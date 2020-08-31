MTPD Logo

COURT HOUSE - During the week Aug. 3-9, the members of the Middle Township Police Department responded to or initiated 683 calls for service, averaging 97 per day. During the week a total of five adults were arrested for various offenses.

The following is a list of some of the more serious calls for service which occurred during the week:

Monday, August 3, 2020:

DWI - Cooks Beach Road, Dias Creek

Criminal Mischief - Aberdeen Way, Rio Grande

MV Burglary - Route 47 South, Rio Grande

Tuesday, August 4, 2020:

Theft - Route 9 South, Rio Grande

Fire Call - Stone Harbor Boulevard, CMCH

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Rio Grande

Aggravated Assault - Railroad Avenue, Rio Grande

Fire Call - Indian Trail, Burleigh

Fire Call - Poplar Street, CMCH

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, Rio Grande

Fire Call - South Boyd Street, CMCH

Motor Vehicle Crash - Goshen Road, Goshen

Fire Call - Route 47 South, CMCH

Missing Person - Indian Trail, Burleigh

Fire Call - Pershing Avenue, Burleigh

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 North, CMCH

Fire Call - West Main Street, Whitesboro

Wednesday, August 5, 2020

Motor Vehicle Crash - Oyster Road, Burleigh

Motor Vehicle Crash - Hand Avenue, CMCH

Fire Call - Joffre Avenue, Burleigh

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, Rio Grande

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Rio Grande

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Rio Grande

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, Rio Grande

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, Rio Grande

Thursday, August 6, 2020:

DWI - Route 9 South, CMCH

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, Whitesboro

Motor Vehicle Crash - Hand Avenue, CMCH

Motor Vehicle Crash - Stone Harbor Boulevard, CMCH

Fire Call - Route 9 North, CMCH

Friday, August 7, 2020:

Fire Call - Holly Knoll Drive, Swainton

Fire Call - Orbit Drive, CMCH

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Rio Grande

Harassment - Route 9 South, Rio Grande

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 North, CMCH

Fraud - North 11th Street, Del Haven

Trespassing - Indian Trail, Burleigh

Trespassing - Woodbridge Drive, Swainton

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, Rio Grande

Saturday, August 8, 2020:

Motor Vehicle Crash - Garden State Parkway, CMCH

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, CMCH

Motor Vehicle Crash - West Beaver Dam Road, Swainton

Theft - West Beaver Dam Road, Swainton

Theft - West Beaver Dam Road, Swainton

Fire Call - Route 9 North, CMCH

Sunday, August 9, 2020:

Motor Vehicle Crash - Indian Trail, Burleigh

Motor Vehicle Crash - Stone Harbor Boulevard, CMCH

Fire Call - Route 9 South, Rio Grande

Motor Vehicle Crash - Stone Harbor Boulevard, CMCH

Motor Vehicle Crash - Avalon Boulevard, Swainton

Assault - Stone Harbor Boulevard, CMCH

Middle Township Police Adult Weekly Arrest Report

Aug. 3-9, 2020

Macey Coco, 23, from Green Creek, NJ was arrested on August 3rd by Patrolman Cuomo and charged with Possession of Marijuana under 50 Grams, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Driving While Intoxicated.

Dyquan R. Helton, 25, from Sicklerville, NJ was arrested on August 4th by Patrolman McInnis and charged with Possession of Marijuana under 50 Grams.

Matthew T. Crowe, 28, from Mickletown, NJ was arrested on August 6th by Patrolman Martino and charged with Possession of Marijuana under 50 Grams, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Driving While Intoxicated.

Geoffrey W. Magaziner, 33, from Cape May Court House, NJ was arrested on August 6th by Patrolman Stiefel and charged with Possession of Marijuana under 50 Grams and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Richard A. Hawthorne, 31, from Villas, NJ was arrested on August 7th by Patrolman Reardon and charged with Possession of CDS and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

The above was received from a law enforcement agency. All persons named are innocent unless proven otherwise.

