AVA PD 4-28-21.png

Avalon police are asking for the public's help in identifying three subjects sought in connection to an attempted arson incident that occurred April 26.

 Courtesy of the Avalon Police Department

NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

AVALON - Police in Avalon are turning to the public to help identify three subjects regarding an arson attempt. 

According to a release, the incident happened to a business in the 2800 block of Dune Drive, in Avalon, at roughly 8 p.m. April 26. 

Those with information on the pictured individuals are asked to contact the Avalon Police Department Detective Bureau, at 609-967-5909. 

Tags

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments