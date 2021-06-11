60be588317123.image.png

North Wildwood police announced June 11 the arrest of a 17-year-old from Turnersville, in connection with an investigation into an assault on the Wildwoods Boardwalk June 7.

 File Photo

NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

NORTH WILDWOOD - The North Wildwood Police Department requested assistance from the public to identify a suspect who was wanted in connection with an aggravated assault on the boardwalk. 

According to a release, several tips with information about the incident were provided to North Wildwood Police detectives after the press release was issued. Further investigation revealed the identity of the suspect.  

A 17-year-old, from Turnersville, was arrested at North Wildwood Police Headquarters June 10. Detective Joseph Kopetsky charged the teen with second-degree aggravated assault. He was transported and detained at Youth Detention Center - Harborfields, in Atlantic County, on this charge. 

The above is based on information received from a law enforcement agency. The person(s) mentioned are innocent unless proven otherwise.

Tags

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments