Without Driver's License, Exam Etc.
8-29-21
- Joseph E. Orlip/60, Villas, NJ - DWI
The above is based on information received from a law enforcement agency. The persons named are innocent unless proven otherwise.