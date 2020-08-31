COURT HOUSE - During the week Aug. 3-9, the members of the Middle Township Police Department responded to or initiated 683 calls for service, averaging 97 per day. During the week a total of five adults were arrested for various offenses.
The following is a list of some of the more serious calls for service which occurred during the week:
Monday, August 3, 2020:
DWI - Cooks Beach Road, Dias Creek
Criminal Mischief - Aberdeen Way, Rio Grande
MV Burglary - Route 47 South, Rio Grande
Tuesday, August 4, 2020:
Theft - Route 9 South, Rio Grande
Fire Call - Stone Harbor Boulevard, CMCH
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Rio Grande
Aggravated Assault - Railroad Avenue, Rio Grande
Fire Call - Indian Trail, Burleigh
Fire Call - Poplar Street, CMCH
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, Rio Grande
Fire Call - South Boyd Street, CMCH
Motor Vehicle Crash - Goshen Road, Goshen
Fire Call - Route 47 South, CMCH
Missing Person - Indian Trail, Burleigh
Fire Call - Pershing Avenue, Burleigh
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 North, CMCH
Fire Call - West Main Street, Whitesboro
Wednesday, August 5, 2020
Motor Vehicle Crash - Oyster Road, Burleigh
Motor Vehicle Crash - Hand Avenue, CMCH
Fire Call - Joffre Avenue, Burleigh
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, Rio Grande
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Rio Grande
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Rio Grande
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, Rio Grande
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, Rio Grande
Thursday, August 6, 2020:
DWI - Route 9 South, CMCH
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, Whitesboro
Motor Vehicle Crash - Hand Avenue, CMCH
Motor Vehicle Crash - Stone Harbor Boulevard, CMCH
Fire Call - Route 9 North, CMCH
Friday, August 7, 2020:
Fire Call - Holly Knoll Drive, Swainton
Fire Call - Orbit Drive, CMCH
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Rio Grande
Harassment - Route 9 South, Rio Grande
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 North, CMCH
Fraud - North 11th Street, Del Haven
Trespassing - Indian Trail, Burleigh
Trespassing - Woodbridge Drive, Swainton
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, Rio Grande
Saturday, August 8, 2020:
Motor Vehicle Crash - Garden State Parkway, CMCH
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, CMCH
Motor Vehicle Crash - West Beaver Dam Road, Swainton
Theft - West Beaver Dam Road, Swainton
Theft - West Beaver Dam Road, Swainton
Fire Call - Route 9 North, CMCH
Sunday, August 9, 2020:
Motor Vehicle Crash - Indian Trail, Burleigh
Motor Vehicle Crash - Stone Harbor Boulevard, CMCH
Fire Call - Route 9 South, Rio Grande
Motor Vehicle Crash - Stone Harbor Boulevard, CMCH
Motor Vehicle Crash - Avalon Boulevard, Swainton
Assault - Stone Harbor Boulevard, CMCH
Middle Township Police Adult Weekly Arrest Report
Aug. 3-9, 2020
Macey Coco, 23, from Green Creek, NJ was arrested on August 3rd by Patrolman Cuomo and charged with Possession of Marijuana under 50 Grams, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Driving While Intoxicated.
Dyquan R. Helton, 25, from Sicklerville, NJ was arrested on August 4th by Patrolman McInnis and charged with Possession of Marijuana under 50 Grams.
Matthew T. Crowe, 28, from Mickletown, NJ was arrested on August 6th by Patrolman Martino and charged with Possession of Marijuana under 50 Grams, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Driving While Intoxicated.
Geoffrey W. Magaziner, 33, from Cape May Court House, NJ was arrested on August 6th by Patrolman Stiefel and charged with Possession of Marijuana under 50 Grams and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
Richard A. Hawthorne, 31, from Villas, NJ was arrested on August 7th by Patrolman Reardon and charged with Possession of CDS and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
The above was received from a law enforcement agency. All persons named are innocent unless proven otherwise.