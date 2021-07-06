Court Gavel Image (2020) - USE THIS ONE
CAMDEN - An HVAC technician accused of recording videos of girls using restrooms in several South Jersey schools faces a 38-count indictment. 

Gregory Mahley, 52, of West Deptford Township, was charged with manufacturing and possessing images of child sexual abuse after an investigation into allegations that he used his job to access the women's restroom at Glenn Landing Middle School, in Gloucester County. Investigators say he recorded seven girls, between the ages of 12 and 13, and one teacher at the school.  

As the investigation progressed, it was discovered that Mahley also allegedly recorded videos of several victims at Cape May County Technical High School Oct. 15, 2013, March 20, 2014, and April 22, 2014, according to a previous release.

Mahley worked for Multi-Temp Mechanical Inc., in Westville. 

