COURT HOUSE - During the month of September 2021, members of the Middle Township Police Department responded to or initiated 3,470 calls for service, averaging 115 per day. During the month, a total of 51 adults were arrested for various offenses. 

The following is a list of some of the more serious calls for service which occurred during the month:  

Wednesday, September 1, 2021:

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, Rio Grande

Fire Call - Ellen Avenue, CMCH

Fire Call - Court House South Dennis Road, CMCH

Fire Call - Stone Harbor Boulevard, CMCH

Fire Call - Stagecoach Road, CMCH

Fraud - West Wiley Street, Whitesboro

Fraud - Swainton Goshen Road, Swainton

Fraud - Bayberry Drive, CMCH

Harassment - Indian Trail Road, Burleigh

Theft - Whiting Way, Swainton

Weapons Offense - Route 47 South, Rio Grande 

Thursday, September 2, 2021:

Fire Call - North Wildwood Boulevard, Burleigh

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Green Creek

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, Green Creek

Motor Vehicle Crash - Court House South Dennis Road, CMCH

Theft - Route 47 South, Green Creek

Motor Vehicle Crash - Court House South Dennis Road, CMCH

DWI - Route 47 South, Rio Grande 

Friday, September 3, 2021:

Trespassing - Route 9 South, Rio Grande

Trespassing - Route 9 South, Burleigh

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Rio Grande

DWI - Route 9 North, CMCH 

Saturday, September 4, 2021:

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 North, CMCH

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, Rio Grande

Theft - Route 9 North, CMCH 

Sunday, September 5, 2021:

DWI - North Wildwood Boulevard, Burleigh

Motor Vehicle Crash - Court House South Dennis Road, CMCH

Harassment - Route 47 South, Rio Grande

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Rio Grande

Criminal Mischief - Steel Road, CMCH

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, Whitesboro

Motor Vehicle Crash - West Wiley Street, Whitesboro

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, Rio Grande

Motor Vehicle Crash - Tidewater Avenue, Rio Grande 

Monday, September 6, 2021:

Theft - Route 47 South, Rio Grande

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, CMCH

Motor Vehicle Crash - Court House South Dennis Road, CMCH

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Rio Grande

Motor Vehicle Crash - Stone Harbor Boulevard, CMCH

Trespassing - Priest Boulevard, Rio Grande

Fire Call - Old Avalon Boulevard, Avalon Manor

Motor Vehicle Crash - Reeds Beach Road, CMCH

Motor Vehicle Crash - Indian Trail Road, Burleigh 

Tuesday, September 7, 2021:

DWI - Route 9 South, Rio Grande

Motor Vehicle Crash - Avalon Boulevard, Swainton

Fraud - Route 9 South, CMCH

Threats - Pierces Point Road, CMCH

Fire Call - Garden State Parkway, CMCH

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Rio Grande 

Wednesday, September 8, 2021:

Theft - Route 47 South, Rio Grande

Assault - East Atlantic Avenue, CMCH

Fire Call - Indian Trail Road, Burleigh

Fire Call - West Shellbay Avenue, CMCH

Missing Person - West Atlantic Avenue, CMCH 

Thursday, September 9, 2021:

Missing Person - Paula Lane, Green Creek

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Rio Grande

Theft - East Atlantic Avenue, CMCH

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, Edgewood 

Friday, September 10, 2021:

Fire Call - North Main Street, CMCH

Threats - Route 9 South, Rio Grande

Fraud - Sand Dollar Drive, Burleigh

Motor Vehicle Crash - Mechanic Street, CMCH

Motor Vehicle Crash - Mechanic Street, CMCH

Motor Vehicle Crash - Avalon Boulevard, Swainton

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Rio Grande

Trespassing - Route 47 South, Rio Grande

DWI - Route 47 North, CMCH

Fraud - Stone Harbor Boulevard, CMCH

Theft - West Main Street, Whitesboro 

Saturday, September 11, 2021:

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, CMCH

Motor Vehicle Crash - Court House South Dennis Road, CMCH

Trespassing - Siegtown Road, Swainton 

Sunday, September 12, 2021:

Shoplifting - ShopRite, Rio Grande

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Rio Grande 

Monday, September 13, 2021:

Motor Vehicle Crash - Stone Harbor Boulevard, CMCH

Motor Vehicle Crash - Mechanic Street, CMCH 

Tuesday, September 14, 2021:

Missing Person - Stagecoach Road, CMCH

Theft - Route 9 South, Rio Grande

Motor Vehicle Crash - Mechanic Street, CMCH

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 North, Swainton

Threats - Court House South Dennis Road, CMCH 

Wednesday, September 15, 2021:

