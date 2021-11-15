COURT HOUSE - During the month of September 2021, members of the Middle Township Police Department responded to or initiated 3,470 calls for service, averaging 115 per day. During the month, a total of 51 adults were arrested for various offenses.
The following is a list of some of the more serious calls for service which occurred during the month:
Wednesday, September 1, 2021:
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, Rio Grande
Fire Call - Ellen Avenue, CMCH
Fire Call - Court House South Dennis Road, CMCH
Fire Call - Stone Harbor Boulevard, CMCH
Fire Call - Stagecoach Road, CMCH
Fraud - West Wiley Street, Whitesboro
Fraud - Swainton Goshen Road, Swainton
Fraud - Bayberry Drive, CMCH
Harassment - Indian Trail Road, Burleigh
Theft - Whiting Way, Swainton
Weapons Offense - Route 47 South, Rio Grande
Thursday, September 2, 2021:
Fire Call - North Wildwood Boulevard, Burleigh
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Green Creek
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, Green Creek
Motor Vehicle Crash - Court House South Dennis Road, CMCH
Theft - Route 47 South, Green Creek
Motor Vehicle Crash - Court House South Dennis Road, CMCH
DWI - Route 47 South, Rio Grande
Friday, September 3, 2021:
Trespassing - Route 9 South, Rio Grande
Trespassing - Route 9 South, Burleigh
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Rio Grande
DWI - Route 9 North, CMCH
Saturday, September 4, 2021:
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 North, CMCH
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, Rio Grande
Theft - Route 9 North, CMCH
Sunday, September 5, 2021:
DWI - North Wildwood Boulevard, Burleigh
Motor Vehicle Crash - Court House South Dennis Road, CMCH
Harassment - Route 47 South, Rio Grande
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Rio Grande
Criminal Mischief - Steel Road, CMCH
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, Whitesboro
Motor Vehicle Crash - West Wiley Street, Whitesboro
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, Rio Grande
Motor Vehicle Crash - Tidewater Avenue, Rio Grande
Monday, September 6, 2021:
Theft - Route 47 South, Rio Grande
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, CMCH
Motor Vehicle Crash - Court House South Dennis Road, CMCH
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Rio Grande
Motor Vehicle Crash - Stone Harbor Boulevard, CMCH
Trespassing - Priest Boulevard, Rio Grande
Fire Call - Old Avalon Boulevard, Avalon Manor
Motor Vehicle Crash - Reeds Beach Road, CMCH
Motor Vehicle Crash - Indian Trail Road, Burleigh
Tuesday, September 7, 2021:
DWI - Route 9 South, Rio Grande
Motor Vehicle Crash - Avalon Boulevard, Swainton
Fraud - Route 9 South, CMCH
Threats - Pierces Point Road, CMCH
Fire Call - Garden State Parkway, CMCH
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Rio Grande
Wednesday, September 8, 2021:
Theft - Route 47 South, Rio Grande
Assault - East Atlantic Avenue, CMCH
Fire Call - Indian Trail Road, Burleigh
Fire Call - West Shellbay Avenue, CMCH
Missing Person - West Atlantic Avenue, CMCH
Thursday, September 9, 2021:
Missing Person - Paula Lane, Green Creek
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Rio Grande
Theft - East Atlantic Avenue, CMCH
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, Edgewood
Friday, September 10, 2021:
Fire Call - North Main Street, CMCH
Threats - Route 9 South, Rio Grande
Fraud - Sand Dollar Drive, Burleigh
Motor Vehicle Crash - Mechanic Street, CMCH
Motor Vehicle Crash - Mechanic Street, CMCH
Motor Vehicle Crash - Avalon Boulevard, Swainton
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Rio Grande
Trespassing - Route 47 South, Rio Grande
DWI - Route 47 North, CMCH
Fraud - Stone Harbor Boulevard, CMCH
Theft - West Main Street, Whitesboro
Saturday, September 11, 2021:
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, CMCH
Motor Vehicle Crash - Court House South Dennis Road, CMCH
Trespassing - Siegtown Road, Swainton
Sunday, September 12, 2021:
Shoplifting - ShopRite, Rio Grande
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Rio Grande
Monday, September 13, 2021:
Motor Vehicle Crash - Stone Harbor Boulevard, CMCH
Motor Vehicle Crash - Mechanic Street, CMCH
Tuesday, September 14, 2021:
