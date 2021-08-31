WILDWOOD CREST - Officers from the Wildwood Crest Police Patrol Division Aug. 25 were dispatched to the 400 east block of Stanton Road, for a burglary in progress.
According to a release issued by the police department, the caller stated that they were watching a male subject on their security cameras as he rummaged through their condominium. The male subject fled the property prior to officers' arrival. Video footage was obtained, and a photo was posted on social media as officers continued to search the area.
The Police Department later received a call from a local motel, claiming the same subject was in their motel earlier in the morning and had taken items from the property. Officers responded and confirmed through video surveillance that it was the same subject.
With the assistance of the public and through an investigation by members of the Detective Division, James Drumm, 29, of Philadelphia, was identified as the suspect.
Warrants were issued for Drumm, charging him with burglary, theft and criminal mischief for the incident on Stanton Road, and further charging him with burglary and theft for the incident at the hotel.
Drumm turned himself in Aug. 26 and was subsequently lodged in the Cape May County Correctional Facility, pending a court date.
The above is based on information received from a law enforcement agency. The person named is innocent unless proven otherwise.