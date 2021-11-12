ED. NOTE: Readers are reminded that not only are all individuals listed below presumed innocent unless proven guilty, but there may also be multiple individuals who share the same name, even in the same town.
COURT HOUSE - A Cape May County grand jury handed up 11 indictments Nov. 9.
The abbreviation CDS below stands for controlled dangerous substance.
A "certain person" charge can be brought against individuals whose previous convictions bar them from having weapons.
Richard D. Irons was indicted for third-degree theft.
Erick K. Kibuuka faces a fourth-degree count for operating a motor vehicle during a second license suspension for driving under the influence.
Anthony A. Young was named in a five-count indictment, with two counts in the second degree, which were for using a juvenile in a crime and using a juvenile in a motor vehicle theft.
The indictment also contained three third-degree counts for receiving stolen property, theft and conspiracy to commit theft with an unindicted juvenile codefendant. The automobile was a 2008 Chevrolet Silverado.
Amanda J. Troupe was indicted for third-degree theft.
John A. Chew faces a fourth-degree count for operating a motor vehicle while under second license suspension for driving under the influence.
Eric D. Woloshyn was indicted for third-degree aggravated assault.
Paul G. Beerley was indicted on three counts. The indictment states that Beerley attempted to elude police in a motor vehicle while also having a handgun in his possession.
He faces two second-degree counts for eluding and certain person. He is also facing a fourth-degree count of obstructing the administration of law. The certain person charge arises due to a conviction, in 2018, for aggravated assault.
Torey L. Harris, Ronald R. Reaves, Suzanne Petrucci, and Benjamin P. Rosenzweig were independently indicted for possession of a CDS. Harris faces one count for possession of fentanyl. Reaves is named in two counts for possession of heroin and buprenorphine.
For Rosenzweig, there are two counts for possession of alprazolam and amphetamine. Petrucci faces three counts of possession for temazepam, alprazolam and amphetamine. All counts in each of the indictments are third degree.