Missing Person - Stagecoach Road, CMCH
Theft - Route 9 South, Rio Grande
Motor Vehicle Crash - Mechanic Street, CMCH
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 North, Swainton
Threats - Court House South Dennis Road, CMCH
Wednesday, September 15, 2021:
Threats - Burleigh Avenue, Green Creek
Threats - North Main Street, CMCH
DWI - Route 47 North, CMCH
Missing Person - Route 9 South, Whitesboro
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 North, Swainton
Motor Vehicle Crash - Court House South Dennis Road, CMCH
Theft - Route 47 South, Rio Grande
Trespassing - Linden Lane, Rio Grande
Burglary - Vermont Avenue, Rio Grande
Thursday, September 16, 2021:
Fire Call - Garden State Parkway, CMCH
Motor Vehicle Crash - Gibbs Street, Whitesboro
Motor Vehicle Crash - Court House South Dennis Road, CMCH
Theft - Georgia Avenue, Burleigh
Motor Vehicle Crash - Crest Haven Road, CMCH
Motor Vehicle Crash - Court House South Dennis Road, CMCH
Motor Vehicle Crash - Mechanic Street, CMCH
Threats - Route 9 South, Whitesboro
Missing Person - Mechanic Street, CMCH
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Rio Grande
Friday, September 17, 2021:
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Rio Grande
Theft - Moore Road, CMCH
Motor Vehicle Crash - Stone Harbor Boulevard, CMCH
Theft - Route 9 North, Swainton
Criminal Mischief - Maryland Avenue, Rio Grande
Aggravated Assault - Reading Avenue, CMCH
Threats - West Shellbay Avenue, CMCH
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Green Creek
Saturday, September 18, 2021:
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Rio Grande
Fire Call - Tidewater Avenue, Rio Grande
Trespassing - Route 47 South, Rio Grande
Shoplifting - Marshalls, Rio Grande
Trespassing - Lafayette Avenue, Del Haven
Sunday, September 19, 2021:
Trespassing - Stone Harbor Boulevard, CMCH
Fraud - Route 9 South, Burleigh
Theft - Route 9 South, CMCH
Fire Call - Stone Harbor Boulevard, CMCH
Theft - Church Road, Rio Grande
Motor Vehicle Crash - Stites Avenue, CMCH
Motor Vehicle Crash - Stagecoach Road, CMCH
Monday, September 20, 2021:
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, CMCH
Resisting Arrest - Pershing Avenue, Burleigh
Trespassing - Route 9 South, Rio Grande
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Rio Grande
Motor Vehicle Crash - South Boyd Street, CMCH
Criminal Mischief - East Pacific Avenue, CMCH
Tuesday, September 21, 2021:
Trespassing - Route 9 South, Rio Grande
Missing Person - Millman Boulevard, Del Haven
Motor Vehicle Crash - Court House South Dennis Road, CMCH
Wednesday, September 22, 2021:
Fire Call - Dias Creek Road, CMCH
Fire Call - Mechanic Street, CMCH
Motor Vehicle Crash - Tidewater Avenue, Rio Grande
Missing Person - Route 47 North, CMCH
Fraud - Route 47 South, CMCH
Theft - Indian Trail Road, Burleigh
Criminal Mischief - West Main Street, Whitesboro
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, Rio Grande
Trespassing - Route 47 South, Rio Grande
Shoplifting - Walmart, Rio Grande
Thursday, September 23, 2021:
Motor Vehicle Crash - Pennsylvania Avenue, Whitesboro
Missing Person - East Atlantic Avenue, CMCH
Theft - Route 47 South, Rio Grande
Theft - Route 9 South, Rio Grande
Harassment - Route 9 North, CMCH
Friday, September 24, 2021:
Fraud - West Main Street, Whitesboro
Trespassing - Blackburn Avenue, Burleigh
Harassment - Fulton Street, Green Creek
Missing Person - Shunpike Road, CMCH
Motor Vehicle Crash - South Boyd Street, CMCH
Harassment - Pennsylvania Avenue, Whitesboro
Saturday, September 25, 2021:
Threats - Gibbs Street, Whitesboro
Fire Call - Route 9 North, CMCH
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, Rio Grande
Assault - Shunpike Road, Rio Grande
Fire Call - East Atlantic Avenue, CMCH
Shoplifting - Famous Footwear, Rio Grande
Motor Vehicle Crash - Indian Trail Road, Burleigh
Aggravated Assault - North Wildwood Boulevard, Burleigh
Shoplifting - Walmart, Rio Grande
Sunday, September 26, 2021:
Fire Call - Holly Knoll Drive, Swainton
Shoplifting - Famous Footwear, Rio Grande
Harassment - Fulton Street, Green Creek
Shoplifting - Grassy Sounds Marina, Grassy Sounds
Theft - North Railroad Avenue, Rio Grande
Theft - North Wildwood Boulevard, Burleigh
Monday, September 27, 2021:
Shoplifting - Wawa, Rio Grande
Theft - Goshen Road, CMCH
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Rio Grande
