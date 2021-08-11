COURT HOUSE - Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey Sutherland, Lower Township Police Chief William Priole, and Cape May County Sheriff Robert Nolan announced the Aug. 6 arrests of Bryan Claudio-Reyes, 28, Steven R. Harpel, 34, Benjamin J. Beason, 39, Jessica Smith, 34, and Sherri Schultz, 47, all of whom reside in Villas, for various narcotics offenses.
According to a Lower Township Police Department release, these arrests were the conclusion of a cooperative narcotics investigation between the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office's Gangs, Guns and Narcotics Task Force, the Cape May County Sheriff’s Department, and the Lower Township Police Department.
This investigation began in July 2021, when Nolan received numerous complaints regarding possible drug activity at a residence located on the east block of Weber Avenue, in Villas. Nolan then passed this information on to the commander of the Gangs, Guns and Narcotics Task Force, and an investigation was immediately initiated.
The Cape May County Regional SWAT Team Aug. 6 executed a court-authorized search warrant, at the Weber Avenue residence. As a result, located inside the residence were Schultz, Harpel, Smith and Beason. Evidence of narcotics distribution and narcotics use was found inside the residence, according to police.
While executing the search warrant, officers observed Claudio-Reyes approaching the area of Weber Avenue driving a truck. From the investigation, it was learned that Claudio-Reyes frequents the residence on Weber Avenue and was allegedly believed to be involved with narcotics activity at the location.
Claudio-Reyes was arrested at the scene for active warrants. At the time of his arrest, police said distribution amounts of suspected oxycodone pills, methamphetamine, and approximately $1,000 were found on his person.
A sheriff's officer and his K-9, "Ares," of the Cape May County Sheriff’s Department, were already on scene for the execution of the search warrant and were requested to utilize Ares to perform a narcotics sweep of the vehicle being operated by Claudio-Reyes.
Ares positively scented to the possible presence of narcotics in the vehicle. A court-authorized search warrant was then received and executed on the vehicle.
As a result of this search, distribution amounts of suspected heroin and cocaine were seized, along with evidence consistent with the packaging of narcotics for sales. Also found in the vehicle were approximately four knives, which were deemed to be weapons for charging purposes.
Due to the condition of the residence on Weber Avenue, Lower Township officials deemed the residence to be uninhabitable.
The following persons were charged on summons and released pending court proceedings:
Smith: possession of controlled dangerous substance (CDS) paraphernalia, a disorderly persons offense.
Beason: possession of CDS paraphernalia, a disorderly persons Offense
The following persons were charged on warrants and lodged in the Cape May County Correctional Facility:
Harpel: possession of methamphetamine, possession of heroin, third-degree
Schultz: possession of methamphetamine, possession of Heroin, third degree.
Claudio-Reyes: possession of methamphetamine, third-degree; possession of oxycodone, third degree; possession heroin, third degree; possession of cocaine, third degree; possession of narcotics paraphernalia, fourth degree; possession of a weapon, second degree; money laundering, third degree; possession of a weapon during a CDS offense, second degree.
Sutherland advises that persons convicted of second-degree crimes are subject to a term of imprisonment of five to 10 years in New Jersey State Prison. Third-degree crimes carry a sentence of three to five years, and fourth-degree crimes can be sentenced to 18 months.
Sutherland stated that his office will continue to work hand in hand with the county sheriff and local law enforcement agencies to target anyone selling or possessing illegal controlled dangerous substances. Sutherland and Nolan also commended the investigative efforts of a sheriff's officer, who is currently assigned to the Gangs, Gun, and Narcotics Task Force and who was the lead investigator in this case.
Sutherland and Nolan continue to urge the citizens of Cape May County to report any information regarding illegal drug activity and or any criminal activity within the community, and that this information can be reported anonymously through the Cape May County Sheriff's Tip Line, at cmcsheriff.net and click on anonymous tip, or through the Cape May County Crime Stoppers, at 609-889-3597, or to the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office, at 609-465-1135.