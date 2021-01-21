WILDWOOD - At approximately 1:07 a.m. Jan. 20, members of the Wildwood Police Department Uniform Patrol and K-9 divisions responded to a convenience store, on the 3200 block of New Jersey Avenue, in connection to a theft investigation.
According to a release, upon arrival of police units, a suspicious motor vehicle stop was initiated. During the encounter, the driver was identified as Matthew G. Walter III, 20, of North Cape May.
During the investigation, information developed resulting in Walter's arrest. A subsequent search of the interior of the motor vehicle incident to arrest was conducted. During the physical search, distribution quantities of narcotics, specifically marijuana, and narcotics paraphernalia were recovered. The controlled dangerous substances seized were recognized as packaged for street-level sales/distribution.
Additionally, recovered and seized in connection to the investigation was $2,000, which was identified as proceeds of illicit activity, and will be submitted for forfeiture due to the totality of the circumstances.
As a result of the investigation, Walter was charged with possession of marijuana (a disorderly person's offense), possession of marijuana with intent to distribute (a crime of the fourth degree), possession of marijuana with intent to distribute within 1000 feet of school property (a crime of the third degree), possession of marijuana with intent to distribute within 500 feet of certain public property (a crime of the third degree), throwing body fluids at a law enforcement officer (a crime of the fourth degree), resisting arrest (a crime of the fourth degree), obstruction of justice (a disorderly person's offense), and refusal to submit to fingerprinting (a disorderly person's offense).
Additionally, issued in connection to the investigation were the following motor vehicle summonses for violation of New Jersey statutes; driving while under the influence of alcohol/narcotics, refusal to submit to the breath test, and controlled dangerous substances in a motor vehicle.
Walter was incarcerated at the Cape May County Correctional Center, in compliance with the Attorney General guidelines concerning bail reform directive.
The above was received from a law enforcement agency. The person named is innocent unless proven otherwise.