Theft - Indian Trail Road, Burleigh
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, Rio Grande
Motor Vehicle Crash - Court House South Dennis Road, CMCH
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Green Creek
Fire Call - Court House South Dennis Road, CMCH
Fraud - Route 47 South, Green Creek
Shoplifting - ShopRite, Rio Grande
Tuesday, September 28, 2021:
Fire Call - Stagecoach Road, CMCH
Threats - North Main Street, CMCH
DWI - Route 47 South, Green Creek
Aggravated Assault - Stone Harbor Boulevard, CMCH
Harassment - Priest Boulevard, Rio Grande
Fire Call - Satt Boulevard, Rio Grande
Harassment - Secluded Lane, Rio Grande
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, Rio Grande
Wednesday, September 29, 2021:
Shoplifting - ShopRite, Rio Grande
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, Rio Grande
Fraud - North Wildwood Boulevard, Burleigh
Harassment - Teal Road, Rio Grande
Harassment - Swainton Goshen Road, Swainton
Thursday, September 30, 2021:
Fire Call - Stone Harbor Boulevard, CMCH
Trespassing - Route 9 South, Rio Grande
Adult Arrests
Benjamin D. Rosenzweig, 31, from North Cape May, NJ was arrested on September 2nd by Patrolman Eskander and charged with Driving While Intoxicated and Possession of CDS.
Ryan M. Sincavage, 21, from Rio Grande, NJ was arrested on September 3rd by Corporal Pastore and charged with Disorderly Conduct.
Michael M. Nehr, 22, from Atlantic City was arrested on September 3rd by Patrolman Vitola and charged with Defiant Trespassing.
Karen Kelly, 51, from Cape May Court House, NJ was arrested on September 3rd by Patrolman Ritterhoff and charged with Driving While Intoxicated.
Jason R. Wagner, 38, from Cape May, NJ was arrested on September 4th by Patrolman Dececco on an Active Warrant.
Sonia A. Tirelli, 53, from Cape May, NJ was arrested on September 4th by Patrolman Matthews on Active Warrants.
Michael A. Schonewolf, 28, from Warminster, PA was arrested on September 5th by Patrolman Karge and charged with Driving While Intoxicated.
Anthony Payne, 26, from Seaville, NJ was arrested on September 5th by Sargent Super and charged with Driving While Intoxicated.
William R. Redrow, 59, from Wildwood, NJ was arrested on September 5th by Patrolman Delgado on an Active Warrant.
Richard D. Irons, 38, from Villas, NJ was arrested on September 5th by Patrolman Musick and charged with Shoplifting and Possession of CDS.
Edgar F. Fielder, 77, from Rio Grande, NJ was arrested on September 5th by Patrolman Matthews and charged with Driving While Intoxicated.
Alex Alexis Jr, 55, from Rio Grande, NJ was arrested on September 6th by Detective Martindale and charged with Defiant Trespassing.
Timothy M. Weidman, 35, from Rio Grande, NJ was arrested on September 7th by Patrolman Vendetta and charged with Driving While Intoxicated.
Alex Alexis Jr, 55, from Rio Grande, NJ was arrested on September 7th by Patrolman Rocca and charged with Defiant Trespassing.
Glendaly Seda, 42, from Wildwood, NJ was arrested on September 7th by Patrolman Bradley and charged with Driving While Intoxicated, Eluding Officer, Distribute Prescription Legend Drug, Possession of CDS, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Possession or Distribution of Hypodermic Needle or Syringe.
Keith A. Bancroft, 50, from North Cape May, NJ was arrested on September 7th by Patrolman Bradley and charged with Possession of CDS and Possession or Distribution of Hypodermic Needle or Syringe.
Carollee Schick, 59, from Green Creek, NJ was arrested on September 7th by Officer Jones and charged with Possession of CDS.
Brandi Richards, 23, from Burleigh, NJ was arrested on September 8th by Patrolman Dececco on an Active Warrant and charged with Possession of CDS and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
Jonathan McIntyre, 38, from Wenonah, NJ was arrested on September 10th by Officer Cuomo and charged with Driving While Intoxicated.
Dominic Catarcio Sr, 54, from Rio Grande, NJ was arrested on September 10th by Patrolman Eskander and charged with Unlicensed Entry of Structures.
Gale L. Miller, 49, from Rio Grande, NJ was arrested on September 10th by Patrolman Eskander and charged with Unlicensed Entry of Structures.
Victor Defrancesco, 66, from Wildwood, NJ was arrested on September 12th by Patrolman Runyon and charged with Disorderly Conduct.