Threats - Burleigh Avenue, Green Creek

Threats - North Main Street, CMCH

DWI - Route 47 North, CMCH

Missing Person - Route 9 South, Whitesboro

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 North, Swainton

Motor Vehicle Crash - Court House South Dennis Road, CMCH

Theft - Route 47 South, Rio Grande

Trespassing - Linden Lane, Rio Grande

Burglary - Vermont Avenue, Rio Grande 

Thursday, September 16, 2021:

Fire Call - Garden State Parkway, CMCH

Motor Vehicle Crash - Gibbs Street, Whitesboro

Motor Vehicle Crash - Court House South Dennis Road, CMCH

Theft - Georgia Avenue, Burleigh

Motor Vehicle Crash - Crest Haven Road, CMCH

Motor Vehicle Crash - Court House South Dennis Road, CMCH

Motor Vehicle Crash - Mechanic Street, CMCH

Threats - Route 9 South, Whitesboro

Missing Person - Mechanic Street, CMCH

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Rio Grande 

Friday, September 17, 2021:

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Rio Grande

Theft - Moore Road, CMCH

Motor Vehicle Crash - Stone Harbor Boulevard, CMCH

Theft - Route 9 North, Swainton

Criminal Mischief - Maryland Avenue, Rio Grande

Aggravated Assault - Reading Avenue, CMCH

Threats - West Shellbay Avenue, CMCH

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Green Creek 

Saturday, September 18, 2021:

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Rio Grande

Fire Call - Tidewater Avenue, Rio Grande

Trespassing - Route 47 South, Rio Grande

Shoplifting - Marshalls, Rio Grande

Trespassing - Lafayette Avenue, Del Haven 

Sunday, September 19, 2021:

Trespassing - Stone Harbor Boulevard, CMCH

Fraud - Route 9 South, Burleigh

Theft - Route 9 South, CMCH

Fire Call - Stone Harbor Boulevard, CMCH

Theft - Church Road, Rio Grande

Motor Vehicle Crash - Stites Avenue, CMCH

Motor Vehicle Crash - Stagecoach Road, CMCH 

Monday, September 20, 2021:

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, CMCH

Resisting Arrest - Pershing Avenue, Burleigh

Trespassing - Route 9 South, Rio Grande

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Rio Grande

Motor Vehicle Crash - South Boyd Street, CMCH

Criminal Mischief - East Pacific Avenue, CMCH 

Tuesday, September 21, 2021:

Trespassing - Route 9 South, Rio Grande

Missing Person - Millman Boulevard, Del Haven

Motor Vehicle Crash - Court House South Dennis Road, CMCH 

Wednesday, September 22, 2021:

Fire Call - Dias Creek Road, CMCH

Fire Call - Mechanic Street, CMCH

Motor Vehicle Crash - Tidewater Avenue, Rio Grande

Missing Person - Route 47 North, CMCH

Fraud - Route 47 South, CMCH

Theft - Indian Trail Road, Burleigh

Criminal Mischief - West Main Street, Whitesboro

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, Rio Grande

Trespassing - Route 47 South, Rio Grande

Shoplifting - Walmart, Rio Grande 

Thursday, September 23, 2021:

Motor Vehicle Crash - Pennsylvania Avenue, Whitesboro

Missing Person - East Atlantic Avenue, CMCH

Theft - Route 47 South, Rio Grande

Theft - Route 9 South, Rio Grande

Harassment - Route 9 North, CMCH 

Friday, September 24, 2021:

Fraud - West Main Street, Whitesboro

Trespassing - Blackburn Avenue, Burleigh

Harassment - Fulton Street, Green Creek

Missing Person - Shunpike Road, CMCH

Motor Vehicle Crash - South Boyd Street, CMCH

Harassment - Pennsylvania Avenue, Whitesboro 

Saturday, September 25, 2021:

Threats - Gibbs Street, Whitesboro

Fire Call - Route 9 North, CMCH

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, Rio Grande

Assault - Shunpike Road, Rio Grande

Fire Call - East Atlantic Avenue, CMCH

Shoplifting - Famous Footwear, Rio Grande

Motor Vehicle Crash - Indian Trail Road, Burleigh

Aggravated Assault - North Wildwood Boulevard, Burleigh

Shoplifting - Walmart, Rio Grande 

Sunday, September 26, 2021:

Fire Call - Holly Knoll Drive, Swainton

Shoplifting - Famous Footwear, Rio Grande

Harassment - Fulton Street, Green Creek

Shoplifting - Grassy Sounds Marina, Grassy Sounds

Theft - North Railroad Avenue, Rio Grande

Theft - North Wildwood Boulevard, Burleigh 

Monday, September 27, 2021:

Shoplifting - Wawa, Rio Grande

Theft - Goshen Road, CMCH

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Rio Grande

Theft - Indian Trail Road, Burleigh

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, Rio Grande

Motor Vehicle Crash - Court House South Dennis Road, CMCH

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Green Creek

Fire Call - Court House South Dennis Road, CMCH

Fraud - Route 47 South, Green Creek

Shoplifting - ShopRite, Rio Grande 

Tuesday, September 28, 2021:

Fire Call - Stagecoach Road, CMCH

Threats - North Main Street, CMCH

DWI - Route 47 South, Green Creek

Aggravated Assault - Stone Harbor Boulevard, CMCH

Harassment - Priest Boulevard, Rio Grande

Fire Call - Satt Boulevard, Rio Grande

Harassment - Secluded Lane, Rio Grande

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, Rio Grande 

Wednesday, September 29, 2021:

Shoplifting - ShopRite, Rio Grande

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, Rio Grande

Fraud - North Wildwood Boulevard, Burleigh

Harassment - Teal Road, Rio Grande

Harassment - Swainton Goshen Road, Swainton 

Thursday, September 30, 2021:

Fire Call - Stone Harbor Boulevard, CMCH

Trespassing - Route 9 South, Rio Grande

Adult Arrests

Benjamin D. Rosenzweig, 31, from North Cape May, NJ was arrested on September 2nd by Patrolman Eskander and charged with Driving While Intoxicated and Possession of CDS. 

Ryan M. Sincavage, 21, from Rio Grande, NJ was arrested on September 3rd by Corporal Pastore and charged with Disorderly Conduct. 

Michael M. Nehr, 22, from Atlantic City was arrested on September 3rd by Patrolman Vitola and charged with Defiant Trespassing. 

Karen Kelly, 51, from Cape May Court House, NJ was arrested on September 3rd by Patrolman Ritterhoff and charged with Driving While Intoxicated. 

Jason R. Wagner, 38, from Cape May, NJ was arrested on September 4th by Patrolman Dececco on an Active Warrant. 

Sonia A. Tirelli, 53, from Cape May, NJ was arrested on September 4th by Patrolman Matthews on Active Warrants. 

Michael A. Schonewolf, 28, from Warminster, PA was arrested on September 5th by Patrolman Karge and charged with Driving While Intoxicated. 

Anthony Payne, 26, from Seaville, NJ was arrested on September 5th by Sargent Super and charged with Driving While Intoxicated. 

William R. Redrow, 59, from Wildwood, NJ was arrested on September 5th by Patrolman Delgado on an Active Warrant. 

Richard D. Irons, 38, from Villas, NJ was arrested on September 5th by Patrolman Musick and charged with Shoplifting and Possession of CDS. 

Edgar F. Fielder, 77, from Rio Grande, NJ was arrested on September 5th by Patrolman Matthews and charged with Driving While Intoxicated. 

Alex Alexis Jr, 55, from Rio Grande, NJ was arrested on September 6th by Detective Martindale and charged with Defiant Trespassing. 

Timothy M. Weidman, 35, from Rio Grande, NJ was arrested on September 7th by Patrolman Vendetta and charged with Driving While Intoxicated. 

Alex Alexis Jr, 55, from Rio Grande, NJ was arrested on September 7th by Patrolman Rocca and charged with Defiant Trespassing. 

Glendaly Seda, 42, from Wildwood, NJ was arrested on September 7th by Patrolman Bradley and charged with Driving While Intoxicated, Eluding Officer, Distribute Prescription Legend Drug, Possession of CDS, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Possession or Distribution of Hypodermic Needle or Syringe. 

Keith A. Bancroft, 50, from North Cape May, NJ was arrested on September 7th by Patrolman Bradley and charged with Possession of CDS and Possession or Distribution of Hypodermic Needle or Syringe. 

Carollee Schick, 59, from Green Creek, NJ was arrested on September 7th by Officer Jones and charged with Possession of CDS. 

Brandi Richards, 23, from Burleigh, NJ was arrested on September 8th by Patrolman Dececco on an Active Warrant and charged with Possession of CDS and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. 

Jonathan McIntyre, 38, from Wenonah, NJ was arrested on September 10th by Officer Cuomo and charged with Driving While Intoxicated. 

Dominic Catarcio Sr, 54, from Rio Grande, NJ was arrested on September 10th by Patrolman Eskander and charged with Unlicensed Entry of Structures. 

Gale L. Miller, 49, from Rio Grande, NJ was arrested on September 10th by Patrolman Eskander and charged with Unlicensed Entry of Structures. 

Victor Defrancesco, 66, from Wildwood, NJ was arrested on September 12th by Patrolman Runyon and charged with Disorderly Conduct. 

