WILDWOOD CREST - Officers from the Wildwood Crest Police Department Aug. 20 responded to a local hotel after receiving information of a pornographic image that was sent to the hotel.
According to a release, during the course of the investigation, it was learned that the accused, Danny Hart, 38, of Philadelphia, had sent a pornographic image of a child while reserving a room online with the hotel. Hart was placed under arrest Aug. 29 without incident after he arrived at the hotel and was transported to the Wildwood Crest Police Department.
Hart was subsequently charged with possession/distribution of child pornography and was then lodged at the Cape May County Correctional Center.
The above was received from a law enforcement agency. All persons named are innocent unless proven otherwise.