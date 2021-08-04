COURT HOUSE - The Wildwood Police Department Uniformed Patrol Division July 14 responded to the 200 block of East Roberts Avenue, for the report of a medical emergency.
According to a Prosecutor's Office release, upon arrival, officers discovered the unresponsive body of Jason Ruiz, 38, of Wildwood. A joint investigation was initiated by members of the Wildwood Police Department Detective Division and the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office, which ultimately led to the arrest of Jeremias Ortiz, 37, also of Wildwood, for the offenses of murder, first degree, aggravated manslaughter, first degree, conspiracy to commit murder, first degree, unlawful possession of a weapon, fourth degree, and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, third degree.
The Prosecutor's Office said the investigation revealed that this was a targeted attack and not a random act of violence, and there is no need for public alarm.
Sutherland stated this is an ongoing investigation, and anyone who has information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Wildwood Police Department, at 609-522-0222, or the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office, at 609-465-1135.
The above is based on information received from a law enforcement agency. The person named is innocent unless proven otherwise.