WILDWOOD - The Wildwood Police Department May 23 received a 911 call at approximately 11:23 p.m. reporting a fight/disturbance in the 3500 block of the Boardwalk, in Wildwood.
According to a release, upon arrival, responding police officers received information specific to the physical and clothing description of one of the individuals involved in the altercation, who was said to be in possession of a handgun contained within a satchel.
During the continuing investigation conducted by the Wildwood Police Department Uniform Patrol Division, K-9 Unit, and Detective Division, information from a concerned citizen source who had noticed the unusual police presence/activity in the area provided pertinent information regarding a suspicious person. During the ensuing inquiry, patrol officers encountered an individual subsequently identified as Joshua Laboy-Rivera, 26, of Philadelphia.
As the investigation developed, a satchel matching the description provided by eyewitnesses was found discarded at a nearby dumpster located in a local motel complex. A search of the satchel resulted in the recovery of a loaded handgun, specifically a 9mm firearm commonly referred to by the street term “ghost gun," which is typically homemade and lacks commercial serial numbers. The firearm was loaded with 15 rounds of hollow-point ammunition.
Also located in the satchel was evidence that provided a nexus to Laboy-Rivera and the recovered firearm.
As a result of this investigation, Joshua Laboy-Rivera was charged with unlawful possession of a handgun (second degree), possession of a handgun for unlawful purpose (second degree) and possession of hollow-point ammunition (fourth degree). Laboy-Rivera was lodged in the Cape May County Correctional Facility, in accordance with New Jersey Criminal Justice Reform guidelines.
