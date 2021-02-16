COURT HOUSE - Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey H. Sutherland and Middle Township Police Chief Christopher Leusner request the public's assistance in identifying two vehicles involved in a shooting, in Whitesboro, on the evening of Feb. 15.
According to a release, at 7:09 p.m., Middle Township Police received a report of a shooting near the intersection of West Main Street and Reading Avenue. Patrol officers responded to the scene, along with detectives from the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office and the Middle Township Police Department, and initiated an investigation.
It was determined that two vehicles of unknown descriptions were involved in the shooting and fled the area. Numerous shell casings were found in the area, and fortunately, no one was injured as a result of this incident.
Sutherland and Leusner urge anyone who may have seen this incident occur or who may have information identifying the vehicles or individuals involved in this shooting to please contact the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office, at 609-465- 1135, the Middle Township Police Department, at 609-465-8700, text TIP MTPDTIPS followed by your message to 888777, or through the Cape May County Crime Stoppers, at 609-889-3597.