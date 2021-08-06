ED. NOTE: Readers are reminded that not only are all individuals listed below presumed innocent unless proven guilty, but there may also be multiple individuals who share the same name, even in the same town.
COURT HOUSE - A Cape May County grand jury handed up 15 indictments Aug. 3.
The abbreviation CDS below stands for controlled dangerous substance.
A "certain person" charge can be brought against individuals whose previous convictions bar them from having weapons.
Sebastian Perez-Alavez was indicted for exhibiting a false government document, third degree, as well as uttering a forged instrument, fourth degree.
Vincent A. Bove faces two counts of third-degree possession of a CDS, methamphetamine and buprenorphine, along with fourth-degree shoplifting.
Walter J. Gillespie was named in a third-degree count for theft by deception.
Malcolm K. Martin was indicted on two third-degree counts for possession of a CDS, fentanyl, and possession with intent to distribute.
The indictment also contained a fourth-degree count for contempt of a judicial order. Martin has been lodged in the Cape May County Correctional Facility since June 3.
Gary T. Hall, Khaloni Antonio, Jeremias Negron-Quiles, Pedro R. Palencia-Gonzalez, Christopher A. Rose, and Andrew Wells were each independently indicted on one count of third-degree possession of a CDS, except for Hall, who faces two counts.
Jeannie Cahill was indicted for third-degree aggravated assault and fourth-degree hindering apprehension.
James Redman was indicted for third-degree possession of a CDS, methamphetamine, along with certain person in the fourth degree.
The certain person charge stems from Redman’s possession of a stun gun, even though he was convicted in Camden County, in 2019, for possession of a CDS.
Philip J. Martin faces two third-degree counts for aggravated assault and resisting arrest.
John P. Armstrong was indicted on second-degree endangering the welfare of a child and fourth-degree unlawful possession of a weapon, a 4-inch, spring-loaded knife.
Adam J. McCarraher and Joseph McCarraher were indicted together, with Adam McCarraher charged with burglary and theft, both in the third degree, and Joseph McCarraher facing a third-degree witness tampering count.