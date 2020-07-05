Public's Help Sought to ID Suspected Thieves

WILDWOOD - At approximately 1:30 a.m. July 5, the pictured subject committed an act of theft upon the Wildwood Boardwalk, at Roberts Avenue.
According to the Wildwood Police Department Facebook page, video footage of the theft was captured on surveillance cameras in the area. The Wildwood Police Department seeks the public's assistance in identifying the individual.
The pictured subject is a white male, in his mid to late teens, wearing dark-colored shorts and a white t-shirt with "Virginity Rocks" printed across the front.
At the time of the theft, this individual was accompanied by a white male, who appears to be the same age and who was wearing a Kobe Bryant Los Angeles Lakers jersey.
Anyone with information about the identity of the pictured subject(s) is asked to contact the Wildwood Police Department, at (609) 522-0222, or jelwell@wildwoodpd.com.
Wildwood Police Department detectives will continue to canvass the Boardwalk today and will provide higher quality images of the suspect from video surveillance cameras in the area as they become available.