Kyle V. Hodukavich, 24, from Woodbine, NJ was arrested on September 14th by Patrolman Quaranta on an Active Warrant.
Matthew Reichart, 47, from Villas, NJ was arrested on September 15th by Officer Cuomo and charged with Obstruction, Disorderly Conduct, Possession of CDS and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
Patricia A. Finnegan, 55, from Essington, PA was arrested on September 15th by Patrolman Eskander and charged with Driving While Intoxicated.
Michael J. Fisher II, 48, from Rio Grande, NJ was arrested on September 16th by Patrolman Eskander and charged with Possession of CDS.
Daniel C. Thomas, 31, from Rio Grande, NJ was arrested on September 17th by Patrolman Sunderhauf and charged with Possession of CDS, Manufacturing, Distributing or Dispensing CDS and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
Ryan P. Schwarz, 32, from Ocean City, NJ was arrested on September 17th by Officer Schrader on an Active Warrant.
Judith M. Bernard, 57, from Cape May Court House, NJ was arrested on September 17th by Patrolman Musick and charged with Aggravated Assault on a Police Officer.
Darryl S. Arleth, 58, from Cape May Court House, NJ was arrested on September 18th by Patrolman Musick and charged with Possession of CDS and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
Price A. Wharton, 45, from Philadelphia, PA was arrested on September 18th by Patrolman Matthews and charged with Possession of CDS, Distribution of CDS Under One Half Ounce, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Distribution of Drug Paraphernalia.
Richard D. Irons, 38, from Villas, NJ was arrested on September 18th by Patrolman Delgado and charged with Unlicensed Entry of Structures.
Richard J. Evans, 39, from Millville, NJ was arrested on September 18th by Patrolman Urquhart and charged with Certain Persons Not to Have Weapons.
Christoph Santiago, 27, from Sewell, NJ was arrested on September 29th by Patrolman Urquhart and charged with Defiant Trespassing.
John S. Papale, 34, from Rio Grande, NJ was arrested on September 20th by Patrolman Delgado and charged with Unlicensed Entry of Structures and Resisting Arrest.
Paul E. Koscinski, 21, from Green Creek, NJ was arrested on September 20th by Detective McInnis and charged with Driving While Intoxicated and Assault by Auto or Vessel.
April L. Wyatt, 30, from Burleigh, NJ was arrested on September 20th by Officer Jones and charged with Unlicensed Entry of Structures.
Richard D. Irons, 38, from Villas, NJ was arrested on September 20th by Patrolman Bradley and charged with Theft.
April L. Wyatt, 30, from Burleigh was arrested on September 21st by Officer Jones and charged with Hindering Apprehension or Prosecution of Self and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
Ralph J. Otto, 57, from Wildwood, NJ was arrested on September 22nd by Patrolman Reardon on Active Warrants.
Christine M. Rosati, 47, from Mullica Hill, NJ was arrested on September 22nd by Patrolman Musick and charged with Shoplifting.
Francis C. McTaggart Jr, 25, from Whitesboro, NJ was arrested on September 23rd by Patrolman Delgado and charged with Driving While Intoxicated.
Molly R. Doyle, 23, from Wildwood, NJ was arrested on September 24th by Patrolman Delgado on an Active Warrant.
Sean K. McKeever, 32, from Brigantine, NJ was arrested on September 24th by Patrolman Smith and charged with Driving While Intoxicated, Possession of CDS and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
Tammy L. Eissey, 40, from Philadelphia, PA was arrested on September 25th by Patrolman Bradley and charged with Driving While Intoxicated, Assault by Auto or Vessel and Endangering Welfare of Children.
Corey Hayes-Williams, 18, from Wildwood, NJ was arrested on September 26th by Patrolman Runyon and charged with Shoplifting.
Howard C. Hayes, 52, from Villas, NJ was arrested on September 27th by Patrolman Musick on an Active Warrant.
Nyejai Price, 26, from Wildwood, NJ was arrested on September 28th by Patrolman Rocca and charged with Throwing Bodily Fluid at a Law Enforcement Officer.
Reginald A. Pitts, 52, from Whitesboro, NJ was arrested on September 28th by Patrolman Urquhart and charged with Driving While Intoxicated and Possession of CDS.
Patrick A. Bond, 41, from Del Haven, NJ was arrested on September 28th by Patrolman Ritterhoff and charged with Theft by Deception.
Ronald Roy, 49, from Rio Grande, NJ was arrested on September 30th by Patrolman Sunderhauf and charged with Defiant Trespassing.
It should be noted that the above individuals are only charged with the above-mentioned offenses and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. This report only contains individuals that were arrested based on complaints signed by law enforcement personnel, not private citizen signed complaints.