Kyle V. Hodukavich, 24, from Woodbine, NJ was arrested on September 14th by Patrolman Quaranta on an Active Warrant. 

Matthew Reichart, 47, from Villas, NJ was arrested on September 15th by Officer Cuomo and charged with Obstruction, Disorderly Conduct, Possession of CDS and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. 

Patricia A. Finnegan, 55, from Essington, PA was arrested on September 15th by Patrolman Eskander and charged with Driving While Intoxicated. 

Michael J. Fisher II, 48, from Rio Grande, NJ was arrested on September 16th by Patrolman Eskander and charged with Possession of CDS. 

Daniel C. Thomas, 31, from Rio Grande, NJ was arrested on September 17th by Patrolman Sunderhauf and charged with Possession of CDS, Manufacturing, Distributing or Dispensing CDS and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. 

Ryan P. Schwarz, 32, from Ocean City, NJ was arrested on September 17th by Officer Schrader on an Active Warrant.

Judith M. Bernard, 57, from Cape May Court House, NJ was arrested on September 17th by Patrolman Musick and charged with Aggravated Assault on a Police Officer. 

Darryl S. Arleth, 58, from Cape May Court House, NJ was arrested on September 18th by Patrolman Musick and charged with Possession of CDS and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. 

Price A. Wharton, 45, from Philadelphia, PA was arrested on September 18th by Patrolman Matthews and charged with Possession of CDS, Distribution of CDS Under One Half Ounce, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Distribution of Drug Paraphernalia. 

Richard D. Irons, 38, from Villas, NJ was arrested on September 18th by Patrolman Delgado and charged with Unlicensed Entry of Structures. 

Richard J. Evans, 39, from Millville, NJ was arrested on September 18th by Patrolman Urquhart and charged with Certain Persons Not to Have Weapons. 

Christoph Santiago, 27, from Sewell, NJ was arrested on September 29th by Patrolman Urquhart and charged with Defiant Trespassing. 

John S. Papale, 34, from Rio Grande, NJ was arrested on September 20th by Patrolman Delgado and charged with Unlicensed Entry of Structures and Resisting Arrest.

Paul E. Koscinski, 21, from Green Creek, NJ was arrested on September 20th by Detective McInnis and charged with Driving While Intoxicated and Assault by Auto or Vessel. 

April L. Wyatt, 30, from Burleigh, NJ was arrested on September 20th by Officer Jones and charged with Unlicensed Entry of Structures. 

Richard D. Irons, 38, from Villas, NJ was arrested on September 20th by Patrolman Bradley and charged with Theft. 

April L. Wyatt, 30, from Burleigh was arrested on September 21st by Officer Jones and charged with Hindering Apprehension or Prosecution of Self and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. 

Ralph J. Otto, 57, from Wildwood, NJ was arrested on September 22nd by Patrolman Reardon on Active Warrants. 

Christine M. Rosati, 47, from Mullica Hill, NJ was arrested on September 22nd by Patrolman Musick and charged with Shoplifting. 

Francis C. McTaggart Jr, 25, from Whitesboro, NJ was arrested on September 23rd by Patrolman Delgado and charged with Driving While Intoxicated. 

Molly R. Doyle, 23, from Wildwood, NJ was arrested on September 24th by Patrolman Delgado on an Active Warrant. 

Sean K. McKeever, 32, from Brigantine, NJ was arrested on September 24th by Patrolman Smith and charged with Driving While Intoxicated, Possession of CDS and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. 

Tammy L. Eissey, 40, from Philadelphia, PA was arrested on September 25th by Patrolman Bradley and charged with Driving While Intoxicated, Assault by Auto or Vessel and Endangering Welfare of Children. 

Corey Hayes-Williams, 18, from Wildwood, NJ was arrested on September 26th by Patrolman Runyon and charged with Shoplifting. 

Howard C. Hayes, 52, from Villas, NJ was arrested on September 27th by Patrolman Musick on an Active Warrant. 

Nyejai Price, 26, from Wildwood, NJ was arrested on September 28th by Patrolman Rocca and charged with Throwing Bodily Fluid at a Law Enforcement Officer. 

Reginald A. Pitts, 52, from Whitesboro, NJ was arrested on September 28th by Patrolman Urquhart and charged with Driving While Intoxicated and Possession of CDS. 

Patrick A. Bond, 41, from Del Haven, NJ was arrested on September 28th by Patrolman Ritterhoff and charged with Theft by Deception. 

Ronald Roy, 49, from Rio Grande, NJ was arrested on September 30th by Patrolman Sunderhauf and charged with Defiant Trespassing.  

It should be noted that the above individuals are only charged with the above-mentioned offenses and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. This report only contains individuals that were arrested based on complaints signed by law enforcement personnel, not private citizen signed complaints.

