VILLAS - The Lower Township Police Department responded to or initiated a total of 916 calls, averaging a total of 131 calls per day.
According to a release, police also made a total of 10 arrests during this period.
Below is a breakdown of incidents and arrests by date:
4-19-21
Non-Criminal Incidents - 4
Fire Related Calls - 1
Motor Vehicle Accidents - 2
Traffic Enforcement - 6
Public Services – 91
Domestic Violence Incidents - 1
DWI – Rose Lane, Villas
DWI – Bayshore Rd., North Cape May
4-20-21
Non-Criminal Incidents - 5
Fire Related Calls - 2
Motor Vehicle Accidents - 1
Traffic Enforcement - 2
Public Services - 94
Domestic Violence Incidents - 1
Simple Assault – Woodland Ave., Villas
Fraud – Town Bank Rd., Cape May
Fraud – Yerkes Ave., Shawcrest
Narcotic Drug Laws – E. Greenwood Ave., Villas
4-21-21
Non-Criminal Incidents - 8
Fire Related Calls - 2
Motor Vehicle Accidents - 0
Traffic Enforcement - 8
Public Services - 76
Domestic Violence Incidents - 2
None
4-22-21
Non-Criminal Incidents - 4
Fire Related Calls - 2
Motor Vehicle Accidents - 0
Traffic Enforcement - 18
Public Services - 111
Domestic Violence Incidents - 0
Fraud – Lower Twp.
Criminal Mischief – Ellery Rd., Villas
4-23-21
Non-Criminal Incidents - 2
Fire Related Calls - 0
Motor Vehicle Accidents - 0
Traffic Enforcement - 18
Public Services - 121
Domestic Violence Incidents - 1
Criminal Mischief – Whittier Ave., North Cape May
4-24-21
Non-Criminal Incidents - 6
Fire Related Calls - 3
Motor Vehicle Accidents - 1
Traffic Enforcement - 11
Public Services - 101
Domestic Violence Incidents - 0
Burglary – Rose Lane, Villas
Criminal Mischief – E. Atlantic Ave., Villas
4-25-21
Non-Criminal Incidents - 4
Fire Related Calls - 2
Motor Vehicle Accidents - 0
Traffic Enforcement - 7
Public Services - 38
Domestic Violence Incidents - 2
Theft – Bayshore Rd., Villas
Criminal Mischief – Bayshore Rd., Villas
Weekly Adult Arrest Report
4-19-21
- Brian A. Rodgers/36, Villas, NJ - DWI, Possession of CDS, Drug Possession by Motor Vehicle Operator, Possession/Use Drug Paraphernalia
4-20-21
- Stansbury J. Dennis/68, Villas, NJ - Contempt of Court
- Richard M. Conte/46, Villas, NJ - Simple Assault
- Keith R. Kirsch/47, Cape May, NJ - DWI
4-22-21
- Osmaro Blanco-Ruiz/38, Pembroke Pines, FL – Failure to Allow Fingerprinting
4-25-21
- Kevin M. Smith/39, Cape May, NJ - Burglary, Criminal Mischief, Criminal Attempt
- Kevin S. Kuehme/28, Vineland, NJ - Robbery, Aggravated Assault, Unlawful Possession of a Weapon
- Taylor D. Finley/27, Erma, NJ - Simple Assault
- Nicole L. Michl/20, Erma, NJ - Simple Assault
- Kyle A. Young/31, Villas, NJ - Criminal Trespass
It should be noted that the above individuals are only charged with the above mentioned offenses and is presumed innocent until proven guilty. This report only contains individuals arrested based on complaints signed by law enforcement personnel, not private citizen signed complaints or ordinance violations.