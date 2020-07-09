WILDWOOD CREST - At approximately 5 a.m. July 6, Wildwood Crest Patrol Units responded to a report of a man, possibly armed with a knife, following a woman, on Seaview Avenue.
According to a release, Sgt. Christopher Webb and Cpl. William Gianakopoulos responded to the area and located the man hiding behind a vehicle. They immediately detained Brian Ciccimaro, of Philadelphia, and located two knives in his possession.
During the investigation, detectives from the Wildwood Crest Police Department and Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office learned the victim was out for a morning run and noticed a man following her. After confronting him as to why he was following her, the victim noticed that the man had a knife in his hand. The victim ran from the area and contacted the police.
It was learned that Ciccimaro was under the influence of narcotics. He was subsequently charged with unlawful possession of weapons, possession of weapons for unlawful purpose, possession/use of narcotics, possession of drug paraphernalia, and harassment. He was later lodged on a warrant in the Cape May County Correctional Center.
The above was received from a law enforcement agency. The person named is innocent unless proven otherwise.